Jeff Sessions continues to prove he’s Trump’s biggest mistake

Jeff Sessions is a man in search of a banana peel. When he can’t find one to step on, he supplies his own.

Sessions is not a bad man, but he is a bad attorney general, as he demonstrated again Tuesday.

By writing to Republicans in Congress just hours before he was scheduled to testify that he was open to appointing a special prosecutor to examine former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s e-mail case and the notorious Uranium One deal, Sessions primed the pump for a really big show.

Democrats arrived furious and Republicans gleefully expected an ah-ha moment. Both came away unsatisfied and unhappy.

