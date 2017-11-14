Jeff Flake on Roy Moore: I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat

WASHINGTON — New allegations against GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rocked Washington yesterday, costing him nearly all support from Republican lawmakers and causing some to openly call for Moore to be stripped of his seat if he wins the election.
But the Alabama Republican, who was favored to easily win before allegations of sexual contact with a minor and several other girls surfaced last week, still poses a political conundrum to Senate Republicans regardless of whether they supported him before the allegations.
Just to be clear. If the choice is between Roy Moore and a Democrat, I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat https://t.co/Ec96HRt228
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 13, 2017
They need Moore to win the election to keep their slim, but consequential, majority in Congress’ upper chamber. But that victory would be fleeting. Lawmakers, most of whom renounced support for Moore yesterday, would then be forced to try to expel Moore and replace him with another Republican, rather than embrace a man accused of sexually preying on minors for the sake of party unity.
Even if that extraordinary move is successful — no sitting senator has been expelled since the Civil War — the backlash from vocal Moore supporter Steve Bannon and other members of that wing of the Republican Party would cause its internal divisions to burst into an all-out civil war. If scoring legislative victories was difficult with such a slim margin before, it would become nearly impossible.
If Moore loses the election, the Republicans’ two-seat majority in the Senate would be cut in half. Some in the party see that as the best-case scenario.
“If the choice is between Roy Moore and a Democrat, I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat,” Arizona U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted moments after making similar comments to reporters on Capitol Hill.
Flake and a number of other GOP senators, including the head of the Senate GOP campaign arm, Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, back expulsion. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose seat Moore is seeking to fill, along with U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, both of whom Moore beat in the primary, are all being floated as potential replacements.
The dramatic shift came after Beverly Young Nelson yesterday alleged that when she was 16, Moore offered her a ride home, but locked the car door when she tried to exit. She claimed Moore then groped her breasts and attempted to force her to perform a sex act on him.
“At some point, he gave up. And he then looked at me, and he told me — he said, ‘You’re just a child.’ And he said, ‘I am the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.’ ”
Nelson said she knew Moore because he frequented the restaurant where she worked, and even signed her yearbook: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A.”
Moore denied the allegations to reporters last night.
“This is absolutely false,” Moore said. “I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman.”
Not exactly unknown Flaky, since what passes for your mindset is Dhimmicrud anyway except in name!
Flake had better not join the Democrat Party. They do not tolerate any disloyalty. All of this based on 40 year old “allegations” not proved facts!!! What a kangaroo court!!! This is hard to believe. Is this a country where you are innocent until proved guilty? Have we become like the communist where the party selects the candidate and lets the people vote for him/her!!!?? Things are upside down in the Republican party. The people should dictate to the party, not the other way around.
It looks like all the flotsom is floating to the top of the GOP swamp! The rinos are all screaming out what they really are! These professional career pliticians are showing their true colors! Get rid of them all and choose true conservatives who want the best for the American people, based on our God-based Constitution!
If you LOOK at the pictures of that signature, on ONE side (the left) we see
To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas, Love Roy.
That is wrote in BLACK ink,
THEN the whole
Moore, DA. 22.12.77
Seems to be wrote in BLUE ink..
SO ANYONE WITH A functioning brain can see it seems to have been DOCTORED..
While not a fan of Roy Moore, I have to say that I wouldn’t rush to the polls to pee on Flake if his hair was on fire. He needs to STHU and go away.
It is too the point if EVERYONE IN the current GOP in office, had a life ending disease and I was the only one on the planet who had the capacity to cure it, i would TAKE A Nose dive into the nearest active volcano, to ENSURE NOT ONE OF THEM ever got that cure, before i would help any of them…
Flake is still mad because Alabama did not vote for him. Good riddance. Please stop posting anything this flake Rino says so he can fade away.
Folks, think about it! When all the demonrats and all the RINOS and all the ill-informed non-RINOS turn on a Republican like Moore, that means they are scared crapless, which means that Moore is the RIGHT man for us to support. There is no way for him to prove he is innocent and GEORGE SOROS knows all these tricks like the back of his hand. Follow the money and you will see who is orchestrating the take-down of Judge Moore. We need to support Moore and put him in that senate seat!!
Number one, Flake you are a DemoRAT in sheep’s clothing. Secondly, the Senators in Congress had Moore guilty, instead of innocent until proven guilty. However, based on new evidence, shown on Hannity last night, it looks like Moore may have been involved with minors and if he was, he should go to prison, as I have no use for men or women who abuse children!
