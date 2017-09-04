Jeff Flake urges President Trump, Congress to protect ‘Dreamers’

Sen. Jeff Flake says Congress should take action to protect so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and whose protective status could be at risk this week, as President Trump decides whether to end the amnesty program known as DACA.
Mr. Flake, Arizona Republican who has frequently criticized Mr. Trump, said ending the amnesty program would split up families, so that’s “just not the way we ought to go.”
“They should not be punished for the sins of their parents. That’s just the basic principle we should follow here,” Mr. Flake said told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
The Deferred Action for Child Arrivals is the 2012 deportation amnesty that gives young adult illegal immigrant “Dreamers” a temporary stay of deportation and issues them work permits, giving them a foothold in society.
The White House said Friday that Mr. Trump will make an announcement Tuesday on the Obama-era deportation amnesty that’s protecting some 800,000 illegal immigrants.
Mr. Trump is facing a Sept. 5 deadline for a decision on whether to phase out the 2012 amnesty or mount an uphill battle to defend it in court. Texas has said it will file a challenge unless the president agrees to end the program.
The White House didn’t say which way Mr. Trump is leaning, saying the decision is still being made. But earlier Mr. Trump had said he had a “great feeling for DACA.”
Mr. Flake said it is hard for him to weigh in on a floated compromise — asking Congress to approve border-security funding in exchange for extending DACA protections — because it is unclear what Mr. Trump would want exactly.
The senator said there could be an opening if that means a sophisticated system of monitoring for unlawful migrants along the southern border.
But a 2,000 mile-long, brick-and-mortar edifice?
“Nobody ought to support that,” Mr. Flake said.
“It depends on what he means by the wall,” Mr. Flake said. “We still really haven’t seen what he means by the wall.”
One must ask why anyone would want to become a citizen of a country which sells out its citizens
There can be only one answer, they don’t believe it will be done to them because they will slam the door on all those behind them
The voters of Arizona need to protect American from liberal RINO Flake by defeating him in his primary election
So all they are trying to do is convince us it is not right for us to protect our interest
I don’t know why someone gave you 1 star in the beginning. I’m guessing that they didn’t understand your post. I gave you a 5 star.
Anti-Christian values are being normalized to all schoolchildren of our Globe by The United Nations. The State Sanctioned US, European, Canadian Worldview of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism is paying for this evil indoctrination of our society, but most of the money as usual comes from the US. A mile high wall would keep this Democrat and Rino legislated rot inside if it is not fixed.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has promoted a report that endorses sex-change procedures, and abortion for youth without parental consent . On International Youth Day 2017, the United Nations agency—founded to rebuild education systems after the end of the Second World War—published a list of materials for adolescents which are all quite explicit on “sexual rights.” The Sex Education Curriculum, of Public and Private schools overseen by US, European, and Canadian Governments.
I do not understand your post. What CITIZENS are being sold out? As an American born and bred, I am a LEGAL citizen and I do not want my country selling ME out for those who are here illegally.
Reagan made a huge mistake by giving amnesty in 1986 which gave the illegals hope and that was wrong. I know a man who got amnesty in ’86 and his family has always been very opposed to *assimilating*. He has been here for over 40 years and his English is still so bad we cannot communicate with him effectively. I know him well…he is a relative by marriage and his own grandkids cannot really talk to him. Very sad.
If you come here legally, we are happy to have you, but there are laws in place that you must follow. I’ve lived in a foreign country and we followed their laws…NO EXCEPTIONS.
“What CITIZENS are being sold out? As an American born and bred, I am a LEGAL citizen and I do not want my country selling ME out for those who are here illegally.”
Your own statement shows the confusion
You write “LEGAL citizen” and “those who are here illegally”
So when you ask “What CITIZENS are being sold out?”
It is in reference “LEGAL citizen” “those who are here illegally”
There is no such thing as an ILLEGAL CITIZEN
They are ILLEGAL ALIENS
They lack completely the rights and privileges of a citizen
Here is a portion of the Preamble to the Constitution
“ESTABLISH JUSTICE, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common
defence, promote the general welfare, and SECURE THE BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY”
Every single one of those is being undermined by catering to the concerns of ILLEGAL ALIENS
These are the rights of CITIZENS which are being sold out by a bunch spineless politicians
NO MORE AMNESTY….
.
