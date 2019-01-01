Jerry Brown: Climate change ‘devastating in a similar way’ to the Nazis

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday compared President Trump’s responsibility to tackle climate change to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt joining the fight against Nazi-era Germany.
“Instead of worrying about tariffs, I’d like to see the president and the Congress invest tens of billions in renewable energy, in more-efficient batteries, to get us off fossil fuel as quickly as we can,” the outgoing Democrat said during NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
“I would point to the fact that it took [late President Franklin D. Roosevelt] many, many years to get America willing to go into World War II and fight the Nazis,” he said. “Well, we have an enemy, though different, but perhaps, very much devastating in a similar way. And we’ve got to fight climate change. And the president’s got to lead on that.”
Mr. Brown, who will be succeeded by Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 7, said despite his state’s best efforts to reduce emissions, the country and the world are still a long way to go from making a lasting change.
“Not close in California, and we’re doing more than anybody else. And not close in America or the rest of the world,” he said.
“We’ve got to get those zero-emission cars on the road,” he added. “We have to figure out new ways of making cement. We’ve got to clean up our ships, which are creating more pollution than California and Texas put together. The technology, the investment, the lifestyle changes, the land-use changes, this is a revolutionary threat.”
These Democrats and constantly comparing everything to NAZIs seems to be some type of serious mental illness they should all be removed from office and Locked up or executed
Common tactic of leftists going back to Stalin of calling them far right in the hopes people will forget their similarities and the invasion and division of Poland in 1939. Wouldn’t want people to find out American progressives had an infatuation for Hitler and Mussolini in the early 30’s.
Agreed. They call you what THEY THEMSELVES are.
As I continually point out, darby, “Nazism” and “Communism” are but two sides of the same EVIL coin. BOTH are totalitarian-minded “socialist” ideologies, and therefore, anti-liberty, inhuman, and EVIL.
Governor Jerry Brown is just the one to lead the fruits and nuts in California ! I feel sad for the few normal people living in California ! After all they didn’t call him Moonbeam for nothing, and there is a nest of his mindless followers in Hollywood. There has to be some sort of brain altering virus going around in California, because the ratio between sane people and imbeciles is way out of proportion !
The ratio of sane people and imbeciles is out of proportion because to many “sane” people have given up, surrendered, and retreated to other states. Giving up, moving, then bitching about California from the safety of another state while letting the ones that remain deal with it is so much easier than staying.
Brian Dougherty, you don’t know much about nazi’s do you? You should learn a little more about nazi’s or go to Europe for a few years and learn the real truth, what you just said, “they should…….., is a nazi. So, are you a nazi? You are not a real American.
Define “real American”.
As much as I despise the actions and character of the Liberal Democrats, they are still “real Americans”.
Hitler and his Nazi’s learned that if you tell a lie enough times it will be believed.
This is one of the tactics that the destructive Liberal Democrats use to gain power over the people.
They probably shouldn’t be “Locked up or executed” , but they should be held accountable for their behavior and actions.
Hate filled people like Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi have no business being in positions of authority.
Dirk. Don’t go near your computer when you’ve had too much to drink celebrating the new year
Do you know what a Nazi is?! The Dim Party are more like Nazis than any other group at this time in America. They murdered millions of innocent people~~ the Dims have murdered millions of innocent babies in the womb. They lied to the people until the lie was believed. The Dims have lied about global warming (and many other things!) until they have started believing the lie. Hitler indoctrinated the young people to do his will without question. The liberal teachers and professors have indoctrinated our young people until they do the will of the likes of Barry, Maxine, Nancy and Hillary without question. Nazis hated capitalism~~ Dims hate capitalism. Nazis wanted a nanny state~~ Dims want a nanny state; Nazis killed people who thought differently from them~~ Dims harass and attack people who think differently from them. We could go on and on and on. You need to study and find out what real Nazis are. You are sadly misinformed.
[As much as I despise the actions and character of the Liberal Democrats, they are still “real Americans”.]
