Jerry Brown: Trump’s coal policies a ‘declaration of war against America and all of humanity’

Gov. Jerry Brown told his constituents in the Golden State on Tuesday that “war” has been declared on “all of humanity” by President Trump.
The White House’s decision to roll back Obama-era regulations on coal-fired power plants enraged the California Democrat so much that he framed himself as environmental revolutionary.
“This is a declaration of war against America and all of humanity — it will not stand,” Mr. Brown tweeted. “Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump’s insanity.”
The statement came in conjunction with the EPA’s unveiling of the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule, which will provide states with more flexibility in dealing with greenhouse gas emissions.
This is a declaration of war against America and all of humanity – it will not stand. Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump’s insanity. https://t.co/bfdhPH6ewC
— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) August 21, 2018
“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement, Fox News reported. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”
Critics of Mr. Brown responded to his “war” footing by accusing him of being politically impotent on oil drilling off California’s coast.
“Stop merely talking the talk,” responded one reader. “You have dithered your time in office to create a plan to end oil drilling in CA. You and Trump have disturbing similarities.”
“STOP Playing both sides Governor,” added another. “Stop Oil drilling off our coast, the expansion of fracking infrastructure and storage of poisonous fracking fluids underground around CA. All this too will impact the health of our planet now and forever. Do your job to protect us all.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Aren’t these folks just enamored with using violent language? And at the same time they find it horribly offensive and aggressive.
“Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump’s insanity.”
It hasn’t had any effect on yours!
I wonder if Jerry Brown is reflecting on the pandemonium caused by the forest fires in California.
He could ameliorate that situation by following Pres. Trump’s advice on moving dry debris and
careful of culling trees and preclude what is going on. Much more dangerous to the environment, which he professes to love. Hypocrite – time to retire and get off the stage.
Brown like most secular non-Christian Liberals only got a lump of coal in their stockings as kids for Christmas, which is why they hate coal so much.
Add to that. HOW MUCH pollution has just THIS YEARS current spate of fires produced, compared to all of the past DECADES worth of coal plants??
Great point Jerry
Maybe you should run your cespool of a state on batteries
At the rate conservatives are leaving CA, he soon won’t have anyone to pay taxes, feed, house and educate the immigrants. Might as well cut them loose and put the wall on up the eastern side of the state. Maybe Mexico will take care of them! They’ll probably put the Mexican capitol there and Jerry will be one of his “subjects”.
Are we sure for certain, all of those “Fleeing” are actually conservatives, who ARE fleeing? And not liberal plants, designed to infiltrate and spread their insanity into neighboring states and cities?
Max, Brown has been a brainless idiot and it became well known when he along with his friend environmentalists
his father from repairing the water system in CA. Brown also disallowed lumber companies to function in CA. He has allowed dead trees and deadwood to exist and they can all by themselves cause fires. Yep, a mentally disturbed nothing who term ends in a few months, thank God. CA needs to vote ONLY for any and all Republicans to be governor and legislators. Taxes always raising, money disappears (guess where) and nothing repaired for way too long. Now want to tax water usage as well, while he stole water from the farmers and let it run off into the ocean! Now that shows he is one very sick puppy and CA needs to replace all they can of Republicans there. Enough with criminals running the state and caring for illegal and allowing murders, rapes, robberies every day, and definitely remove sanctuary state/cities there and arrest governor and mayors and put them on long terms in jail or prisons (better for them to learn about real life), and confiscate all assets here and abroad. This must be the real CA people job to get done in November. Dictatorship started with Brown and democrat legislators and time to stop this NOW.
I have a cousin named Jerry Brown. I’m going to suggest he change his first name. The gov should be examined for dementia. He’s at the age where it is very possible. THIS IS NOT A JOKE.
But as a lifelong Californian, I can tell you he’s been like that for decades.
In the case of “Moonbeam” Brown, Timothy Toroian, I don’t think his DEMENTIA has anything to do with age. He is, like the Paul Simon song suggests, “Still Crazy, After All These Years!” He has ALWAYS been that way–at least for as long as I can remember!
He’s FAR BEYOND the dementia stage!!!!!
The granola people (flakes, fruits, and nuts) of California elected Moonbeam Brown and others who have thoughts and policies so far left they are in the middle of the Pacific and can and will raise the cost of living for all residents. Fighting against fossil fuels and our natural resources will lose. People are employed and these resources are needed by us and all developed and developing countries in the world.
I’m no ‘granola person’ and I can tell you that I did NOT vote for him. I can, however, tell you who DID. Illegal aliens, who he invited to vote, over educated college kids, people in coastal cities with much more money than sense, and every self percieved ‘victim group’ he’s pandered to. And add to that at the last minute he brought out Gloria Allred and her dirty little bag of tricks to sink Meg Whitman’s campaign, just like she did with Roy Moore, (and I fully expect the next dhimmicrat to do the same).
