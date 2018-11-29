Jeff Flake’s revenge cancels votes on judicial nominees

The head of the Senate Judiciary Committee canceled votes on nearly two dozen of President Trump’s judicial nominees.
The move Wednesday evening by Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, resulted from a standoff in the panel caused by the refusal of Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona to vote for any judicial picks.
Mr. Flake has said he will oppose all judge nominations unless a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller gets a floor vote. An effort to force one failed Wednesday.
As a result, the committee’s Thursday business meeting was canceled.
Mr. Grassley’s short statement announcing the cancelation did not specify the reason for it, nor did it have a reschedule date. Six circuit-court and 15 district-court nominees had been expected to come up for votes.
But the Iowa Republican had said earlier Wednesday afternoon that if no deal could be worked out with Mr. Flake, whose defection would let Democrats block the nominees, that he would “probably cancel the meeting.”
Join the discussion
Flake is properly named,,,just add “Snow” in front of it. Good riddance when he finally melts and is gone and real representatives of THE PEOPLE can again start doing the business they were elected to do when this snowflake is finally politically melted and plowed off the road to American success and THE PEOPLE can get some traction again and move forward instead of just spinning our wheels on these slippery political slushies and leg-lifted contaminated yellow snow like Flake, that has filled and fed the Washington swamp for years where THE PEOPLE drown in bought votes and amber waves of gain and egos’
Unfortunately, the demon-rat elected to replace him may well be just as “flakey”.
McSally may replace the guy that was appointed to replace the other communist.
She’s a ‘never trumper’, or so I have been told.
Who is more dangerous, and exposed Democrat, or a Democrat in the disguise of a Conservative. I’d rather take on the wolf, than the wolf in sheep’s clothing. At least I can see the target and get the right one in the cross hairs, instead of getting stabbed in the back in a “Et Tu Brutus” moment of judicial obstruction by a very midget man, shrugged of the shoulders of an American Atlas, who puts revenge over the best interest of the people he was elected to serve, and the weight of the world back upon the shoulders of the American people.
Grassley needs to re-assign Flake to the snack bar.
DAMN… I keep forgetting.
What is it that ‘elected representatives’ are supposed to possess…??
oh yeah, HONESTY AND INTEGRITY!
Jeffie seems to be UNQUALIFIED TO HOLD OFFICE.
Just like EVERY DEMOCRAT!
He’s John McCain lite. Very lite.
What a *** jeff flake is. Too bad he fell under the sway of juan mclame, and he is a miserable failure at that.
What an absolute disappointment. Between him and John McCain does the President need anymore enemies. What a disgusting person to be associated with the Republican Party. And rumors has it that he is thinking of challenging President Trump in the primary race for President in 2020. Like Casich from Ohio, he would barely be able to carry his own state. In fact, the reason he did not run again is because his popularity stood at about 20% among Republicans in Arizona.
Jeff is running in 2020, does AZ need a dog catcher?
He’s going to be Chris Coons’ water boy. He can probably handle that.
The republicans will have the Senate Majority of 53 senators…We the people will just have to wait for the New Congress to get these Judges approved…too bad SnowFlake doesn’t believe in the Rule of Law…he would rather have our judicial system overloaded and ineffective!
He’s delaying the inevitable, that’s all. Delay is not cancelling anything. His shame and parting shots will last him a lifetime.
Strange, illuminatuo, there is a town in AZ called Snowflake. Named back when the name Snow wasn’t contaminated by being connected with Flake….. Jake the Fake Flake. And as for the songbird, AZ is fawning all over that scuss ball with memorials and plaques. Keating 5 ring a bell as well.
I think the Dems planted this guy into the Republican camp years ago so he could screw things up. Either that or he is a complete idiot.
Probably both. He and McLame are both the same. (Nice poetry).
Why is he worried about Robert Mueller when they are almost finished with this investigation anyway. What does he hope to get from this ridiculous charade? Since he is a never-Trumper, I am now resolved to be a never-Jeffer.
What a PETTY, BITTER, LITTLE “man”!
Jeff, you’ve still got a few days left, why not just go ahead and declare yourself a Democrat!
[187]?
Thank God he will be gone soon!
An unadulterated puddle of puke.
All of Jeff Flake’s actions prove he was never fit to serve the people of the USA. He’s a narcissist who is trying to put the spotlight upon himself, rather than serving his country. It’s a shame the people of Arizona deserve better. They have voted their dislike with a snake like Flake.
Look for him to be joining the ranks of haters on CNN and MSLSDNBC. Another classic looser like Gary Hartpence, John Edwards, Howard Dean, etc. They seem to revel in misery and unhappiness.
Just do it anyway. There are ways to put pressure on a guy like that. Republicans don’t seem to know anything about that. They were getting close with the Kavanaugh slander and lies. I had a lot of hope they were finally finding their groove.