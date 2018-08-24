Jeff Sessions Should Resign Before He Is Fired

President Trump accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday of surrendering control of the Justice Department to Democrats, prompting Mr. Sessions to counter that he won’t be “improperly influenced” by politics, a public clash that had senior Republican lawmakers predicting the president will soon fire the nation’s top law-enforcement official.
The president’s long-running acrimony for Mr. Sessions, whom he blames for starting special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, boiled over in an interview broadcast on “Fox & Friends.”
“I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions,” Mr. Trump said. “The Dems are very strong in the Justice Department.”
The president recited at least five high-profile criminal cases in which he said federal prosecutors showed partisan bias by ignoring Democrats’ crimes, such as Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, or unfairly targeting Republicans, including the conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in federal court this week for tax evasion.
He said he hired Mr. Sessions out of loyalty from the campaign, and he “should have told me” about stepping away from the Russia probe.
“He took the job, and then he said I’m going to recuse myself. I said what kind of a man is this?” Mr. Trump said.
Asked if he plans to fire Mr. Sessions, the president replied, “Well, I’ll tell you what, as I’ve said, I wanted to stay uninvolved. But when everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘Justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day.”
Mr. Sessions often has silently endured public barbs from the president, who continually criticizes the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia probe in early 2017. But this time Mr. Sessions fired back.
“While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” he said in a statement. “I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.”
“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
Jim Trusty, former chief of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Section and now a lawyer with the Washington firm of Ifrah Law, said he believes Mr. Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have had their fill of Mr. Trump’s criticism.
“It looks like Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein have gotten to the point where they are not going to take every blow,” he said. “They’ve been doing it in a measured way, but they are letting it be known they are not taking it lying down.”
Amid the new level of open warfare, some top Republican senators signaled that Mr. Trump is preparing to remove the attorney general from his post.
“The president’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that’s qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, told reporters. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president.”
And in a change of position, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said Thursday that he would be able to schedule confirmation hearings for a new attorney general this fall. He previously said he didn’t have time for such a potentially explosive matter.
Mr. Sessions and Mr. Trump met face-to-face Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office, a previously scheduled meeting with other officials on prison reform that ended with the president deciding to hold off any legislative action until after the November midterm elections. The president and attorney general reportedly didn’t acknowledge their latest feud during the session.
But some observers said the relationship between Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions is increasingly unworkable and that the attorney general should resign before he is fired.
“If you are going to be shamed and humiliated on a daily basis, and bullied and berated in public, the dignified thing to do is submit your resignation,” said Mark Corallo, a former Justice Department official in the Bush administration who worked briefly last year on the Trump legal team and has since spoken with Mr. Mueller’s investigators.
“He [Mr. Trump] is emasculating the guy, and it’s embarrassing. It’s bad for the department and it’s bad for the country. I think Jeff Sessions is an honorable, good man. But at this point he’s not doing himself any favors, he’s not doing his family any favors, he’s not doing the department any favors. It’s hard to watch.”
Several GOP lawmakers stuck up for Mr. Sessions, a former Senate colleague from Alabama.
“I think those of us who’ve worked with Jeff Sessions for the last 15 years or more know him to be an honorable man, somebody who’s dedicated not only to rule of law, but also to the Department of Justice,” said Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican. “He’s a quintessential Boy Scout in that respect. And I know this is a difficult position for him to be in, but I think it would be bad for the country, it would be bad for the president, it would be bad for the Department of Justice for him to be forced out under these circumstances. So I hope he stays the course and I hope cooler heads prevail.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said Mr. Sessions “has been executing his job in a way faithful to his oath of office to the Constitution in trying to defend the rule of law.”
“The idea that Jeff Sessions might be fired because he’s not a political hack is a very, very bad idea,” he said. “It’s a bad idea for the Constitution, it’s a bad idea for public trust, it’s a bad idea for the DOJ and frankly its a really bad idea for the president.”
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota also defended Mr. Sessions, calling him “the right man for the job.”
“We have a great deal of respect for Attorney General Sessions. We’ve known him personally,” Mr. Rounds said on CNN. “Jeff Sessions is truly a man of principle. He will do the right thing and he will stand his ground.”
At the heart of Mr. Trump’s ire is the special counsel’s probe, which netted another conviction Tuesday in the case of Manafort. Mr. Mueller now has convictions or guilty pleas from four Trump campaign aides, and he referred to prosecutors in Manhattan the case of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight felonies including campaign-finance violations.
