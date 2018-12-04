Jerome Corsi files ethics complaint against Mueller, claims he was pressured to lie

Conservative author Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a criminal and ethics complaint against special counsel Robert Mueller alleging prosecutorial misconduct in the Russia investigation.
The 78-page complaint alleges that Mr. Corsi “has been criminally threatened and coerced to tell a lie and call it the truth.”
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, declined to comment.
The complaint was filed to multiple government officials, including acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu, Justice Department inspector General Micheal Horowitz and the Bar Disciplinary Counsel.
Mr. Corsi’s complaint alleges special counsel prosecutors pressured him to lie. He said Mueller’s team demanded he say he worked on behalf of the Trump campaign as a liaison to longtime political operative Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to coordinate the release of the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.
“Dr. Corsi has been threatened with immediate indictment by Mueller’s prosecutorial staff unless he testifies falsely against Roger Stone and/or President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign, among other false testimony,” wrote Mr. Corsi’s attorney Larry Klayman.
According to the complaint, Mueller’s team is “knowingly and deceitfully threatening to charge Dr. Corsi with an alleged false statement,” unless he makes false statements about members of the Trump campaign and Mr. Stone.
The special counsel’s office has been interested in Mr. Stone’s connections to Mr. Assange, and whether they conspired to leak the emails in an effort to hurt the Clinton campaign.
Mr. Klayman, who founded conservative watchdog groups Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, insists that Mr. Corsi had no advanced knowledge of WikiLeaks’ publishing of hacked DNC emails. Instead, Mr. Klayman contends, his client pieced it together by noticing emails by Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta were missing in the first batch of leaked emails and he assumed it would be in a second data dump.
“Employing his professional skills and considerable experience as an analyst and investigative journalist, Dr. Corsi logically concluded that Wikileaks would release Podesta’s emails soon.”
In an interview Monday with Newsmax, Mr. Klayman vowed that he will take the case to the Supreme Court, challenging Mr. Mueller’s authority to investigate alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
“We will challenge Mueller’s constitutional mandate to proceed, which is what the president should have been doing all these months. But we’ll do it,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
If this is true, then Mueller needs to be charged with something! And the investigation should be shut down!
It’s called “subornation of perjury.” It’s a felony.
If? This guy left five men in prison for murder for years knowing that they were absolutely not guilty of those charges. That is the way this slime ball rolls. After hearing Ms. Pelosi’s review of how to smear political opponents, I would say that her Congress has and will work very much the same way. Also, where is the FBI and Comey in all this? They were the ones that took a fabrication to the FISA court and had it renewed knowing that it was fiction. Time for a lot of these people to get some very long Federal prison time.
It’ll be an excellent time, between Christmas and New Years’ Day, for President Trump to declassify ALL the information regarding the FISA warrant applications, ALL the information regarding the FBI’s non-investigation of HRC during 2016, ALL the information regarding the DNC/HRC/Department of State email violations of USA law requiring safeguarding our secrets, and ALL the information regarding the HRC/FBI/White House involvement in allowing the sale of our uranium to the Russians.
Release it ALL with NO redaction. Name names and publicize the crooked deals and events factually, unseal the indictments [even if the publicity might make prosecutions difficult], then let the chips fall where they may.