The Democrats, and ( FLAKES) – Rinos hate people like War hero Judge Roy Moore who wins elections due to his good character. There is no-one better than Judge Roy Moore to help drain the Democrat Party Policy legislated cesspool-swamp. The Rinos help Democrats pass legislation which uses adult school teachers, homosexual, promiscuous pornographic sex, transgender, and abortion mill activists to normalize morbidity to all innocent, impressionable school children. The Popular News and Entertainment Media Moguls love the Democrat Party Policies, and help Democrats, and Rinos get elected.
The implications of this have been horrendous . President Donald Trump, and Mike Pence won the election even though The Popular News, and Entertainment Industry Media Moguls tried to rig the Presidential election, and predicted a Hillary Clinton win. Now they are going after Judge Roy Moore the same way, but this is not the first time. Good people seem to see through the Popular News and Entertainment Media bias.
Shall we not forget what happened to Herman Cain during the previous campaign? He was leading the race, and suddenly the press dredged the public and came up with some women who would say that he molested them 30 years ago. So, rather than put up with such fabricated distractions, he resigned. Now, what happened to all those the lentoid news media dredged up? They disappeared…Does that tell your something about leftoid abilities to convince some to say what they tell them to say???
Especially when there is EVIDENCE out there showing the WaPo posted an ADVERT saying “WE will pay you 1000 bucks if you can accuse Moore”..
SURE SOUNDS TO be like there’s not one truth to any of these allegations..
“However, based on new evidence, shown on Hannity last night, it looks like Moore may have been involved with minors and if he was, he should go to prison”
You need to be a little more clear as to what kind of involvement warrants prison
And one should be extremely cautious of someone telling of events forty years ago because there is a reason they are telling it NOW which causes people to see what they would have them to see, rather than what can be seen
All we really know is what they are telling us, not what happened, or did not happen
So the best evidence, what is the person doing today that would cause one to believe he was like that in the past?
His running for senate seems to be, for some, his real crime
Hannity’s commentators have been 100% anti Moore from the get go with no dissenting opinions allowed.
-i.e.,
Clarifying statements about events 40 years ago are tantamount to lies.
A complimentary (alleged) inscription in a book confirms sexual assault, etc.
No proof required.
Where were FOX’s Pirro & Ingraham when DOZENS of Trump accusers surfaced out of no where in collusion with the far left media (with zero proof) in 2016 & made sexual molestation allegations timed just before the election?
Arguably, Trump’s “Hollywood Access” tape was more incriminating than Moore’s complimentary (alleged) inscription in a book.
After 40 years, “He said, She said” not sufficient to destroy a man’s life.
Ditto where are those Allred accusers and phony lawsuits now?
And what exactly was that evidence?? A photo from a year book that easily looks doctored”??
Jeff Flake is living up to his name, and acting more flakey than a Liberal frosted flake offering only fee candy and no solutions. He like many of the Republican establishment have played right into the Socialist Putin’like Democrat media esatablishment tactic of dividing the enemy with confusion and conflict and this time it is the truth and redemption seeking Christian wing of the party pitted against the power and money seeking establishment wing of a party, this Flake will soon be run out of. If truth wins out in the end it will the self-destroying, lie-believing, self-serving establishment wing who will lose in the end, so those still in power had better make the right choice who to align with, not malign with, or go down like Flakes and other establishment revealed snow flakes who are still chilling the party’s potential. THE PEOPLE of truth who put Trump INTO office, and Flake OUT are watching.
I thought lynching a person was illegal. This is Communist tactics from the KKK Democrats. Wow I never thought I’d see the day Communist and the KKK merged but that is exactly what’s happening here.
That’s exactly what it feels like. We go through this every time a Conservative runs for a crucial seat or position. Out come the accusers, one by one, like clockwork. And of course, they saved the most serious-sounding accuser, brought to us by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred for last. As far as it being “creepy” for him to sign her yearbook-which I was shocked to hear Judge Janine screaming out-if he was in a restaurant a few times where this girl worked, a teenage girl would have someone like that sign her book so she could show her friends later, and he would write something nice. To pin an accusation for creepiness on him for something that happens all the time is not reasonable. I had a teacher sign my book, “to a lovely girl”..and I was not lovely. I was an ugly duckling who took years to grow out of it. It was simply an encouraging comment.
