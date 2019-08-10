Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail cell; multiple reports claim death by suicide

Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found dead early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.

The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges, sources confirmed to Fox News.

His death also comes a day after thousands of documents were unsealed Friday in connection with a defamation cause against his alleged recruiter that revealed dozens of high-profile names including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