In the Fox interview, Mr. Trump criticized the prosecutorial practice of “flipping,” saying people lie to prosecutors about “whoever the next-highest one is,” so that they can obtain more lenient terms.
“I’ve seen it many times,” he said. “I’ve had many friends involved in this stuff. It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal.”
Mr. Trump also pointed to several examples of what he considers misapplied justice, including the case of Imran Awan, the former IT administrator for Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, who received no jail time from a judge this week for bank fraud after federal prosecutors didn’t pursue more serious charges of running a spy ring inside Congress and stealing congressional computer equipment.
“He had more information on the corruption of the Democrats than anybody,” Mr. Trump said. “They gave him nothing. He’s a Democrat, he got nothing. The reason he got nothing is because the Dems are very strong in the Justice Department.”
The president then raised the issue of fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and his paramour, FBI attorney Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the campaign. Mr. Strzok went on to work on Mr. Mueller’s team.
“It’s really subversion,” the president said of the pair. “And our Justice Department doesn’t do anything about it. There’s such corruption, It’s from before I got here. It’s the Obama administration. They surveilled my campaign.”
When interviewer Ainsley Earhardt noted that Mr. Rosenstein signed the final request for a special court to approve a surveillance warrant, Mr. Trump replied, “It bothers me, it’s always bothered me.”
Mr. Trusty said the jobs at Justice are tough enough without getting second-guessed publicly by the president.
“These guys have an entire department to run,” he said. “They’ve got significant responsibilities that cover the gambit from environmental to criminal to terrorism and then to add this giant pile of quicksand called the Mueller probe makes it more than enough.”
President Trump must take immediate action to drain the swamp… in the DOJ and FBI. Firing AG Sessions is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg… his number two and the DIrector of the FBI should be fired also… others need to be fired, including all those who knew of the corruption but failed to act to disclose it… they are accessories after the fact… a felony.
Obstruction of justice (failing to expose or prosecute known criminal acts), espionage (leaking classified information), and Sedition (the active attempt to subvert and replace a duly elected government) are just a few of the crimes associated with the DOJ and FBI’s conduct during the Obama Administration.
I wonder who’s the sackless ****head who has consistently given each one of the comments here 1 star… Jeff, is that you?!
I am tired of these feckless deep state socialists trolling but never having the guts to stand up and tell us why what we say is wrong. They can’t because all they do is hide behind one word lynchings, racist, homophobe, Nazi, misogynist[well maybe not that one because they can’t spell it], hater, ad infinitum. Nary a one can hold a civil, logical, reasoned discussion because they are card carrying arrogant coastal snobs, who know just how much better they are than we.
Tick, tock Mr. Sessions! You really showed America what a AG should not be, someone who doesn’t believe in a country of laws but a country of men. Whinny wimp!
It’s our cowardly resident TROLL, Gary. It does not have any ideas or valid arguments to present its idiotic Leftist point of view, so it just skulks around anonymously “one-starring” everybody it disagrees with, in typical COWARDLY fashion.
As an Alabama Conservative, I keep waiting for Jeff to DO SOMETHING. I keep telling myself, “It’s all in The Plan”, and that one day I’ll hear this mighty gurgling, sucking sound coming from inside the Beltway. And there stands Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right beside President Donald Trump — MY PRESIDENT — holding a huge drain plug in his hand as liberal socialist after liberal socialist CROOK disappears down the drain! Has Sessions FORGOTTEN for whom he WORKS? Is the liberal serpent whispering in his ear? What’s going on?
“While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,”
And yet he allows a Dem – sponsored witch-hunt based solely on fabricated opposition research bought and paid for by the Hillary campaign, to drag on, and on, and on. Allows Mueller’s team, staffed 100% by left-wing lawyers and investigators to go after anyone who ever had any dealings with Trump, and dig for any infraction they can find or fabricate, no matter how old or unrelated, and turn it all into “it’s time to smear Trump in the Press again” day, after day, after day. Can you imagine Eric Holder standing back and saying that, if this kind of party-sanctioned muck-racking was going on about Obama? Can you imagine Eric Holder recusing himself, instead of protecting Obama? Neither can I. Eric Holder would have put a stop to it day-one, even if it meant firing half the DoJ and FBI.
mack2, no I CAN’T imagine that SLIMY little weasel Eric Holder–who described HIMSELF, fittingly, as “Obama’s wing-man,” since all he did his ENTIRE time as A/G was run interference for and cover up the crimes of Obama, Hillary, and the REST of the corrupt COMMUCRAT crew who were busy taking a WRECKING BALL to the rule of law and our Constitution!