I’m George Soros, and I approve of this message…
They care MORE about the illegal aliens.. We break up American Families ALL the time when they arrest people for breaking the laws and tossing them in Jail…
The parents of these so called “Dreamers” are the ones to blame.. but just because these were kids, they still are ILLEGAL ALIENS!! they should NOT be held above the law… and WHY have none of them done one thing to fix their status when they reached legal age?? I heard a lot of them are in their 20s and even as much as 35 years… yet they did nothing to apply for legal status.. WHY
Hey Jeff, why don’t you pay the welfare payments out of your own pocket, for all of the illegal aliens in this country? You, Jeff, state that you are a “conservative”. You obviously suffer from delusions. You are like your buddy McCain, a socialist, RINO, globalist, open borders, big spending, American citizens come last, traitor. If you need me to spell the word traitor for you Flake, let me know.
You just spelled the word when you wrote flake. One and the same.
Well said.
Go Kelli Ward!
We have borders for a reason. They were not allowed here by any act of congress. If someone under the age of 18 comes here illegally, are they going to be allowed to stay? Let them apply for citizenship as my ancestors did and have sponsors arranged to ensure that there is no financial burden on tax-paying citizens.
Yes, you are so right!! They never addressed this problem and now it’s gotten way out of control. So, their solution? Like everything else they don’t know how or want to deal with; drop it in the lap of the taxpayers. When are the taxpayers going to ever enjoy what what they pay for? We are tired of seeing our money go to sanctuary cities and refugees which are problems they, not us, create. They created this by not upholding their oaths, so I have no idea what Flake is asking for.
I think it is time for all Arizona residents to get out and vote and get rid of Jake the Flake.He cannot convince me that he is not a lib.It was a tie between him and McCain as to ran right along with everything that Obama wanted and they said we are for Arizona and then stabbed Arizona voters in the back.We need to get rid of both of them so that things can get done in the Senate.The people of Arizona deserve better than what we have had from these two flakes.
I believe this is an election year for the flake. Polls show he is one of the most, if not the most, unpopular senator in congress. So who is he to advise?
Dreamers……. What about the DREAMERS born to 1 or 2 American Parents here on American Soil being denied certain rights and privileges because of the Illegal aliens ( not PC Jargon undocumented immigrants). No way, Jose, your mommy and daddy broke the laws of the United States. All I am willing to pay is your bus transportation to our southern border and the tattoo on your forehead “IA”.
“All I am willing to pay is your bus transportation to our southern border”
That is particularly generous of you
And it particularly generous of the America people we are only asking they leave and not have to repay us for all the years they enjoyed the benefits of this nation at no cost to themselves.
And they cannot claim we benefited by them picking our fruits and vegetables because all it did was depress the labor market for others and allow corporate farms, who get taxpayer dollars, to have a great profit margin and the nation is the poorer for it.
What it has done is cause large financial donors, from agriculture subsidies, to keep in office individuals who would plunder the treasury for them and to hell with American people who they think are just a bunch of chumps they can pin every bill to and makes us pick up the tab.
The very fact we put in the presidency the most unlikely of individuals is to say we are done with that and if you keep doing it you will be removed from office.
I understand that only about 2% work in agriculture….. that leaves 98% taking other jobs Americans could fill…. a double whammy :jobs taken, free benefits taken.
NO MORE!!!!!
I’d prefer to fund charter flights to Mexico City, with the “passengers” left on the runway as the plane delivering them returns to the US. A 747 will hold lots of them for each trip.
It’ll break up families? If they cared that much about their loved ones they’d go with them!
The ones that brought them are illeagals also. Send them back too. So what’s the problem?
Yeah! We saw thousands of ‘children’ arriving…… ALONE!
SOME “CARING PARENTS”,sending their kids off, alone, to a different country, at the mercy of those who prey on them.
Most of those *children* coming in that we saw were young men who are part of gangs.
Primary this foolish Snowflake RINO Jeffrey Lane Flake.
Dr Kelli Ward is doing just that and has the support of the President as he tweeted this before the AZ Rally. Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!
Donate to her campaign cause the establishment will try to protect Flake.
Flako, how come you’re getting any press? You must be the heir apparent to the traitorous acts of your Senior Senator. Did he also get you on Soros’ payroll?
Get through the Primary and go home just like Eric Cantor who didn’t know why he was in office. (Of course he landed a mid 6 figure job with some money changers. You might do some shopping too.)
