Jeff Sessions repeats ‘Lock her up’ chant as he accuses colleges of creating snowflakes

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday told a group of conservative high school students that colleges have created a generation of “sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes.”
He also chuckled at a chant of “Lock her up” during the speech, referencing a rallying cry used by then-candidate Donald Trump against his 2016 presidential election opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Mr. Trump used the “Lock her up” catchphrase as part of his claim that Mrs. Clinton should be jailed for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
Speaking at Turning Point USA High School Leadership Summit at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Mr. Sessions went on a fiery tirade accusing colleges of coddling students. He railed against the liberal ideology of safe spaces and grade inflation.
“Rather than molding a generation of mature, well-informed adults, some schools are doing everything they can to create a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes,” he said.
He also mocked Cornell University for holding a “cry-in” after President Trump’s election in 2016 and the University of Michigan and Tufts University, where students were encouraged to draw their feelings about the president’s victory.
“This is a disservice to their students and a disservice to this nation,” he said.
These polices, Mr. Sessions said, are shutting down open debate, especially conservative viewpoints. He told the crowd that under some university policies, speech can be stopped just because someone is offended.
“It doesn’t matter how reasonable, how peaceable or how true their speech may be — if somebody doesn’t like it, then it’s forbidden,” he said.
During the end of his speech, the “Lock her up” chants broke out.
“Well, I can tell this group isn’t going to have Play-Doh when you get attacked in college and you get involved in a debate,” Mr. Sessions said. “I like this bunch, I gotta tell you. You’re not going to be backing down. Go get ‘em. Go get ‘em.”
The chants of “Lock her up” started, then grew louder.
“Lock her up,” Mr. Sessions chuckled. “I heard that a long time over the last campaign.”
Former FBI Director James B. Comey had recommended in 2016 that no charges be filed against Mrs. Clinton, and the then-U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch declined to pursue charges.
Mr. Trump has badgered Mr. Sessions for not reopening the Clinton investigation. The president called Mr. Sessions “very weak” on Mrs. Clinton’s case.
Of course no one filed charges against Ms. Clinton for her security violations, she was supposed to be PRESIDENT!!! If she was Joe Smith, she would be doing twenty to life at Leavenworth. Time’s up folks. Time to put her in jail.
Don’t tell me that Jeff Sessions has grown a pair. There are plenty of people within the FBI & DOJ, in addition to HRC & obama that he could go after, including firing Rosenstein…but will he actually even attempt to do any of it? We’ll see!
Not hardly. If he had, he would remove his recusal from the witch hunt and take charge of his department. He was just talking to a bunch of kids…
Only when talking to snowflake kids it seems. HE STILL LACKS a spine to do his bloody job.
Mr. Sessions, stop sitting on your pus, put your pants on and start doing the job you were hired to do. There are many people that need to be put in jail for putting a Kenyan born muslim in charge of our country. Judges, lawyers need to be tried for treason for HIDING information on to whom barry soetoro really is, the funny thing here you do not have to be very smart to figure out what is going on. Stop protecting criminals and START MAKING AN EXAMPLE OF THEM
Hey! Don’t be so hard on Obongo the First as he taught America who NOT to put in high office.
He prides himself as the first Kenyan to be American President.
And if you are to bloody scared TO PUT your big boy pants on, THEN GET THE HELL OUT of the AG’s office, so someone who WILL have the spine needed for the job, can be nominated!
This is great. I love hearing those kids cheer when Sessions makes fun of the snowflakes. These conservative kids are millennials too and they are pre-warned about what awaits them in their next schools.
This is the Jeff Sessions we knew and loved before he was attorney general. Good to see you again, Jeff. How about more of this and less recusal nonsense.
Over the past 9 years I have concluded that it just unwise to hire college grads as they really are snowflakes.
Sessions should be jailed for defrauding the American public in the sum of his salary. He certainly hasn’t done anything to justify getting paid.
The President should stop appointing people that are “loyal” to him and get people in office that will do the will of the people that put him in office. The list of people that should have criminal charges is long and getting longer. Where is the Special Prosecutor Mr. Sessions? “Lock her up, yuk yuk yuk” indeed you worthless Papa Oscar Sierra.
It is irking me off, he seems to be more concerned with appointing loyal people, rather than WORTHY FUNCTIONAL people…
Totally misreported by Chrissie Hardball on MSNBC…they claimed he took part in the chant…Fake news? Yup.
In all fairness, the headline on this column implies the same thing.
Jeff The Incompetent, where lock her up is never going to happen, as Jeff The Incompetent is nothing but an establishment, deep state RINO! What a disappointment as Attorney General. Hey Jeff, just keep hiding under your desk and stonewall Congress. Keep kissing Rod Rosenstein’s you know what!
A Sessions sighting!
I agree with everything he told the students.
I just wish that he would actually do his job and throw the crooks out of the department that he supposedly is in charge of. His words are nice. How about some action?
We need to remember… Donald Trump does things in a HUGE way. I think it will happen. But, will happen at an absolutely worst time for the deep state and liberal swamp to have it come down on their heads. Timing is of the utmost.
Unfortunately i do NOT share your optimism that it WILL happen..