Sorry scruffy, but in NO WAY ARE these commucrats still worthy of being called “Real americans” especially with their willful love of illegal invaders, and their working to TEAR our constitution up.
“Orange man bad!”
Jerry Brown and his KIND are a Clear and Present Danger! Look what he and the Demonrats have done to California!
The Party of Pond Scum IS the Enemy of U.S. and needs to be treated as such.
Nazis? The Nazi Party members including Hitler, were Socialists just like the Democrat Party is today! We got rid of the Nazis now is the time to get rid of the subhuman garbage called Democrats!
Let’s Make America Great Again!
Anybody ever notice that Jerry Brown may have a problem, watching him over the years I have, passed it off as a Hollywood weirdo.
Right on, Governor Moonbeam is a flipping idiot, always has been, always will be. Evidently the majority of Commiefornia are also idiots as they kept re electing the jackass.
Which is why to many of us, CA is a lost cause.
In other words, Flyman, he is a TYPICAL Leftist LOON liberal!
Brown who fried that FECAL MATTER between his ears with way too many drugs early in his life is not one to take advise from. Just like Gore is one that is NOT one to seek for advise in this Area. Gore flunked out of Divinity school and is a Slum lord and allows a Zinc Minning operation on his Peoperty to pay the fines for polluting instead of following EPA refs because it is far cheaper and he makes more money that way. Look at how all three of the following people show their green actionz them ask who are they to judge me or anyone for that matter?? Gore and Brown travel in caravans with armour plated can and trucks most not getting more than 8 miles to the gallon and fly on private jets with them as the only passenger or with bodyguards. Leo DiCaprio or CRAPIO as I call him a hummer stretch limo and private jet. Now who can say that these are actions of people who love the environment??? And let us not forget Babs Streisand who said that Conservation efforts were as she put it the little people not her as she uses more lights in her living room of 5,000 square feet than any three normal sized homes which she burns 24/7. So only the IGNORANT would do as any of these ECOIDIOTS say.
Like always, these crapioids do NOT practice what they preach. But then again, i don’t think there’s EVER been a democrat who ever has!
I hasten to point out, oldsaltydawg, when somebody took a page from THEIR book and asked all these “glitterati” if they would be willing to give up their private planes to reduce carbon emissions and “fight” climate change, not ONE of them agreed to do so. There was a RESOUNDING SILENCE from all of them in answer to the question. They are total hypocrites whose “concern” for the environment extends only to telling the REST OF US what WE need to give up to save the planet. None of THEM are willing to give up ANYTHING, or be INCONVENIENCED in ANY way. When it comes to their creature comforts and luxuries, it is strictly “environment be damned!” This is the biggest reason I find it REAL hard to take ANYTHING they say about climate change or anything ELSE seriously!
Since moonbeam wants to cite history, let’s go back to his strange relationship with Jim Jones, the mass murderer of “the people’s temple” that organized a suicide event in Guyana back in the 70’s that killed hundreds plus a congressman who was investigating him. Brown is unapologetic to this day over his “friendship” with him. He is a sick, weird person and after 55 years of tolerating these types, it has to end.
Jerry is really onto something here. We can Stop Climate Change Today if we can harvest the the lunar power of moonbeams, and everyone can stop using automobiles, and we’ll all ride unicorns, and we’ll get rid of ships and simply walk, or ride our unicorns, across the oceans. It’s already working in California.
Moonbeam must be tripping again? Climate change has been going on for over 4 billion years, it’s an ongoing natural process, man has nothing to do with it! These Liberal scammers see it as a money grab opportunity.
When has he STOPPED tripping?
Well, money and POWER, Jack Blade. They crave the power to tell you and me what WE have to give up to “save” the environment and “fight” climate change. That’s why Obama mandated “smart” meters to be installed on all our houses. He was envisioning the day when, after shutting down all the coal-fueled power plants and replacing them with pipe dreams and moonbeam DELUSIONS about “sustainable green energy” (AKA NOTHING) so that “electric rates would necessarily have to skyrocket,” and he could RATION power by cutting power to your meter if you ran over your rationed “allocation,” they could reduce the United States to a Third World country where electricity was neither reliably available, nor “affordable!”