So, before I jump on the bandwagon and start yelling for the hanging of an innocent man, I want answers. I want to know why they are coming out now, after Judge Moore has been in the public eye for decades. Why did they not try to prevent him from advancing and and serving publicly before this? These women don’t come across as delicate flowers. Surely by age 18-20, they could speak out against a man who was not very popular in many circles. This man has been investigated over and over and over again. Why has none of this shown up before? He was hated already by atheists and the lgbt community. Why did these women not speak up then to help them keep him out of office?
I want to know why establishment republicans were roaming around Alabama before the WaPo article came out, who were they talking to, and why?
I want to know why the first accuser lied about having a phone in her own room, and I want the person who said he has proof that she was not 14 in 1979, she was 17, to come forward and talk to Hannity.
I want the reporter to be investigated and she and WaPo to be held accountable for all lies told. I want WaPo to answer for saying that none of the women have political connections, while one of them worked for Hillary and had anti-Trump and pro-Doug Owens postings all over her page.
I want all of these women investigated and made to testify in court. If they are going to take part in the destruction of a public figure, they have to be willing to testify and prove it’s true. If he did it, his political life is over and he is in serious legal trouble, and their consciences can be clear, justice will be done and they will have their vengeance, and rightly so. But if these are lies, they have to be exposed and someone who has fought for Christian liberties and righteousness for decades, has to have his name cleared.
If these women are lying, they have to be held accountable, legally. We have to stop letting false accusers disappear into the woodwork, never to be heard from again, after destroying someone’s career and good name, like they did to Hermann Cain, because he could not afford to fight back.
I want the women who said they were approached and offered money to lie about Judge Moore to come forward and talk to Hannity on his show. If this really happened, it has to be investigated, and no matter where the roots of that activity are, no matter who this trail leads back to-they have to be held legally accountable. If this was instigated by establishment republicans, every one of them has to be made to step down.
Either way, the ramifications of the truth are staggering. Whether we’ve been supporting a hypocrite and liar, or whether the establishment republicans colluded to destroy a Conservative with whom they disagreed politically. The consequences of both scenarios are horrific.
No matter which way it goes, I am saddened for America.
Well said LouiseCa..
[If these women are lying, they have to be held accountable, legally. We have to stop letting false accusers disappear into the woodwork, never to be heard from again, after destroying someone’s career and good name, like they did to Hermann Cain, because he could not afford to fight back.]
I’ve been saying this for years. STOP Moddy coddling and not charging false claims.. GO AFTER THEM, to show it will not be tolerated
AND I WOULD ALSO LIke an investigation into whether charges can be pushed on the Washington post, since THEY SEEM TO have been paying these gals for their accusations.. SO ARE THEY ACCESSORIES TO THESE falicies??
are we sure that mcain is the one with the brain tumor?
Are we sure he even HAS ONE?
I don’t know who flakey Flake is trying to fool. He already votes Democrat.
Flake would run to any polling place to vote for the Democrat because as a RINO, he identifies with DemonicRats.
IMO its high time we had a law saying that IF ANYONE In the GOP votes with the dems, they should be immediately and IRREVOCABLY KICKED OUT of the GOP..
Of course Flaky Jeff would run to go vote for the communist democrat because that is exactly what that *** is. He’s a commie democrat hiding behind the “R” which in his pathetic case stands for RINO.
Mccan’t and the other RINO’s don’t have brain tumors, they don’t have a brain to have a tumor. They are totally missing anything to think with so they just follow what the demos do and that is the reason they convicted Judge Moore before he has been proven guilty.
I do agree that things do not look good for him now but ALL rino’s need to shut up and let the People vote at the time of the election. By that time, there should be enough info for them to make a good decision. Then if he is proven guilty he should stand trial and go from there.
He can’t be though.. ALL of these supposed crimes are LONG past their statute date..
Arizona voters are set to go running to the polls and defeat the Flake
We can HOPE.
BUT with how easily we saw them re-elect Mccain, i wouldn’t hold my breath.
Hmmm.
I’m wondering what evidence of guilt does Mr. Flake has… Otherwise, he’s either one who believes guilty until proven innocent, or he’d run and vote democrat no matter who the GOP candidate was because he’s a democrat anyway.
Regardless, the swamp is draining, and he’s swirling around the drain these days.
So, you have been an AMERICA HATING *** since the day you were born.
