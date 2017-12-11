Jerry Brown: CA fires the ‘new normal’

California Gov. Jerry Brown says deadly and destructive wildfires in winter are “the new normal.”
Brown on Saturday toured Ventura County neighborhoods ravaged by a weeklong wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings.
At a news conference, Brown said drought and climate change mean California faces a “new reality” where lives and property are continually threatened by fire, at a cost of billions of dollars.
He added that gusty winds and low humidity are continuing and warned that there’s a good chance of seeing “firefighting at Christmas.”
He said it will take “heroic” efforts in the U.S. and abroad to stem climate change and urged U.S. lawmakers to pay more attention to dealing with natural disasters such as fires, floods and earthquakes.