Carbon taxes and other draconian “climate change” measures enacted by globalist LOONS in Europe have triggered RIOTS, and probably would have here, too, if Obama had been able to push it that far. One of the Globalist LOONS who attended the Paris Climate Change Accords came right out and SAID there were countries who would NEVER accept a global government, but they could GET THERE all the same, through their “climate change” agenda!
The “money” part is an excuse for impoverishing Western democratic countries by seizing MASSIVE amounts of wealth from them under the guise of “fighting” climate change, and “redistributing” it to the Third World by way of the GLOBAL government the UN wants to become. But the REAL objective is political power over EVERYBODY through a global government! They’re no longer even trying to HIDE their real agenda. Merkel, the Pope and OTHER globalists are OPENLY saying that ALL nations must give up their “sovereignty” and submit to a GLOBAL government “for the common good.” Meaning the good of the ELITES in power, of course. For the rest of us, not so MUCH. Only a FOOL or a LUNATIC would be on board with their agenda for the world!
Jerry Brown is an idiot. He has helped drive CA into the ground and will continue to to so. CA is a place where the inmates are running the asylum. Poor CA.
Please, when is ******* jerry brown going to die, he is sooo disconnected with American People with no idea how the real world works. He screwed up California not once but twice.
I don’t think its ok to say “Poor CA”/ THEM Do-dos elected this nut, not once but TWICE. So they deserve what they get.
People should pay attention to California–it’s like a PREVIEW of what will happen to the ENTIRE COUNTRY if the Leftist LOONS are allowed to get into power and start running things “their” way! Because “their” way ALWAYS fails, because, as Margaret Thatcher so APTLY observed, Socialism ALWAYS fails, because sooner or later they run out of OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY.
My relatives were gassed by human beings, Jerry. Big difference you sick idiot.
joel5160, the Leftist LOONS totally don’t GET that distinction. THEIR definition of “Nazi” is “anybody who doesn’t think like I do and agree with me!”
Every time the left sees smething they disagree with they compare it to Nazi Germany and Adolph Hitler. I would suggest they reread some history books, at least some not used by current educators who whitewash or purposely filter the facts to suit current PC sensibilities. Hitler and the Nazis were an abomination to mankind and comparing them to someones belief in climate change is ridiculous to the pont of stupidity.
Its typical of the left. Disagree, and don’t have any facts, just call someone racist, nazi loving, bigoted etc…
What an insult to humanity this buffoon is!
Brownie is a NAZI trying to shift the focus from his stupidity to those who have common sense, and want to allow the people freedom to choose. He should be removed from society, and put in prison for life. I can not think of anyone who is more wrong about everything. His sanctuary policies are destroying California, and he thinks he is great. I do not understand why the idiots in California reelect him.
Your statement answered your question. BECAUSE THEY ARE IDIOTS!
Quite simply, do we worship and trust in the world [creation worshippers] or do we trust in GOD, our Creator.
Moonbeam is still at it — everything is going to hell — “just you wait and see”!! Of course anyone can ‘pontificate’ about disaster and IF you wait LONG ENOUGH, something bad will probably happen. However. these prophets of gloom and doom are careful NOT to examine the FACTS very carefully. Moonbeam never talks about these uncomfortable realities — similar to gambling losses at Las Vegas; advertise the winners, the house ALWAYS has the advantage and will finally have all the money :^) Just check the gyrations the ‘believers’ have to go through to “prove” global “cooling/warmig/climate change” etc”!!
Roosevelt loved England and the British upper class. He tried to get the US to take up arms to help England. He failed. The US still had a population that vividly remembered the First Great War and wanted to part in a second. It was Japan that we declared war on and then only after they attacked us and our territories. If Germany had not declared war on the US we may have stayed out of that fight for several more months maybe even years.
