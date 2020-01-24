Jeffrey Epstein’s cellmate alerted jail staff during perv’s suicide attempt, prosecutors admit

Jeffrey Epstein’s cellmate was cleared Wednesday of wrongdoing during the multimillionaire perv’s suicide attempt at the Metropolitan Correctional Center amid ongoing questions about how surveillance footage of the incident was deleted, his attorney said.

Prosecutors said in White Plains Federal Court they could reach an agreement with Nick Tartaglione’s defense team about what happened when Epstein tried to kill himself in July in a cell he shared with Targaglione.

Epstein hanged himself in August when he was in a different cell by himself, authorities say. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Tartaglione’s lawyers hope prosecutors’ statements Wednesday will end allegations of his criminal involvement in Epstein’s failed suicide attempt.

“Hopefully this will put to bed — at least what the government submitted and what they said in court today — the idea that Nick Tartaglione did anything wrong on the night of July 22 going into the 23rd,” Tartaglione’s attorney Bruce Barket said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold agreed that the government and Barket could file a document with the court regarding what happened when Epstein attempted to hang himself.

The Daily News previously reported that Tartaglione — a former Briarcliff Manor cop accused of four homicides — claimed to have called jail staff for help and possibly saved Epstein’s life in his July suicide try. Investigators reportedly examined whether Tartaglione had attacked the serial sex abuser.

“The Government does not intend to dispute the defense’s assertion that the defendant called MCC staff to the cell that he shared at the time with Jeffrey Epstein, and multiple witnesses are available to testify to that fact,” Swergold wrote in a letter last week.

Prosecutors have given conflicting explanations of what happened to video of the entrance to the cell Epstein shared with Tartaglione,

Barket had sought surveillance footage from the night of the suicide attempt because it could have been favorable for his client. That resulted in the government contradicting itself several times before determining that the video footage had accidentally been deleted by jail staff due to a record-keeping error.

“We want to know how the video disappeared, for lack of a better word,” Barket said

Tartaglione faces the death penalty for the alleged murder of four men in a coke deal gone bad. Their bodies were discovered buried on Tartaglione’s sprawling farm in Orange County. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial three years after his arrest.

