Jeff Zucker, CNN president, blames White House rhetoric toward media after bomb threat

CNN’s President Jeff Zucker blamed President Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the series of bomb threats that surfaced on Wednesday.
“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Mr. Zucker said in a statement.
“The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that,” he continued.
Both the president and Mrs. Sanders condemned the attempted attacks.
“We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday afternoon. “We will get to the bottom of it.”
CNN’s headquarters in the Time Warner building was evacuated in the middle of live coverage Wednesday morning when NYPD discovered what appeared to be a “live device.” An envelope with white powder was also found at the scene.
CNN employees were recently let back into the building, several hours after being evacuated.
The device sent to CNN was one of several suspicious packages sent to several prominent Democrats, including Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Clintons, the Obamas and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.
New York authorities condemned the bomb threats as domestic terrorism.
“This is clearly an act of terror, attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence,” Mr. DeBlasio said at a press conference, “I want to make very clear that the people of New York City will not be intimidated.”
CNN misses the mark again. The White House had nothing to do with this progressive charade.
Fake bombs sent to fake news outlet CNN and other progressive mouthpieces… from a progressive source. And they all arrived on the same day… without postmarks. Did they even go through the postal service?
It is NOT the total lack of understanding of anything by the Whitehouse regarding the media, but the total presence of Misunderstanding by the media of what their designed role was to be in an American Democrat Republic. It all began the minute the media forgot the “Inform The Public, and Report The news” responsibility and public obligation,,,and they chose one political position over the other with the object to become King makers by becoming News Makers instead of news reporters, and guys Like President Zucker thought suckers of THE PEOPLE to be mind-malleable spoon-feed ever present brain-dead walking to the voting booth zombies.
And exactly what Rhetoric is he on about? Has Trump ever called on someone to get in ‘dems faces, hound them out of restaurants, be violent towards others?? NO.
Has trump hounded the media for being attack dogs of the dems. YOU BETCHA.
Yes, Zucker you pompous buffoon, words do matter and CNN, MSNBC, Wash Post, NY Times, etc have relentlessly used their public platforms as a hostile force to deliver deceitful malicious propaganda and to insult, degrade, bully and intimidate the large majority of Americans who do not want to be ruled or dictated to by the militant liberal left, socialists / Marxists or the violent anarchist leftovers from the Weather Underground, SDS and SLA types that have been regenerated to dominate our academia, the courts, the increasingly obscene and deviant entertainment industry and the truly terrifying and radicalized Dem Party politics / politicians all of which the media leviathans seem to worship in total defiance of any rational or objective reasoning or any allegiance whatsoever to ethics, morality or even to preserving the best interests of America and it’s people.
But, then, he blames the White House for everything. Severe storms, mild storms, no storms….No jobs, too many jobs, the wrong types of jobs…As well as crediting Trump with being oblivious and micro managing pure evil at the same time. Just like the oh so civil media treated Bush, Bush, Reagan….
The Meda groups are causing hate and discontent, could say even a riot. So why not remove the FCC. license from them and shout them down if they don’t report the news, there job is not too make the news.
ITS the entire democrat apparatus, that’s doing that. NOT just the media.
Another staged performance by Democrats
They fake the polls, fake the news, shut down any alternative news source and still no one believes them, so what are the desperate Dems to do?
Fake their own threats
You have ZERO credibility
Have you thought about doing stand up comedy?
But then you are the joke
Just another bald,obese, white operative of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization.
You know the Left ain’t serious until they kill some of their own.
It will be a purge of the old guard to make room for the My Turn socialist leaders. It will probably include a failed attempt at the money man as well to eliminate suspicion.
“Night of the Long Knives” #heeeeeeresjohnny
Pot…Kettle…Black… Get it, you moron?
CNN wouldn’t know reality if they were bit in the Pelosi. The bomb was addressed to Brennon, who has spared no hate speech when it comes to the President. But of course, it was directed at CNN. They don’t even acknowledge that the Clown News Network was not even mentioned. This bomb scare is not an “issue”, it is only the beginning.