Jerry Brown: Climate change ‘devastating in a similar way’ to the Nazis

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday compared President Trump’s responsibility to tackle climate change to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt joining the fight against Nazi-era Germany.

“Instead of worrying about tariffs, I’d like to see the president and the Congress invest tens of billions in renewable energy, in more-efficient batteries, to get us off fossil fuel as quickly as we can,” the outgoing Democrat said during NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“I would point to the fact that it took [late President Franklin D. Roosevelt] many, many years to get America willing to go into World War II and fight the Nazis,” he said. “Well, we have an enemy, though different, but perhaps, very much devastating in a similar way. And we’ve got to fight climate change. And the president’s got to lead on that.”

Mr. Brown, who will be succeeded by Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 7, said despite his state’s best efforts to reduce emissions, the country and the world are still a long way to go from making a lasting change.

“Not close in California, and we’re doing more than anybody else. And not close in America or the rest of the world,” he said.

“We’ve got to get those zero-emission cars on the road,” he added. “We have to figure out new ways of making cement. We’ve got to clean up our ships, which are creating more pollution than California and Texas put together. The technology, the investment, the lifestyle changes, the land-use changes, this is a revolutionary threat.”

