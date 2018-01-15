Jeff Flake: Trump using techniques ‘popularized by Joseph Stalin’ to demonize press

President Trump is employing techniques “popularized by Joseph Stalin” to demonize the press and his approach could do great harm to the nation in the long run, Sen. Jeff Flake said Sunday.
In an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” the retiring Arizona Republican and outspoken critic of the president said he’s deeply troubled by how Mr. Trump attacks the media.
“You can talk about crowd size, and this is pretty innocuous if there’s a falsehood. But when you reflexively refer to the press as the ‘enemy of the people’ or ‘fake news,’ that has real damage,” Mr. Flake said. “It has real damage to our standing in the world. And I noted how bad it is for a president to take what was popularized by Joseph Stalin, the ‘enemy of the people,’ to refer to the press.”
Mr. Flake announced his retirement last year amid continued clashes with the president. Before Mr. Flake’s announcement, the president endorsed his would-be challenger in the GOP Senate primary in Arizona, Kelli Ward.
Since then, Mr. Flake has continued to be one of the loudest Republican critics of the president. Specifically, he takes great issue with how Mr. Trump demeans the media.
“I’m going to talk about how damaging that is,” the senator said. “I just want the president to know that this has real consequences.”
jeff flake you have had your 15 minutes of fame now crawl back into the liberal rat hole from which you came.
He is leaving the Senate because he knows he will not be reelected.
GOOD. Let’s hope that means the citizens in AZ are finally waking the hell up, and boot Mccan’t as well!
He absolutely does NOT DESERVE to be reelected !
There are only two types of people who care a whit about what Jeff Flake thinks, fellow travelers in social progressiveness(includes media) and ….well, I guess there is only one type of person who gives a flake about Flake. Maybe Arizona can come up with two qualified Conservatives to run for the Senate!
Jeff Flake, a legend in his own mind! Hey Flake, you are the open borders RINO communist, not Trump!
What do you guys want to bet that Flake changes parties and tries to run for Congress as a democrat? He probably figures all of his very public beefs with President Trump give him some cred with the progressive-communists.
IMO its about time he did.. CAUSE HE has always been one!
Can you think oa any politician with a more fitting name?
wiener
Quite a few. Maxipad Watters, Fauxohontas..
flake, you don’t have a clue about what Stalin would or would not do. You’re a liberal American traitor. The world knows that the MSM is corrupt regarding Trump. Get out of America !
I’d love to own a time machine, so i could stick his butt IN IT< and send him back to 1939 russia, just so he could exactly feel what living under Stalin was like!
He likens Trump to Stalin, Flake looks like the son of Hitler. A mustache would do the trick…
Flake is not “retiring,” he’s escaping the wrath of the voters who now recognize him as the liar, hypocrite, RINO, and duplicitous creature he is. If he had decided otherwise, that is, to stand for re-election, as undoubtedly was his long-term intention, he would have been overwhelmingly rejected, further damaging his obviously large, but fragile, ego. To him I say, Flake off!
Senator Flake, Please just go quietly and keep your mouth shut on the way. You have done enough damage already. We thought we had a true Conservative in you. We were wrong! Between you and Harry Reid you have made the Church look bad. We, the Members, don’t appreciate that.
The American Press has no credibility for some time.
“President Trump is employing techniques popularized by Joseph Stalin to demonize the press”
1. Stalin didn’t need to demonize the Press. There was no Free Press in USSR. It was all propaganda, like NKorea.
2. We don’t have a Free Press here either. We have the oligarchy Media. It’s also propaganda.
3. The Media is using Stalin tactics to demonize Trump and the USA.
The litmus test here is that for 8 years they had nothing bad to say about Obama. All credibility gone, gone, gone. All objectiveness lost forever. Their idea of “truth” passes neither the smell test nor the laugh test.
DrGadget, perfect response. Sen. “Flake” Flake is a sad sad case. The man has such a warped mind and mouth! How could Arizona voters be so wrong in its selection of NO CHARACTER Senators. Is truly disgraceful!
+1000.. When the media is trusted less, than even USED CAR SALESMEN, there is no need for trump to demonize them. THEY ARE ALREADY doing a good enough job of it themselves..
He’s the most useless senator from the state that also has John McCain.
Aim high, Jeff. Aim high.
Hey JERK! The press has been demonized! It is demonized!
What a flake he is… When they lie? They are speaking their native tongue!
You want to destroy freedom? Promote and embed liars in the place of those who used to live with integrity. If mob rule takes over and follows the lies? Destroys freedom without firing a shot! It takes patience and social conditioning long term to win that kind of subversive warfare. Trump is blowing up their walls they hide behind.