Mueller’s purpose is not so much to remove Trump as to prevent him from dismantling the corrupt justice dept. He is there to protect rosenstein who is the head of the justice dept. deep state. Sessions evidently is a gutless wonder or yet another republican who has sold out or he would have fired rosenstein the minute he was confirmed as attorney general. Sessions has not been fired simply due to the senate being so corrupt President Trump would have a terrible time getting anyone else appointed. Sooner or later Trump is going to have to take the bull by the horns and clean house regardless of repercussions. As it is today he has little to lose and Trump does have the support Americans still capable of thinking..
Sessions must go now. I don’t care what he ‘says’, I care what he ‘does’! Enough!!! The survival of our country depends on it. Sessions is allowing criminals to go free. He is doing this out of spite for Trump.
Gave you 5 *. It only gives you 3*. That is my exact sentiment. DRAIN the SWAMP>>
Sessions Rosenstien Wray ohr and the rest of the criminals are all in bed together Trump should FIRE ALL IF THEM they are traitors
President Trump should not HAVE to fire them, Brian Dougherty. If Jeff Session were doing his job, they would ALL have been FIRED already, and there would have BEEN no damned, never-ending, multi-million dollar BOONDOGGLE witch hunt called the “Mueller investigation!”
Jeff Sessions, you will not be influenced by politics? Why hasn’t a Grand Jury been convened, with regard to HIllary and her cohorts, James Criminal Comey, McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Strzok, Lisa Page, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice etc.? You, Sessions, are an establishment RINO and an enabler of the crimes committed by the above named! One note, Fox News had that establishment RINO, Karl Rove on and he indicated that Mueller was investigating Hillary Clinton. I have forgotten who the Fox Host was, but they let Rove get away with that bull. Hey Karl Deep State Establishment RINO, you know darn well that Mueller will never be investigating Hillary, you lying piece of Establishment Garbage!
Where is his “secret grand jury” he created, sitting on its *** and doing nothing and he lied to the American people about it?? Hillary Clinton has 115 felonies looking him in the eye and he cannot indict her on one of them!?? Democrat Party committed hundreds of crimes in the 2o16 election and he cannot find any to indict?? Democrat Party committing massive voter fraud with illegal alien voters in the 2018 election
and no attempt to stop them??? Fire him Mr. President , the American voters will thank you with a BIG RED WAVE in th2018 election!!! He is a DEEP STATE MEMBER and does not have your back!!!
It seems the most corrupt part of government has been the DOJ for the the past 9 years. From Fast and Furious to the IRS scandal not prosecuting Lois Lerner. Now when the Nation really needs change Sessions secuses himself and the DOJ is run by the most corrupt of the Swamp Rod Rosenstein. Sessions has failed the President and the People.
‘Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have had their fill of Mr. Trump’s criticism.’ Too bad; never were two people more deserving, and we’ve more than had our fill of them.
We know that Rosenstein will never quit his job, he’ll need to be fired from it. Same with Sessions, he’s been a major disappointment. Do it, Mr. President; and the sooner the better.
Sessions is a feckless politician enjoying life being on the federal dole while Rome burns. Whether he resigns or is FIRED, November can’t come soon enough.
I had such great hopes for Sessions, which has been a great disappointment. And Rosenstein should have been one of the 1st to go Send them both packing, and get a real, honest AG in there. Then establish a special council to investigate Mueller and his team!
In my book Sessions has always been a RINO.
Fire him now and put a real AG in his place. If Sessions really cared about equal justice, he would allow investigators to look at BOTH sides of an issue. Another special prosecutor needs to be hired to look at the Dem side of things, where the real crimes occurred. Trump should put somebody there that will fire Rosenstein on Day 1.
Jeff Sessions recusing himself was the first step in making it look like Russian collusion was real.
Jeff was loyal too Trump just to get control of the DOJ – then suddenly no loyalty – how did that happen? Even today at no point does Jeff Sessions as much as utter the phrase there was no collusion, or even state “I was there there was no collusion”. Yet curiously “Loyal Jeff” is content with the DOJ going after anyone who is/was a friend of Trump to find means to prosecute them so that they can extort from their selected targets fabricated testimony on a plea bargain?
But Sessions isn’t going after any IRS criminals who specifically targeted with criminal bias and extreme prejudice Patriotic Conservative and Christian non-profit organizations just because of who they were. How does the DOJ Jeff claim to support religious freedom by not going after officials who were abusing their power to persecute Christians? How is not investigating that supposed to be supporting religious freedom? And Jeff Sessions DOJ has the IRS Emails to prove the cases!.
