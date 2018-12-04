Jerome Corsi files ethics complaint against Mueller, claims he was pressured to lie

Conservative author Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a criminal and ethics complaint against special counsel Robert Mueller alleging prosecutorial misconduct in the Russia investigation.

The 78-page complaint alleges that Mr. Corsi “has been criminally threatened and coerced to tell a lie and call it the truth.”

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, declined to comment.

The complaint was filed to multiple government officials, including acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu, Justice Department inspector General Micheal Horowitz and the Bar Disciplinary Counsel.

Mr. Corsi’s complaint alleges special counsel prosecutors pressured him to lie. He said Mueller’s team demanded he say he worked on behalf of the Trump campaign as a liaison to longtime political operative Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to coordinate the release of the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.

“Dr. Corsi has been threatened with immediate indictment by Mueller’s prosecutorial staff unless he testifies falsely against Roger Stone and/or President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign, among other false testimony,” wrote Mr. Corsi’s attorney Larry Klayman.

According to the complaint, Mueller’s team is “knowingly and deceitfully threatening to charge Dr. Corsi with an alleged false statement,” unless he makes false statements about members of the Trump campaign and Mr. Stone.

The special counsel’s office has been interested in Mr. Stone’s connections to Mr. Assange, and whether they conspired to leak the emails in an effort to hurt the Clinton campaign.

Mr. Klayman, who founded conservative watchdog groups Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, insists that Mr. Corsi had no advanced knowledge of WikiLeaks’ publishing of hacked DNC emails. Instead, Mr. Klayman contends, his client pieced it together by noticing emails by Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta were missing in the first batch of leaked emails and he assumed it would be in a second data dump.

“Employing his professional skills and considerable experience as an analyst and investigative journalist, Dr. Corsi logically concluded that Wikileaks would release Podesta’s emails soon.”

In an interview Monday with Newsmax, Mr. Klayman vowed that he will take the case to the Supreme Court, challenging Mr. Mueller’s authority to investigate alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“We will challenge Mueller’s constitutional mandate to proceed, which is what the president should have been doing all these months. But we’ll do it,” he said.