July 20, 2017, We The People have this little snippet from (Kill The Gringos) Gutierrez , his buddy Gallegos, Sen Rubio (April,27, 2012) Jeff Flake and his buddy Sen. McCain (who is now actively blocking President Trumps agenda): Washington, DC – On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. **** Durbin (D-IL) introduced a new version of the DREAM Act (an acronym for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors). The President has pledged, through a spokesperson, to fight this bipartisan legislation that would allow immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to live and work here legally if they meet certain criteria. This happens as the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program that provides temporary deportation relief for Dreamers and allows them to work legally) is under attack by Republican leaders and it is clear the President and his team are unlikely to defend it. This could make the 800,000 people who would qualify for the DREAM Act and who currently have DACA vulnerable to deportation, especially because they have registered with federal authorities as part of the program. (End of snippet). Did your lawmakers talk about this in 2012 and 2017??? Pray Amen. God Bless. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128
DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). What part of “deferred action” illudes these RHINO’s. Isn’t 18 or more years deferrement enough for these illegals? Do they need another quarter of a century to decide to become citizens? THE TIME FOR YOU TO RETURN HOME TO YOUR NATIVE LAND IS NOW!!!
These illegal aliens MIGHT be eligible for “lawful status” but should NEVER be allowed to become CITIZENS. That designation should be reserved for those who come here…LEGALLY, and who waited for THEIR turn….in line.
what a flake
illegal is illegal… period
Our RINOs and commie/lib/dems created the problem our nation now has! it wasn’t the AMERICAN citizens; it WAS the fools we sadly elected. Is it VERY sad that “dreamers” are in a mess that their parents bought into? YES! So, where are their parents now? Back in Mexico? I doubt it. I suspect they are doing well on federal/state welfare. Have they assimilated? Probably not. So, the solution? Let them take their kids (and probably grandkids) back to their legal home and then start the legal process to return. Maybe the RINOs should lead them back, too, and see how wonderful Mexico is to illegals. Wake up McCain! You wouldn’t get the medical care you have received on tax payer money in Mexico. And Flake, you need to reread a doctrine of the LDS Church: “12 We believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.” Are you doing it? I don’t think so.
Hey sarge..They think the IA on there forehead stands for Instant Amnesty instead of illegal Aliens..Flake needs to vanish from Arizona and the US..
GOODBY you FLAKE or should i say R.I.N.O. and please let the door hit you in your *** on the way out,you F’ing bum…… and that goes to the rest of you R.I.N.O. M/F’ers,including ( where my at) mc connell & blo-hole ryan who did nothing for true conservatives wile being the house jerk off for the democRATS. lets clean the swamp and give these Rouges some jail time like they deserve all the way back to W.C.Fields face himself,you know him as the rapist in charge willie(the ******) clinton……………including skeleton face himself,,,,,,,,,,,,
If our immigration laws had been obeyed, Trump would not be facing DACA today! How stupid as a people can we be!!!????
Flake, you brainless idiot, the illegals ARE NOT YOUR CONSTITUENTS! We The People are your constituents, and the only ones you are paid to represent. Defend our rights, our freedoms, our country, our culture, our heritage. Send the illegals home!
Since y’all are in the mood to pardon lawbreakers, I’m in! There’s an exotic car I’ve always ‘dreamed’ of owning, but it’s just never gonna happen with my available cash. So here’s what I’m gonna do; I’m gonna steal me one and y’all can protect me from any and all legal consequences . . . I mean, after all, everybody has a dream!
I’m not a heartless SOB, but these so called smart Dreamers had 20 years to at least start the application for a Green card, but never did. Their parents too. No, they would have rathered live in this country, drawing any and all benefits they could, then when pushed into a corner, they decided to protest this country that helped them for 20+ years with free education and medical, and whatever else they could get.
Maybe the Govvy can give them a Non-Citizen work permit, with no voting rights, and then they pay out fines for X$ per year, for every year they were here, like a mortgage. This would reimburse the social systems they’ve taxed for years by sneaking and staying in our country.
Any of them caught protesting are sent home immediately in handcuffs!
Flake. Perfect name for that guy. I guess clueless was already taken. Splitting up families? The parents are just as illegal as their kids. What parent would leave their kid behind. When your employer transfers you back to the states from Norway, do you leave your kids behind?
So, does this mean that illegals voting illegally in AZ still have their votes counted? It seems that is the population Flake is directing his run for the Senate on.
Is Flake going to change parties IF he gets re-elected?
Man- this idiot rino just get dumber and dumber!
I have a FAR BETTER IDEA. Deport all illegals and send Flake and others who want any illegal to stay with them and allow not one back in legally or otherwise after stripping the supporters of illegals of all money and belongings as well as their Citizenship in America.
This BOY Flake truly lived up to his Name, this little Punk is in NO Position to Ask or seek Anything from The TRUMPSTER , Flake along with Judas McCain Represent who R I N O ‘S are TRAITOR SOB”S ! These Two PUKES should be VOTED OUT asap !