California is and has for decades been the Land of Fruits and Nuts, and I am not talking about sexual preferences here. The best thing for the USofA would be if the secessionists would win and the whole bunch would leave.
Only if we can wall it off!
This – we can only hope – may be guv’nah Jerry’s swan song. Or, it may be the last quacks of a lame duck.
More than 40 years after Moonbeam made his debut as National embarrassment & unchallenged leader of the California Fruitcake & Dimwit society he has confirmed in his swan song that you just can’t fix STUPID!!! BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
This is an interesting counter-argument to everything moonbeam believes. I can not vouch for everything said, but a lot of the data have only been challenged with Ad Hominem attacks on the author. 45 minutes long. Both interesting and entertaining. But the author does not characterize those who disagree as Nazis !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtHreJbr2WM
Some have mentioned illegal immigration in this string. You will be interested in Victor Davis Hanson who has written on “Mexifornia”
For example, see his 2002 era reflections:
The Universe of the Illegal Alien, from “Mexifornia: A State of Becoming”
https://cis.org/Universe-Illegal-Alien-Mexifornia-State-Becoming
The fact that the Earth’s climate is a highly fluid and dynamic system that is in a constant state of flux makes it extremely difficult for climatologists to predict even short term trends with certainty. However, some leftist politicians like Jerry Brown have no problem declaring with complete certainty that human activity is causing significant climate damage that must be addressed by ending reliance on all fossil fuels as soon as possible in an effort to save humanity from suffering the disastrous effects of extreme climate change. When progressive political ideology masquerades as scientific evidence, the results can also cause harm to humanity.
California is run by total lunatics elected by total lunatics.
My sincere wish for 2019: People of California stay where you are. DO NOT go to any other states and screw them up with your stupid ideas. California is broke because of the idiots you people elected. So you must like being screwed.
Again, STAY PUT RIGHT THERE IN THE ******** CALLED CALIFORNIA.
Agreed. WE are sick of them exporting their whackos, to try and infest/corrupt other states.
When I lived in Oregon, there were bumper stickers that said “Don’t Californicate Oregon.” Sadly, it happened anyhow, and Oregon has been infected with the same Leftist LOONERY that prevails in California.
Nazis were socialists, Governor Moonbeam is a socialist so I guess he knows what he is talking about.
Democrat Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown has been a loon since the mid 1970’s, when he was then Governor of California!
Interesting comparison Mr. J. Brown chose to use.
For the way deranged Nazis were convinced about Jews? Is the same kind of delusional thinking Jerry has about climate change.
And, both could not be reasoned with.
.
Brown is delusional. He wants the U.S. to spend billions to advance battery technology. I have a problem with that. Batteries do not CHARGE THEMSELVES! Batteries are used to store energy for later use. All except common dry cell flashlight batteries must be recharged in order to work. Where does he think that power comes from? Perhaps in his mind he wants to harvest lightning who knows.. It takes power to charge batteries from the grid. Much of the grid is still powered by coal or natural gas power plants. Only a small portion is generated by nuclear power plants. Sure wind and sun makes power, but not nearly enough to power the grid. Governor Moonbeam wake-up to reality. We will always have fossil-fuelled vehicles. Who wants to travel 75 miles then have to stop to charge the batteries? I bet he won’t!!
tarnbishedcopper, I always found that particular blind spot of the Leftist LOONS hilarious. Obama had the same delusion. If it plugs into the wall, like an electric car, then it is CLEAN energy. No carbon atoms were released in the production of this “clean” energy! Just ignore that HONKING big power plant down the road that you need to POWER all those electrical outlets. And of COURSE, ignore the “inconvenient” fact that there are not MANY more things more TOXIC than a big rechargable battery! Disposing of THEM without poisoning the earth is a BIG environmental problem, too. Such are the blind delusions of the liberal left. NO common sense, WHATEVER applied to ANY aspect of this!
Same old yakkety-yak and don’t talk back that we are used to from one of the “I will never shut up or go away because I think I am a very important person & an expert on every subject”.
In other words, he is an Obama style “I need constant attention” addict.