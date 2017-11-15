Jeff Sessions continues to prove he’s Trump’s biggest mistake

Jeff Sessions is a man in search of a banana peel. When he can’t find one to step on, he supplies his own.
Sessions is not a bad man, but he is a bad attorney general, as he demonstrated again Tuesday.
By writing to Republicans in Congress just hours before he was scheduled to testify that he was open to appointing a special prosecutor to examine former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s e-mail case and the notorious Uranium One deal, Sessions primed the pump for a really big show.
Democrats arrived furious and Republicans gleefully expected an ah-ha moment. Both came away unsatisfied and unhappy.
I do not want a special prosecutor, because that will go on and on forever. I want Sessions to get attorneys in the Justice Department that are loyal to Trump, to convene a Grand Jury and stick it to the Clintons and the Obama Administration. However, Sessions is weak and it shows when he leaves Rosenstein at the Justice Department (does not fire Rosenstein), who hires Mueller as a special prosecutor to go after Trump and it is Rosenstein and Mueller, who are the ones that covered up Uranium One. Thus Rosenstein and Mueller are criminals, who are running the show. Shame on you, Jeff Sessions!
And shame on TRUMP for appointing this useless weasel to THe AG’s office..
No way! Jeff Sessions is Trump’s biggest accomplishment so far. Whatever one’s opinions on previous candidates and office holders are, the Justice Department should NEVER become an instrument for political vendettae or retaliation. Jeff Sessions is doing his part to keep it this way, along with trying to make immigration laws mean something again.
Yes, the DoJ Shouldn’t be an instrument of political will, BUT IT ALSO NEEDS to be an instrument OF ENFORCING JUSTICE and the rule of law.. SOMETHING Sessions has PROVEN he is incapable of doing..
The only problem with THAT, James Bowen, is that the Justice Dept. already IS “an instrument for political vendettae or retaliation.” It HAS been ever since that NASTY little SOCIOPATH Obama loaded it up with his equally ethics-challenged pals and put them in charge of waging WAR on Conservatives, Christians, and anybody ELSE who opposed his radical left DESTRUCTIVE AGENDA for this country. And Sessions has done NOTHING to clean OUT that nest of vipers–just allows them to continue waging WAR on Obama’s opponents at will–because he is such a TIMID LITTLE MOUSE that he is apparently AFRAID to oppose them. He needs to go back to his Senate seat and let Pres. Trump correct his mistake by appointing a REAL Attorney General who is willing to take on the LYING COMMUCRATS, their RINO enablers, and their cadre of LEFTIST ENFORCERS in the FBI and the DOJ.
Generals Attorney, or Generals Military when tides of battles battle turn south get replaced. When Rommel over ran American forces in North Africa, Ike brought in Patton and American forces began to turn the Socialist/Fascist tide. Trump needs to find him a Patton to General the Justice department and take the fight to the enemy, rather than wasting precious time treasure and lives defending imaginary enemies. Generals who recuse and shoot themselves in the foot to cripple themselves need to get out the battle, retire and make way for a true warrior who puts the enemy on his/her heels. Its not Moore that needs a 24 hour Hannity wakeup call, but Sessions.
Lame swamp creature. A democrat suited as republican. Give it up you are a zero to the left.
My patience with Sessions to do his job and prosecute the Clinton/Obama crime family is wearing thin. I hope he comes through with something significant soon, or step aside and let someone else permanently lock em up and prosecute them to the max at GITMO.
My patience for him disappeared after he COWARDLY recused himself and allowed a KNOWN Clinton crony to investigate the ‘russia-gate’ muck..
I think there is SUBSTANTIAL justification for declaring Obama, Hillary, and ALL their radical left LOON hangers-on in Congress, the DOJ, FBI, etc. as ENEMY COMBATANTS and treating them ACCORDINGLY.
By their actions, these loons have PROVEN themselves to be ENEMIES actively engaged in undermining and DESTROYING the rule of law AND this country!
There’s no question that Sessions has been the biggest mistake but it’s not all Trump’s fault. Nearly all conservatives, from those in office to the voters, thought Sessions was a true blue conservative. I still think he is. Where I think we went wrong was in not understanding the man’s abilities. I think he believes the right things but he doesn’t have what it takes to do the job. Some of that may be age related. Over and over in the Senate hearings he said he couldn’t remember, didn’t recall, etc.
If not for Sessions we would be in a far better position. He is totally responsible for Mueller because of his recusal and now he doesn’t have the guts to go after Clinton. He has had to be prodded into enforcing immigration laws and even that is moving very slowly.
I don’t think he has ever been a ‘true blue conservative’ and all those who said he was, are imo JUST AS suspect as he is..
Bloviating Brits don’t carry much weight with me. Think anything you want.
Well, Snowy, in Sessions’ defense, he is accustomed to being in CONGRESS–where doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING USEFUL is a way of life!
That’s true. He was there a long time and the culture of the Senate may well be part of his problem. Good observation.
I still think he’s getting senile.
I think the swamp water or whatever these people are being injected or drinking is taking its toll—McCain completely off the rails, Sessions a memory impaired bumbler, Billary can’t stand up or think, Ryan doesn’t know who he is or what he is—I mean isn’t there SOMEONE who can restore law & order and put an end to the Clinton/Bozo/Soros machine once an for all. The American people better DEMAND this three ring circus STOP NOW or this country will end up like Little Black Sambo story.