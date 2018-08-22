Jerry Brown: Trump’s coal policies a ‘declaration of war against America and all of humanity’

Gov. Jerry Brown told his constituents in the Golden State on Tuesday that “war” has been declared on “all of humanity” by President Trump.

The White House’s decision to roll back Obama-era regulations on coal-fired power plants enraged the California Democrat so much that he framed himself as environmental revolutionary.

“This is a declaration of war against America and all of humanity — it will not stand,” Mr. Brown tweeted. “Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump’s insanity.”

The statement came in conjunction with the EPA’s unveiling of the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule, which will provide states with more flexibility in dealing with greenhouse gas emissions.

“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement, Fox News reported. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

Critics of Mr. Brown responded to his “war” footing by accusing him of being politically impotent on oil drilling off California’s coast.

“Stop merely talking the talk,” responded one reader. “You have dithered your time in office to create a plan to end oil drilling in CA. You and Trump have disturbing similarities.”

“STOP Playing both sides Governor,” added another. “Stop Oil drilling off our coast, the expansion of fracking infrastructure and storage of poisonous fracking fluids underground around CA. All this too will impact the health of our planet now and forever. Do your job to protect us all.”

