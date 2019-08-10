Trending
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail cell; multiple reports claim death by suicide

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 8:57 am August 10, 2019
Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found dead early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.

The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges, sources confirmed to Fox News.

His death also comes a day after thousands of documents were unsealed Friday in connection with a defamation cause against his alleged recruiter that revealed dozens of high-profile names including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

ac0522
ac0522
9:24 am August 10, 2019 at 9:24 am

Don’t have much to say except it will at least save taxpayers millions of dollars trying to convict & imprison him for his crimes.

Hope victims can sue his estate for some restitution.

Also hope all complicit in his crimes are revealed & prosecuted for their involvement.

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:28 am August 10, 2019 at 9:28 am

Death by suicide?

Yeah, right. Sure.

That’s how all those with information about Clinton crimes die. Suicide.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:37 am August 10, 2019 at 9:37 am

    To a secular socialist who only sees god in the mirror, Only a god is fit to slay a god, which is them of course. If he thinks prison was unbearable, wait till he arrives before the great “I AM” to find out there is a God and it’s not him, and the eternity that awaits makes an American prison look like a resort. Bill and Hillary also will have their moment of truth and accountability and if they do not pay in this life they will pay triple in the next. When it comes to God’s justice, they can run but never hide,,,unlike when they ran for office and hid everything.

Leave a Reply