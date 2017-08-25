Jeff Flake backs off

Sen. Jeff Flake said Thursday that he’s eager to work with President Trump on border security and a wide range of issues, extending a olive branch after Mr. Trump thrashed him on his home turf in Arizona.
“We need a secure border and I look forward to working with him on that,” the Arizona Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” with the caveat that fencing is better in some places that the border wall Mr. Trump has vowed to build.
He insisting that he and Mr. Trump are not enemies and downplayed his concern over a pro-Trump primary challenger when he runs for reelection next year.
“There are a lot of things I agree with the president on,” Mr. Flake said, naming the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, deregulation and tax reform as examples.
“Tax policy — I do believe the president’s instincts are good on that,” he said.
Mr. Flake has been an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump since the 2016 presidential race and recently penned a book, “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” that warns Mr. Trump’s brand of populism threats to destroy the conservative movement and Republican Party.
Upping the ante, Mr. Trump has encouraged a primary challenge to Mr. Flake in the midterm election next year, which is an unprecedented move by a president against one of his party’s incumbent senators.
The president hammered Mr. Flake at a rally Tuesday in Phoenix for being “weak” on border security, and he hit him again Wednesday in a tweet as weak on crime and the border.
Mr. Flake said he does have policy differences with Mr. Trump and concerns about his tone.
“There are areas I disagree with the president on, significantly on trade. NAFTA has been good for Arizona. I hope we can modernize the agreement but keep it in place,” he said.
He said he didn’t know why he had problems getting along with Mr. Trump.
“I will vote with the president when I believe he is right and I will challenge him when I believe he is wrong,” he said. “That is what I have done with every president, Republican or Democrat. I didn’t always agree with George W. Bush. I voted against the prescription drug benefit or No Child Left Behind. But I worked with him on most things. I think that is what Arizona’s voters expect me to do.”
President Trump, please don’t watch the olive branch!!!!!!!!!!! It is the same branch he extended to us here in AZ. It is what is in the side of his mouth that is dangerous!!!!!! If you hand him a hand grenade, make sure that you hear that tell tale “click” that says the grenade is about to go off. Otherwise he may just steal the grenade……..
I agree. Flake is a RINO, and this is just words to get Trump off his back and ensure Ward doesn’t beat him.. like the red headed step child he should be!
Definition of a Flake – An unreliable person; someone who agrees to do something, but never follows through. It fits, get rid of this bum.
All of us know that the Flake has not revised his attitude, has not suddenly recognized his official obligations to his constituents and the country. No, the Flake is eating crow because what he DOES recognize is the real and growing threat from Dr. Ward, all but officially endorsed by the President, to his cushy position with the Establishment RINO fat-cats. It’s amusing to see him “repent,” but it’s glaringly obvious, hypocritical opportunism, the desperation he’s feeling about the distinct likelihood he will be displaced.
Jeff Flake, a John traitor McCain clone. Flake wants a secure border, because he is up for re-election. Just like his RINO buddy, McCain!
He’s taking a play from the Muslim handbook. He’s only insisting on peace because he’s not prepared for all-out war with Trump. I’m sure his polling people told him that already.
He’s already flipped and flopped enough. By prolonging this undeserved fight with Trump, and Trump’s willingness to take on all losers, Flake is only propelling his formerly-unknown primary opponent to the spotlight.
So he’s just going to play nice until he smells weakness. Then he’s just going to pounce again. At least that’s his plan.
But I think the voters in Arizona already hate having one McCain in the Senate. Having two of them is intolerable. I’m predicting it now. Regardless of where he is in the polls today, Flake is going to lose the primary. His opponent will gladly step up and do the job Flake wouldn’t/couldn’t/is unfit for/too much of a weasel/in bed with McCain/RINO exhibit/swamp creature/doesn’t deserve a single vote/too much of a closet liberal to do.
And we need to be keeping track of all the other Flakes in Congress. None of them deserve re-election. Let’s make sure the RINO becomes extinct.
An “olive branch” which is withered and now good only for fuel….
Or has been laced with contact poison..
Flake. Interesting name for a RINO. I wonder if some feed back gave him a wake up call. Some RINOs start sounding more and more conservative the closer they get to re-election time.
Flake must go, if he can switch positions like this he is not to be trusted.