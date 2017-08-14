Jeff Flake facing challenges in Arizona

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is crisscrossing Arizona during the August congressional recess as he works to shore up his backing ahead of a tough 2018 re-election race.
The senator spent the past week touring the U.S.-Mexico border, visiting a wildfire-scarred town and giving a speech to business leaders.
Flake is facing low approval ratings and challenges from his own party and is also in the sights of Democrats.
Flake has angered President Donald Trump by criticizing him, and state supporters of the president are angry, too.
But Flake is taking it in stride, saying Arizonans expect their senators to speak their mind and be independent.
Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema says she is “seriously considering” a run for the Arizona Senate seat occupied by Republican Jeff Flake.
The three-term Democrat says she’s heard from many in her state encouraging her to run. Flake narrowly won in 2012 and is among the very few GOP incumbents who might be vulnerable next year in a Senate map that favors Republicans.
The 41-year-old Sinema earned a reputation as a liberal while serving in the Arizona legislature. But she’s sought to cultivate a more moderate profile in the House. She is the first openly bisexual member of Congress.
Flake has been a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump and has written a book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” that details his unease about Trump and the Republican Party
Seriously, is this the best Arizona can do? Two liberal republicans and a confused democrat.
Actually, the sad part is that Jeff Flake is a true conservative and has one of the highest conservative voting ratings. Unfortunately, he hasn’t come to grips that the people elected Donald Trump precisely BECAUSE he is not part of the squishy, spineless, establishment. When someone like Flake blocks Donald Trump from accomplishing the agenda for which he was elected, they fall into the crosshairs or Donald Trump’s base. If these Never-Trumpers & establishment types would only realize that they should jump on board the Trump juggernaut, they would get MUCH of the conservative agenda that is needed and, at worst, they have to deal with Donald Trump for only 8 years. But, think of the things that could be accomplished if they would just cooperate.
These rogue Republican Senators are apparently more afraid of something other than their constituents. Surely they know just how angry we are that they continue voting against what they ran on for the last 9 years! What force makes them quake in the skivvies? I think it is the Deep State. I believe it is much more prevalent and powerful than we have thought. If it is DS, we need to get rid of every vestage of the culture that believes their jobs and power are more important than our country. The last six nay voters for Obamacare should find themselves without work after the next election. Period. Just like if we see the flash of a North Korean nuke heading toward our shores, we should punch out every military complex in the country. No questions asked.
AL. If Flake is a ‘true conservative’ he’s yet to prove it. Add to that according to Conservative review, he’s only 20% higher than Mccain at 53% for his rating, i wouldn’t come anywhere to calling him a true anything.. other than a gutless coward..
With the present “do nothing” status and the republicans unwilling to fulfill what they all campaigned on, get rid of Obama Care. Maybe we should retire more ofthese people and we should all champion TERM LIMITS to get rid of these people who no longer represent the [people of either party!!
I don’t believe he’s a conservative. Every time I see his name it’s in association with McCain. If it were me and I was the Senator representing the other half of Arizona, I’d do everything in my power to distance myself from that superb RINO. People wouldn’t put me and him in the same sentence like we were a united front. I’d let them know. McCain is the enemy. He’s the enemy of the nation, the enemy to the GOP, and the enemy of the People of Arizona.
This is a very easy stand for a Senator to take. McCain himself had no problem taking that stand against Trump.
I don’t trust Flake. Anyone who allows the Media to start sentences with, “Senators McCain and Flake have proposed a…” can’t be a conservative. He might have his moments, but remember when McCain gave the thumb’s down to that partial repeal of Obamacare, there were a few GOP Senators who wanted to vote no as well, but had to worry about getting reelected.
When a measure fails due to one RINO downvote, you can bet there are a few more hiding in the shadows.
My standards have risen lately, having been lied to by RINO’s too many times. From now on, saying they will do the right thing isn’t enough. McCain did that in 2016.
No, I am looking for someone who already got in TROUBLE for doing the right thing. That’s the only way to be sure.