Well, as Obama GLEEFULLY predicted, when he was plotting this ATTACK on our country’s electric-generating infrastructure, “of course electricity rates would necessarily have to skyrocket.”
I submit that the WHOLE REASON for his obsession with dismantling the US electric power grid with a stroke of his LOUSY PEN was EXACTLY THAT–to impose MORE hardship and poverty on the American people, whom he HATES just as much as he HATES this country. That narcissistic little LOONY-TOON sociopath was OBSESSED with “punishing” the US for what he perceived as our “racist” past. He HATES white people, HATES America, and this “war on coal” scheme of his was just one more way to inflict pain on what he hated! One MORE reason why I thank GOD every DAY that nasty, DESTRUCTIVE little socipathic LOON is no longer President!
Significantly, while the Leftist LOONS have been wanting to basically CRIPPLE the power generating capability of the United States for YEARS, they made no serious effort to put ANY alternative generating capability in place to REPLACE what they proposed to DESTROY. This is typical of “moonbeam” LOONS and their notions of a power-grid driven by unicorn farts and rainbow dust. NONE of this can be construed as being REMOTELY connected to REALITY.
And if allowed to put their Leftist LOON ideas into practice, it would only result in economic HARDSHIP and disruption for the entire country–not to mention CRIPPLING our economy–which would be perfectly OK with the America-hating Leftist LOONS who are ALWAYS dreaming up new ways to PUNISH the US and Americans for being more successful than OTHER countries. The Leftists prefer a vast sea of grey SAMENESS–mediocrity across the board. ANY kind of exceptional effort or success is ANATHEMA to them, because it’s not, you know, “equal” or “fair.” And so they are ALWAYS striving to level everything out to the GREY SEA of mediocrity and bureaucratic dysfunction they see as “utopia.” Here’s the bottom line: It is INSANITY to buy into the unrealistic schemes of the INSANE to govern public policy about ANYTHING.
Then if CA and the like, wish to hate so much on power generating companies. PERHAPS all of them should give CA it’s wish, and LEAVE THE STATE POWERLESS!
Problem is, there will be no “paying” residents left to raise it on!
Governor Moonbeam sure is the one to ask about insanity. He’s been living with insanity for decades. As for truth and common sense, Jerry Brown wouldn’t know either one of those things. And as far as being concerned with the Earth, Moonbeam has been living on some other planet for most of his life.
Maybe Governor Moonbeam should show a little concern for California before they completely run out of money, and Mexico decides they don’t want California back after all.
Talking about insanity. Moonbeam can’t even do some simple research to know that his yearly forest fires emit twice as much Co2 per year than all of the automobiles in CA and although they have only a handful of coal fired plants left in CA they buy half of their power from neighboring states that generate that power from Coal. What a hypocrite
COAL KEEPS AMERICA GOING
(sarcasm alert)
Have some empathy for Jerry. He had a tough childhood growing up in a decrepit old mansion when his father was Governor. By his own first term as Gov., the mansion was so run down he chose to stay in his own luxury apartment. Making matters worse he was publicly humiliated by his girlfriend (Linda R.) carrying on with other men in very public settings.
(end sarcasm – began facts)
Meanwhile the POTUS, his youngest son and wonderful First Lady (truly the first “lady” in two terms) had to move out of their luxurious apartment in NYC into a rat and cockroach infested W.H. after the Kenyans moved out.
As for coal regulation – Obama’s administration put clean coal from Appalachia out of business in favor of dirty coal from Illinois for rather obvious reasons. That’s why Appalachian coal miners didn’t vote for HRC in spite of all of her promises of handouts to them. They wanted their jobs and dignity back.
Jerry Brown = Just one of the first Nutty Democrats, What the heck is with them. They want Trump to fail so it hurts America. They spend all day thinking of things they can be unhappy about. They never praise others just themselves. They show signs of being dumb by thinking they know best and everything. They want America to be like Russia, Sweden and Venezuela. They never smile always thuggish looking. The New York politicians women as well as men have ads on TV all tough, like this jerk Maloney stating Trump is in my yard I am meeting him with a baseball bat. Cuomo sueing Trump at every move.
Hochun or whatever ” he has to go through me to have us respect the law” Just because they are from New York they think they must be ill mannered and act like the Mafia. They are stinking up the Country. Leave. Andrew Cuomo first says to New Yorkers “If you don’t think like a Democrat you don’t belong here” in his monotone voice. They he tells them America was never great, this guy is Mentally disturbed like his frustrated brother. They are stinking up America. Lets give them their wish and send them back to their luxurious homes.
This wack a doodle from California actually has the audacity to call the president of the United States ,he must be smoking a lot of marijuana! Either that or he was dropped on his head too many times when he was a kid!
