Jeff Flake’s astonishingly open admission that he has no principles

Sen. Jeff Flake said in an interview on “60 Minutes” that if he were running for re-election, there’d be no way he would call for the FBI to investigate Judge Brett Kavanaugh — with the suggestion being that if he were running for re-election, he’d go ahead and vote for the Supreme Court pick in order to quell voters.
This is astonishing.
What Flake is admitting, in essence, is that he is unprincipled — and not just a little bit unprincipled. Boldly unprincipled, by the tone of it.
CBS host Scott Pelley asked, “Sen. Flake, you’ve announced that you’re not running for re-election and I wonder, could you have done this [vowed to withhold vote without FBI investigation] if you were running for re-election?”
Flake: “No. Not a chance.”
Not a chance. Not “hmm, I’m not sure,” or “Well, I’d have to take into consideration the wills and wants of my voters.”
Not a chance. And he said it with a smile, while turning toward his fellow Senate friend, the Democrat Chris Coons.
A joke between friends.
Flake went on to explain, as Mediaite noted: “There’s no value to reaching across the aisle. There’s no currency for that any more. There’s no incentive.”
The astonishing factor here is that Flake was never elected to Capitol Hill to reach across the aisle to Democrats. He was sent to Congress to work with Republicans to enact a conservative agenda — one which has been stalled this past couple weeks by vicious angry mob mentalities that think nothing of running roughshod over a man’s reputation, so long as the final result is a leftist win.
These are the people Flake has chosen over his own party, his own constituents, his own president.
And in so doing, what Flake is saying — admitting — is this: My principles waft like the wind. My principles are tools of bargain and debate. My principles, under the right circumstances, in the right political atmosphere, during times of tough negotiations, can indeed crumble and fall.
If there are voters to consider, Flake leans this way. If there are no voters to consider, Flake leans that way.
This is everything that’s wrong with today’s class of politicians.
Principles, true principles, are supposed to stand strong, withstand the winds, weather whatever storms come. They’re basic laws and truths — guiding lights in the dark.
And think about it: Flake just admitted he has none.
What’s worse, he did it with a schoolboy smile.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
He is either too stupid to realize he did this, or he just doesn’t care if people see his as unprincipled. Either way, those characteristics make him a perfect candidate to run for office as a democrat.
If Flake spent more time in the Senate at work instead of the tanning salons or the beach, he might be able to tell when the surf is up or down, or about to overwhelm and drown him.
The guy is a complete ice hole Benedict Flake , hopefully The people of Arizona will not let him live in their state the rest of states Also keep him out of theirs guys is a traitor to the country!
I don’t think Jeff Flake is stupid. His response is a perfect example as to why we should not impose Term Limits on Congress. He’s a lame duck and that’s what term limits does – it creates lame ducks, not beholden to the voters.
Sorry, but morons like him, mccain and the rest are WHY WE DO NEED Term limits.
Make no mistake, he is a democrap in sheep’s clothing.
He’s a democrat period. No sheep’s clothing around.
Flake and his good buddy, Coons, had this planned from the beginning. I don’t see how he’s eligible to be on the Commitee cuz he has “no teeth in the skin”. I’m sure those 2 are drinking beers and watching NFL.
I hate to be bias but his name says it all . He doe’s not like Trump , and wants to hurt him any way he can . He is not running for office again because he knows he can not get elected . Imay be wrong but i believe he will in up on the democratic party at the next elections .
It’s no surprise, he’s a politician so it’s a shibboleth.
this guy is a fake an empty suit moron of course he has no values.
Warning — insult to clothing. 😉
Bill Marr disgustingly advised Lindsey Graham to channel his dead Senatorial boyfriend (John McCain) in order get laughs at Lindsey’s expense. Flake disgustingly channels his live Senator Boyfriend Coons and receives the same laughs, but at OUR expense to pay for ANOTHER empty repetitive FBI investigation. There is nothing gay about this American tragedy, in a liberal world where even the meaning of the innocent word “gay” gets corrupted in their devil’s workshop of decency deception.
It is actually Homosexual not the happy word Gay
What is gong on in Arizona, a state that has been terribly effected by Democrat stupidity, McCain and Flake Arizona your with the President get the rest of your neighbors on board. I just can’t believe how these two were elected.