.
Put a sock on it, comrade, Jeff, it’s neither President Trump nor anyone on the right who uses “Stalinist” tactics; it is YOU and all the other “progressives”/socialists/communists/marxists/useful idiots on the LEFT.
First of all,liberals ALWAYS accuse their opponent of doing exactly what they themselves are guilty of. The media is 100 percent biased against the president, republicans,conservatives, and Christians. They are nothing more than a mouthpiece for the democrat party,(which is the ACTUAL stalin-like behavioe ). I quit watching a few years ago and never looked back, I suggest everyone else do the same.
Calvin,
If you’ve studied history all dictators {and those who want to be dictators} and their supporters are always paranoid because there are those who cherish freedom and are willing to fight for it. Remember the Revolution that our nation began with?
Flake is being too kind with Trump.
Trump is using the Nazi “Big Lie Technique” and a Real Republican President became President because he successfully lead the world against those lies and those who supported them.
Remember when we elected President who had a history of successes and not just a history of bankruptcies and a failing TV show?
Nice try. It doesn’t work. Go somewhere and attempt to intellectualize.
Forget it. jimpolichak doesn’t have the brains to even pretend to intellectualize.
Pollack.. Exactly what successes did Bush JR, Clinton or Obama give us?
The press has demonized itself for over four decades now and slimy politicians such as Flake have gone along with them. When Trump blows the trumpets of truth their walls of lies come tumbling down. It’s about time.
President Trump is employing techniques “popularized by Joseph Stalin” to demonize the press and his approach could do great harm to the nation in the long run
Actually jeffie, YOU, senaturd jeffie flakeyboy are trying to use MAINSTREAM PROPAGANDA to “do great harm to the nation in the long run”.
ALL POLITICIANS should be subjected to WATERBOARDING TWICE PER YEAR as a condition of their holding office. Both elected AND appointed, part time and full time. judges, justices and Just-US’s as well.
Sen Flake IS A FLAKE! The press was given special 1st Amendment protections that ave citizens do not have. The reason for this was so that the press could be our watchdog without risking government retribution. Those privileges do not include the press using its position to exhibit political bias. The organizations we used to depend upon for accurate, honest and unbiased news have now become extensions of one political party or another . The MSM (Main Steam Media) has been decidedly pro-liberal to the tune of 91% unfavorable reporting of Pres Trump as well as purposefully leaving our accomplishments of the Trump Administration . Sen Flake who has shown his clear disdain for the President has now become a pawn of this MSM. The press is destroying their own credibility and Pres. Trump is trying to force them to report honestly but unfortunately with little success, hence his relying on Twitter to get his views out. Our founding fathers would be aghast at what the press has become and I’m glad Flake is not seeking re-election!
Lenin had destroyed any free press in the USSR before Stalin took power. Uncle Joe had no need to criticize any writer in public — the guy simply disappeared. Just as US Leftists want to ‘disappear’ anyone who speaks out against their programs.
Big difference between a dictator who had millions of people executed and exiled to gulags versus a duly elected President speaking the truth.
i know people who know him very well. They told me he is and always would be a weasel
Flake is quite the flake for sure.
Pity he isn’t a true flake. Maybe then, he’d melt into nothingness out in the AZ Heat!
Jeff Flake is such a pompous ***. And that’s being charitable.
What’s that old saying about keeping your piehole shut so you won’t disclose that you are a fool for all the world to see?
How did this Flakey guy get elected to the Senate? Oh, that is right, the people finally found out the truth, what king of man he is, so they want him out — forcing him not to run for re-election.
This guy looks like a used car salesman. The worst kind that puts sawdust in the transmission to cancel the noise. Now, if you can’t have an opinion about whatever, the press included, and express it, who talks about Stalinism?
I’d trust a used car salesmen, ALWAYS before i trust flake..
Words of wisdom from a loser.
JEFF FLAKE is a tried AND TRUE “FLAKE”. NOTHING MORE NEED BE SAID!
Flake really is as dumb as he looks.
“…his approach could do great harm to the nation in the long run.” What Flake misses is the fact that the press has already done great harm to the nation and will continue to as it feeds the public only what it wants the public to hear/read. There is the danger, not a crude but honest man. Speaking of danger, how about the Democrats and the press doing everything within their combined powers to bring down a legally elected President? Talk about Stalin? A Stalinesque maneuver for sure. Flake is well-named.
Flakey McFlakeface: you’re stupid.
Loser.
This simpleton is a member of congress ? How can he not know that Stalin had no need of “demonizing” the press ? Stalin was the demon behind the Russian demon press.