This kind of incivility from our government officials will never pay dividends to them. First, they show themselves to lack intellect and humility. Second, striking out with violent behavior is what two year olds do, not adults. Third, hyperbole may be effective when one is not voicing obvious untruths. These same people have been screaming about annihilation of the human species by cold, hot, drowning, population, bad air, no water, fracking, coal use, nuclear power, war, men, SUVs, ad infinitum for the last 30 years. Stop feeling and start thinking. God has already told us how he will end this rebellious planet. You have become laughing stocks for all thinking persons and Jerry Brown is the prince of gubernatorial ignorance.
Longer than 30 years, I’m afraid. I remember it from the days of LBJ.
[First, they show themselves to lack intellect and humility. Second, striking out with violent behavior is what two year olds do, not adults.]
Then why do we keep SEEING THIS LEVEL of violence and virtuol FROM liberal adults, some way past their teens, to where THEY ARE physically (maybe not mentally or emotionally) adults?
The idiots in California elected the Commie Jerry Brown a total of 4 times, they have very short memories as the mess he left this state in during his previous terms. Hopefully John Cox will be able to win this coming election and undo some of damage that Brown has caused.
The governor seems to have a stake in off-shore drilling and President Trumps deregulation of coal would surely cut into those profits. Don’t expect too much out of that man.
Hey Governor Moonbeam, you’re a classic example of why INCEST Laws should be strictly enforced. Perhaps he should complain to his Mother.
coal is just as clean as any other fuel. big money got it banned
And if he hates all ‘regular’ forms of power so much, why doesn’t PGE and all other companies, pull OUT of ca, and let it go dark!
Hey Jerriatric,
If you’re worried about the environment so much how about getting all your fires put out? You’re choking a dozen states and putting more carbon in the atmosphere than a few dozen coal fired power plants ever could!
Meanwhile, California has shut down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, and plans to close Diablo Canyon Nuclear Generating Station, thereby wiping out several years’ worth of CO2 reduction from solar and wind. Nuclear is the only technology that actually works on the necessary scale. Nobody knows how to start an electricity grid without heavy synchronous rotating generators (coal, gas, hydro, nuclear). Storage for an all-electric American energy economy would cost three times current GDP every year. Nuclear is the safest-ever way to make electricity by a very wide margin. We’ve known how to effectively destroy nuclear “waste” (actually valuable 5%-used fuel) for fifty years and refuse to do it. Weapons proliferation is a giant stinking red herring. Read more at vandyke dot mynetgear dot com / Nuclear dot html.
If “Moonbeam” Brown and OTHER Leftist LOONS had their way, and Obama’s DRACONIAN power plant regulations had taken effect, it would have resulted in Third World conditions in the US–frequent “brownouts,” “blackouts,” and rationing, with power only available a few hours a day. THAT is why Obama mandated that ALL American households had to have “smart” electric meters installed–so he could ENFORCE power rationing as part of his plan to reduce the US to Third World S***-Hole status. What do these loons THINK will happen, if a substantial percentage of the US electric-generating capability is arbitrarily SHUT DOWN by BS bureaucratic regulations with NOTHING to replace it?
On TOP of that. As Obama put it, electric bills would “necessarily have to skyrocket!” TRANSLATION: you’d need to take out a MORTGAGE on your freaking HOUSE to pay your electric bill, or get used to living in the dark like some African bush native squatting in a grass hut. It’s called the Dark Continent for a reason. Have you ever seen a picture of the continents taken from space? Lots of lights visible in the US and other developed countries. Africa–except for one or two points of light representing the (BRITISH-BUILT) urban population centers–it is COMPLETELY DARK. THAT is what these LOONS want for the USA, and ANOTHER reason why they should not be trusted anywhere NEAR political power, because they will only ABUSE it to the detriment of the country and its people!
Go home Jerry! retire now!
You can bet the house Moonbeam and his acolytes have NEVER, or will EVER, live the lifestyle they propose for the great unwashed. This crowd sees themselves as rulers, not government servants. What’s sad is that he and the likes of Paul Erhlich really believe in what they are espousing. Here a question that sums up their approach to problem solving………What have they done in California to ameliorate the ravages of the most recent waster shortage? AS usual, NOTHING!!
That’s the lie democrat party tell, most invested in coal overseas when Obama started his crap about coal. All millionaire s now.
The soul of Charles Manson has taken up residence in Moonbeam. Hateful environmentalism lives on.
Jerry thinks he’s a slick one by deflecting. His water management control devastation and sanctuary actions are the real war on America and humanity. He’s as equally bad for the country as Barry was.
Jerry smoked a little too much dope in the 70’s, remember his time with Linda R, his brain is mush. He couldn’t explain how the new clean coal burning plants operate much less how much “harm” he claims they do. I never would have believed this country, and the once-great state of CA, would suffer such fools!
Browns meltdown is ironic. The because hundreds of thousands of acres burned this year due to Liberal policies and poor land management. Where did the smoke go? Brown loves the gloom and doom rhetoric. Anyone remember when Brown foretold the end of the Police and fire departments if Prop 13 passed? Yep brown is and always has been out mentally. Hence his moniker Moonbeam