Did you think we ‘failed to notice’?
We didn’t….
Hey, Flake. Read the damn papers. Or follow what is going on. The woman that started this has a photo and recording of someone from the New York paper paying her $10,000 to put out this lie. And, Moore, is suing the paper and the woman. Want to try again, Bozo? This is just another cheap trick to keep demonrats in some kind of power. You should know. You being a demonrat and all! Another media lie pushed by a mindless libtard!
And this is the very reason we want RINOs like Flake out.
Judge Moore has vastly better qualifications than many folks in Congress.
These occasional bogus smear campaigns by the left are getting really annoying!
I totally support Roy Moore and pray to God that he wins.
Occasional?? IMO that is all the left DOES when a true conservative is running.. BREAK OUT the smear operation.
All Moore has to do is change his name to Clinton and the problem is solved.
Na he’d have to change party affiliation as well.
Flake makes the remark because he is a Democrat and just ran under the Republican flag to initially get elected. That is the way of the dishonesty in Washington. Republicans do not control congress and that is what should be reported. That shadow government run by an exmuslim president and his counterpart Soros needs to be shut down and exposed as a traitor. As far a judge Moore I still see no evidence but you must realize these accusations were from what 40 years ago or more? It is pretty easy to accuse someone this day because everyone just likes to jump on board and destroy the accused. Evidence is needed and only God knows the answer. Very tired of seeing accusations fly around people that are conservative and seeking an office liberals want to control. Look at the mans record for the last 30 years and tell us what you see. I think it will speak for itself. This is just liberal distraction as usual. It would not surprise me if there is a money trail attached to this accusation. It amazes me of all the actual breast groping done by and blow jobs received by Bill Clinton and all the so called honorable Senators did not follow through with criminal charges against him but they all rush to destroy another man on just accusations. It appears we no longer have a reliable system in Washington to govern the country.
Flake, you are a Flake, which is why he is not running for re-election. Shut your mouth., Roy Moore is exactly who is needed in the Senate to get rid of the swamp that you Flake are a part of.
Hey FLAKE, LONG walk, SHORT pier, nuff said!
Only if that pier leads to pirannah infested waters!
Sen Flake might as well be a Democrat. He will do everything he can to bring down Trump and the Republican Party. Consumed by his hatred for Trump (like McCain) he is hell bent on destroying anyone who supports Trump. These are 32 year old charges, unsubstantiated, and just a coincidence that they turned up after Moore won the primary? McConnell spent over 33 million to defeat Moore and is still at it. I don’t doubt he is behind all this.
“Just to be clear. If the choice is between Roy Moore and a Democrat, I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat”
Just to be clear, Flack prefers known sexual deviants to those whom have been simply accused
What does that say about Flake?
Where were these women 40 years ago with their accusations? And if they were high school age when they were approached by Moore, where were their parents and what were they thinking if they condoned Moore’s dating their daughters. Smells awfully fishy, especially with this timing.
Well lets examine the allegations.
1 woman claims moore brought her alcohol.. BUT IN 77 that area was a DRY COUNTY.. SO where the hell did he get it from?
Another claims he locked her in his car. BUT BACK IN the 70s, most cars didn’t HAVE CHILD PROOF locks.. Let alone if they did they were ONLY on back seats..
A 3rd claims he singed a year book, but all that proves is he signed it. NTO WHEN, or why.
AND IF YOU LOOK at pics of that signature (as i showed above), the INK IS different..
The women purporting these allegations waited decades to come forth. It doesn’t hold water and the timing is an intentional smear campaign. All of these politicians should be required to take a polygraph before running for office. Sounds crazy, yada, no one wants or cares to divulge the truth. It’s all a game of who can lie or cover up the best. Pathetic.
WIth how easy many of them seem to be with lying, i doubt a polygraph would do anything.
It is hard to believe that anyone would care what a piece of dog crap like Jeff Flake thinks.
Flake, please resign NOW! YOU ARE A ***. Where is your indignation about Menendez and the LOLITA EXPRESSm
Flake is a good old boy establishment Republican. He would never want to see a true conservative elected as a senator. It just pisses me off that these Republicans are stabbing Moore in the back when there is the strong stench of a rat surrounding all these allegations. No one came out with any allegation until Moore won the primary. More than a little suspicious. But these Republicans who are jumping on the anti-Moore bandwagon are convicting him before there is an ounce of evidence that the allegations are true. What a bunch of losers.