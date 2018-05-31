Jeff Flake’s Trump Derangement Syndrome

Jeff Flake has got it all: He’s tall, buff and handsome, with a made-for-TV smile. He lives in a huge house in a gated community (with high walls, of course), has a pretty blonde wife and five fabulous children. Plus, he’s a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in the World: The Senate.
But Mr. Flake, 55, and (reportedly) a Republican, has been getting flaky ever since he engaged in a battle of wits with President Trump, who beat him like a rented mule.
In September 2016, Trump tweeted: “The Republican Party needs strong and committed leaders, not weak people such as @JeffFlake, if it is going to stop illegal immigration.” That same month he wrote: “The Great State of Arizona, where I just had a massive rally (amazing people), has a very weak and ineffective Senator, Jeff Flake. Sad!”
By October, Mr. Flake, with his poll numbers sagging and his re-election campaign sputtering, announced he would not seek re-election.
Mr. Trump reveled in his foe’s downfall.
“Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on ‘mike’ saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is ‘toast,’ ” Mr. Trump tweeted in November 2016.
There must be something in the Arizona water. The other senator from there, Sen. John McCain, has also targeted Mr. Trump, both before he won the White House and after. Mr. McCain, still bitter over his 2008 loss to Barack Obama, thinks Mr. Trump is wrong about, well, everything.
So does Mr. Flake. “Our presidency has been debased by a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division and only a passing familiarity with how the Constitution works,” Mr. Flake said Wednesday in a commencement address at the Harvard School of Law. “And our Article I branch of government, the Congress, is utterly supine in the face of the moral vandalism that flows from the White House daily.”
Mr. Flake waxed poetic: “All is not well. We have a sickness of the spirit,” and painted the Scourge of Trump as evidence that the very fabric of society is unraveling: “This is it, if you have been wondering what the bottom looks like.”
The telegenic senator now spends more time in green rooms than he does in the Senate chamber, with liberal networks clamoring for a Republican who will diss the sitting president (just like media darling McCain did to make his career as a “maverick.”)
Mr. Flake, though, has big ambitions. On Sunday, when he was once again on TV bashing Mr. Trump, Mr. Flake didn’t rule out running for president against the incumbent Republican.
“It’s not in my plans, but I have not ruled anything out,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I do hope somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president, if nothing else to simply remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans have traditionally stood for.”
Mr. Flake also called Mr. Trump’s claims of an FBI spy being embedded in his campaign a “diversion tactic.” “He’s obviously probing the edges [of that idea] as far as he can.”
But the senator is at least honest about what opposing Mr. Trump means to members of Congress. “This is the president’s party, and if you’re running in a primary right now and you stand up to the president, or stand up in some cases for empirical truth, then you have trouble in primaries,” Mr. Flake said.
Just like Mr. Flake did before he decided to quit his day job.
And it’s not even clear where Mr. Flake stands ideologically. Asked if he’d run as a Republican, he said, “I think so.”
All this didn’t work out so well for his mentor Mr. McCain — and it won’t for Mr. Flake. The mainstream media loves him now, slamming his fellow Republican at every turn, but if he were to run as a Republican, he’d suffer the same fate Mr. McCain did: The MSM turned on him and diced him up into little pieces.
Mr. Flake may yet run for president, but it won’t be in 2020, against Mr. Trump. He’s been bested by The Don once already, and he slunk away with his tail between his legs. He may be handsome, but he isn’t stupid.
No, Mr. Flake will do what all the others do when they leave Congress: Slide right through the revolving door and get a cushy job with a massive salary.
That way he can build a bigger wall around his house.
• Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
I hope Flake is not really so delusional that he thinks he can win the presidency, but he has shown himself to have an over-inflated ego massive enough to think so.
His name says most of it: He is a FLAKE. This man is dangerous because he thinks he knows better. His present popularity is because the liberals/socialists/communists love anyone who bashes President Trump. Both of the socialist senators from AZ are DANGEROUS anti-Americans who value selfishness, conceit, and arrogance.
Senator Flake has stood against what most conservatives believe in. He wants to load the country up with illegal immigrant’s so that he can keep American wages low and people dependent on the government just like the Democratic socialist party wants. He is a true RINO just like Senator McCain. Senator Flake couldn’t make a decision on his own without consulting McCain. I only hope that the real Arizona Republicans, Independents and fed up Democrats will come out to vote in November and elect a real Republican to the Senate that support the Trump agenda. We have enough losers in the Congress already. Let’s get some worker bees.
There are some excellent choices.
However, I am not confident that the Republican Party wants to win. They like the Power, but not the Power of the People.
Doesn’t have a chance here in AZ. Don’t come home to AZ relocate to a liberal state back east.
The writer must be in love with the ‘Flake’ and I know they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but buff and handsome? Maybe the writer is looking at a different picture.
Pat, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and this beholder is blind or likes apes. I see him as ugly physically and a mean soul. No way as president and hopefully never ever wanting to run for any office because he is untrustworthy. Unfortunately we have forgotten over the years to trust the men/women we elect/hire to represent us but have bamboozle royally and must take back the reins and inform them no more, they either represent us and what we want, honor our President and take notice that we are removing the Lifetime Benefits we did not vote for nor authorize and it is STOPPED NOW, TODAY! That is a waste of good money we need to bring down the national debt and deficits which they allowed to grow under Obama and kissing his behind on almost everything but he was not going to upset their applecart and Trump and we are. I say if up for re-election and have already served 2 terms or more then it is up to us to inform them there will be no further re-election in either of the 2 parties in 1. The longer they are in Congress, the more ignored we are and the richer they get with “money” from outsiders and/or illegal insider trading (which by the way they said would be stopped but again lying because it has not been stopped). Personally, I am sick and tired of both speakers and RINOS and eGOPs ripping us off, thinking they are our boss and own us. We need to take back the reins NOW and seek out real patriot candidates!
He doesn’t appear to be a well man.
I hear, thru the grapevine, George Soros is paying off some “powerful” republican turncoats to step down so a seasoned democrat will be running against an unknown republican in certain states. I wouldn’t put it passed Flake to be one of the takers…
I read sometime ago that Soros bought off some so-called republicans (which I call democrats in republican clothing) such as McCain. Money more important that love of country and being courteous to our President, and definitely against MAGA because they are communists at heart and want to move us into the One World Government. Over our dead bodies!