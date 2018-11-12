Jeff Flake joins Democrat Chris Coons to push Senate bill protecting Mueller

Sens. Jeff Flake and Christopher Coons on Thursday said they plan to push legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as supporters of the probe demonstrated across the country.
Flake, R-Ariz., said he and Coons, D-Del., will address the bill next week when the Senate convenes.
“I will ask for unanimous consent to bring S.2644, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, to a vote on the Senate floor,” Flake tweeted. “After the firing of [Attorney General Jeff Sessions], it is more important than ever to protect the special counsel.”
Some lawmakers have criticized President Donald Trump’s request for Sessions’ resignation Wednesday as an attempt to interfere in Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether the Trump campaign colluded.
Trump repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing Mueller’s probe. The recusal came after it was revealed he didn’t disclose a meeting with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his confirmation hearings.
Sessions put Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge of the probe, but with Sessions’ resignation, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who has been critical of the investigation, will oversee it.
“It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by [Trump] to undermine [and] end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California tweeted Wednesday.
Hundreds of people protested any attempts by the Trump administration to suppress the Mueller probe in demonstrations across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
“Donald Trump has installed a crony to oversee the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation, crossing a red line set to protect the investigation,” a group that organized the demonstrations said on its website, Trump is Not Above the Law. “Our hundreds of response events are being launched to demonstrate the public demand for action to correct this injustice.”
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Game over now, Flake is on the case. The Republic has been saved! This pathetic waste of money needs to end, ASAP.
Wonder if this waste of carbon life form is going to run again as a Democrat. Afterall he is being guided from above from his guardian angel Songbird McCain and his widow will probably fund his campaign. Both families are just disgusting.
Well there is some chatter flakey is thinking of running against trump in 2020..
Wow, Flakey Jeff reveals he is and has been a covert DemocRAT. Who’da guessed? Many would be shocked to find the true number of DemocRATs posing as Repubs. The immoral sleep well while deceiving the good.
Most of us KNEW he was a Demon-rat for years. Now he’s proving it to everyone else.
Flake would be murdered like Seth Richard and Webster Hubbell (Hillary’s X and Chelsea’s biological father) if he obstructed the Democrats like this.
We know he’s an INBRED, humans shouldn’t expect too much from this P.O.S.
That big “nothing burger” needs to be shut down!
They are going to go through all this pass the bill and all President Trump has to do is veto it. What a grand standing waste.
There must be some mistake. Flake is not a Republican, is he? Or am I mistaken? (obviously intended to be sarcastic)
And then after two months of carefully crafting the perfect bill, Trump vetoes it.
Flake: 0_o
Hey Jeff, maybe make a new and even better bill after the new Congress is officially sworn…
Oh. Never mind.