My question is when does Mueller investigate Sessions and see what he can get Sessions to fabricate? Maybe Sessions is now realizing he should have stayed in Alabama because unrestrained Mueller sees Dopey Jeff as what he is “just an expendable stooge of the Deep State.”
With a little luck, Sessions will fall down an elevator shaft or something similar.
Come on Donald, CAN Sessions, don’t just talk about it. We have endured Sessions and his pandering to the left for almost 2 years now, Enough is Enough. It is time that the crooks from the Obama administration where held accountable starting with Hillary.
Jeff Sessions was the token RINO that was told to be for Trump, That was to insure they had someone inside. He is a member of the swamp in good standing. Trump should do what needs to be done and fire the corrupt ones from the government.
The most prominent and obvious person in Washington DC, right now, who is guilty of obstruction of justice…. is none other than Jeff Sessions himself.
I once held a pretty high opinion of Jeff Sessions. I thought he was one of the good guys.
I once had high hopes that Sessions would be one of the ones leading the charge to help Trump drain the swamp. Little did I know that Sessions himself would turn out to be the stopper keeping the swamp from being drained.
If Sessions was going after Hillary and all the rest of the cabal, I could even understand his recusal. But now, when two years have passed and Sessions has done absolutely nothing, then it is time for him to go.
Sessions is attempting to claim that he is doing a good job, while completely ignoring the very serious and coordinated multiple felonies of many on the left.
There is no question those crimes have been committed. None. The fact that Sessions has not lifted a finger to charge anyone on the left, make Sessions more than a disgrace to this nation. He is a traitor.
If Sessions was a real American, he would resign. He serves at the pleasure of the President, and when the President has made it clear that his performance is woefully lacking, then he should have enough character to just resign. Apparently, Jeff Sessions is lacking in the character department quite a bit as well.
I blame myself for not realizing it sooner.
Jeff Sessions is obviously working for Mitch McConnel and the deep state and has been from the start. Trump needs to fire the entire bunch as Muller is not figured out he can go the democrate run New York procecute associates of Trump’s. Fire the entire bunch and then immediate charge them with abuse of power, and put them in the hot seat causing each of them millions to defend the suit and get FBI agents as witnesses to prosecute Muller, the AG, and the people assisting Muller. I would even have the new AG look into the NY city prosecutor.
Goodness! MG1949, you must have hit a socialist nerve with that one! Must be some NY socialists!
* Little jeff sessions has absolutely no gravitas. He should not have been picked for the job. Someone like Rudy Giuliani would have been terrific. He would have prosecuted the clintons, comey, mccabe, peter, lisa, ohr, susan page, loretta the head of lynch mob, ……… boom, boom, boom, boom, ……
* The reason why that little sessions recused himself from the russia thing is because he once feared for his own possible indictment for lying to congress when the then senator from MN, Al Franken, aggressively questioned sessions during his confirmation and almost cornered him for lying.
The DOJ is operating as a “law unto itself” run by Obama holdovers and OTHER toxic/criminal Commucrat loyalists like ROSENSTEIN while Sessions hides under his desk whispering, “I’m recused!” They are BLATANTLY creating a dual system of justice with ONE set of laws and enforcement levels for CRIMINAL DEMOCRATS (otherwise known as “turning a blind eye” or “giving a total pass”) and ANOTHER for the REST OF US, with a THIRD, punitive, unconstitutional and COMPLETELY overzealous persecution level for any and ALL Conservatives–ESPECIALLY if they happen to support the President and his policies.
This HAS to stop! These lawless VERMIN are DESTROYING the rule of law and all RESPECT for the law with their shifting standards and UNEQUAL enforcement of laws, including simply IGNORING the enforcement of any law that proves “inconvenient” to the CRIMINAL COMMUCRATS. They are running ROUGHSHOD over the Constitution, individual rights, and ACTIVELY engaged in attempting to OVERTHROW a sitting American President. And Sessions–who is SUPPOSED to be in CHARGE of this rogue DOj and FBI does NOTHING. So yeah, I’d say the DECENT thing for him to do is RESIGN, and if he won’t DO that, then Pres. Trump CERTAINLY should FIRE him, but should probably wait until after the mid-terms, if only to avoid giving the damned Commucrats yet ANOTHER cudgel to beat him and the Republicans with prior to the election.