IMO AZ has already been taken over by the rejects from Commiefornia, who fled the liberal insanity, ONLY TO Implement it there too.
Typical politician. This is why Congress rates below lawyers far as trust and ethics go. They have none.
That’s why GOP is in control, but the demorats are calling all the shots!
Danny, being that (depending on what source i use), 70% of all Dems, and just over 45% of republicans are lawyers, OF COURSE THEY RANK lower than plain lawyers..
They are a two-fer, on the scumbag list.
Flake has the perfect last name. He is s Flake and does not care about what we have as Justices on the Supreme Court going forward. He just wants to vote against Pres Trump. Flake is like McCain, just vote against Trump. Jeff Flake is a supreme FLAKE!!!!!
He and his son killed 122 dogs (a kennel they operated)…weaseled off the hook. He learned from his mentor John McCain. Flake’s Bible? “Rules For Radicals” Saul Alinsky…especially #13. Pray. Amen. God Bless America. Read A Bible. Psalm 128
Which isle was Flake talking about? That is the question.
Maybe a Caribbean isle
Do you mean aisle?
He’s merely following the Pelosi Doctrine: Tell the voters what they want to hear and then do what YOU want to do.
Re another scumbag: Sherrod Brown is polluting Ohio’s airwaves with ads saying HE brought jobs back to Ohio and stood up to foreign companies. HA!
Which is why i hope and pray, Brown LOSES!!!
75% of the politicians have no values, that is why the Country is in the shape it is in!
Are you sure it’s only 75%?
IMO its more like 95%
Blocking a person from advancing in their career or condemning them based on unsubstantiated, or unproven testimony violates our constitutional standards for the rules of evidence. Ignoring the foundation for innocence or guilt is a very dangerous path that we seem to be on.
When a prosecutor of sex crimes says that he/she would not pursue this case based upon Mrs Fords testimony. That is a clear indication that this thing should have no effect on how Kavanaughs character is viewed.
I pray that the people that are trying to take this apparently decent man down are properly handled by the power of our creator.
If we say we trust in God, then we really should start to act like it.
FYI, this kind of thing happens every day. All a female has to do is say, anything, and a military career is ruined, a man in the private sector loses his job, and a father loses his children. BTW, I am a woman (hear me roar, I have never been so angry) and the mother of a son and two daughters.
That was especially true in the Navy for at least 7 straight years right after Tailhook!
So he blatantly went against his constituent’s wishes, those who put him in office. Name fits-flake
Don’t be so sure about that. His constituents are the same group of morons that kept traitor McCain in office for over 30 years. And it looks like my state is about to send another wishy washy republican, Martha McSally, to replace Flakey. Needless to say, I’m ashamed of Arizona voters and the state Republican party machine.
And in exchange for caving in to his friends on the left, what did he get in return. This is DC, they barter and exchange, in order to compromise. He is the perfect example of the wimps on the so called right. this is why the line is always moving to the left, he got NOTHING in return. This will not change a single democratic vote and only allowed the court to begin with an empty chair.
Every politician should conduct his affairs as if he/she were not running for re-election. They work for the voters and not he party. The troubling thing about the flake Flake is that he says he would vote differently if he were running for re-election. This is a clear case of situational ethics.
What were the voters in Arizona smoking when they sent this hypocrite to Washington?
The same as they did when they KEPT ELECTING mccain.
Flake is telling us something we already know. Arizona needs to take care of this fool. He is a John McCain Jr.
what a pathetic poser. he’s wearing that cringing #MeToo ***** face all the time while cameras are on during public hearings, but he grins like a moron when he’s with ButtBoy Chris Coons. like to slap that sickly grin off his stupid face
Jeff Flake Is Representative of the principles of the democrat elite party, and his motivations are those who who’s only concerns are what will promote his own personal interests of the moment and are amendable as conditions change.
“…..One of the common failings among honorable people is a failure to appreciate how thoroughly dishonorable some other people can be, and how dangerous it is to trust them…..” Thomas Sowell
Well said. And I always appreciate Thomas Sowell. This quote of his is so right on the mark.
Once a flake……a seriously despicable being with no backbone. I don’t know how long he has served but it was too too long. Good thing he is leaving. Saves him the humiliation of being rejected.