Given what I have heard about Flake I hope he does loose to another Republican and hopefully that one will do as the people say not toe the leftist line like Flake. Liberals are LIARS and cannot be trusted so any deal made with them must be one where they pay up first before anyone else does what the Democrats want. Dems NEVER do as they say nor as their electors want them to either. McCain needs replaced as well given his vote against repealing Obozocare. His cancer has already destroyed what working mind he had. The cancer will now die of starvation since it has nothing to eat because McCain has lost his mind which is why he voted to keep Obozocare.
I agree. ALL these do nothing/anti-trumpers need to be kicked out on their lazy behinds..
Sorry, but I don’t have much faith in the people of Arizona. They just re-elected John McCain in 2016 and have failed the rest of the country by not recalling him. I don’t think Jeff Flake has much to worry about if they won’t even get rid McCain.
I agree. With their track history in AZ, i have little faith this time will be any different.
Sinema says she is “seriously considering” a run for the Arizona Senate seat. If she were to win, AZ would send a true democrat to DC…. Dr Kellie Ward, a Republican is running against Flake and he (Flake) has access to McCain’s war chest (Soro’s money?).
The man turned traitor as soon as he won the primary.
I happily voted AGAINST him in the primary.
Arizona deserves better than it gets.
I think the mans last name …Flake…. says it all.
Dr. Ward is the best candidate for Az Senate as a Republican because she knows the horror of IRS mandated Health Insurance personally.
Az is a mixed bag of voters, but most want safety and decent health insurance without the constraints on their doctors of meeting IRS defined diagnoses for IRS defined illnesses.
Then let’s hope they don’t make the repeat of RE_ELECTING a do nothing senator like they did with Mccant!
Put Flake in the welfare line.
Flake may be considered by some to be a conservative. I have been following him since well before Trump became to topic of controversy. Now Flake appears to be anti-Trump to assert his independence? Supporting Trump will get the things that the conservative Republican Party, the party that gave the Republicans the House, then the Senate, and then the White House, have been trying to accomplish for years. The old cliche’ “Get on board or get out of the way” applies here. Flack IS NOT THE MAN HE SAID HE WAS to get elected. He and McCain are brothers in deception, sounding Conservative in the campaign, then doing little to nothing to accomplish the desires of their citizen constituency. Work for their progressive corporate sponsors? Yes! Do what is best for the country and ALL its people, emphatically NO!
Kirsten Sinema is also an admitted communist. Moderate or not, she deserves no promotion to a higher seat. Kelly Ward appears to be the voice of Arizonans at this time. Flake flaked on all conservative issues and is part of the Hatch,Romney,Flake Beck religious revenge group against Trump and therefore the American people who elected him. We need to remove obstructionists wherever they are. This is one nation under God, that is the very God who is the God of Israel. It is time us to proclaim that the evils of this world come forth in in the minds and actions of those who seek revenge and those whose who beat false witness, and we will not tolerate any of it.
And IMO any one who is an avowed Commie, should not even be ALLOWED to run for office in the USA,.. PERIOD.
Flake is not just his last name. He is one. He needs to get on the TRUMP train and support the President!
DIS Flake dude has got to go, ASAP.
Univision News and Puerto Rico’s El Nuevo Día report on a meeting between Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic leaders, and Democratic Rep. (Kill The Gringos) Luis Gutiérrez (IL), a critic of both Republican immigration policies and President Obama’s administration. (April 27, 2012)
The meeting was called by Sen. Rubio. Rep. Gutiérrez, Rep. Bob Menéndez (D-NJ), and Rep. Charles González (D-TX). Rubio offered an alternative DREAM Act, addressing citizenship status of undocumented foreign youths coming to USA with their parents, both non American citizens.
Anybody remember this? Later, an Immigration Bill, crafted by Sen. Rubio, Sen John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake was presented to Speaker John Boehner. This, granting a path to automatic Citizenship to children, Dreamers, and other classification of aliens already in the USA. Sen. Rubio, McCain and Flake are Benedict Arnolds…traitors, worthy of being voted out of office. Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128
JEFF Flake is a two faced, lying,RINO, Flake.