Jeff Flake angling for White House run against Trump

Jeff Flake, who’s retiring from the Senate at the end of his term, is obviously positioning himself to be the Republican challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020.
His platform? Like the Democrats, it’s simply this: I detest Trump.
Yes, he’s gearing for a run, all right. Think about it. He’s got the right amount of name recognition among the establishment. He’s got the anti-Trump book, anti-Trump media messaging and no doubt, anti-Trump bumper stickers being printed as we speak.
And he’s a savvy politician in that he doesn’t mind flipping and flopping in the wind when it behooves, or slamming Trump as a near neo-Nazi and Stalin-like dictator when the cameras are rolling.
For instance, to have Flake tell it, Trump is a big government guy standing in direct opposition to the Republican Party principles of limited government, free trade and free enterprise. Yet look at Flake’s voting record, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight tracking, and you’ll find the good senator from Arizona has actually voted in favor of Trump’s position nearly 91 percent of the time.
Shhh.
Here’s another for instance: Flake likes to say he’s simply stepping aside from his Senate seat out of some sense of moral outrage over the inability to tell the truth in this current White House atmosphere. This is how he put it during a November interview on “The View” with Joy Behar, who asked why he wasn’t seeking re-election: “If I could run the kind of race I’m used to running, if I could tell the truth,” I perhaps would run, he said.
“So you couldn’t win with that [truth],” Behar responded.
And this, from Flake: “No. You can’t. You can’t win a Republican primary right now if you’re willing to stand up and say, ‘This is not right. This is not normal.’ ”
But peer past the “I cannot tell a lie” mantra, and it’s revealed: Flake’s primary poll numbers with Arizona voters were in the tank. In August, The Hill reported Flake’s approval around 18 percent. In October, The Washington Post reported he was likely to lose his primary.
The takeaway? Flake didn’t step away from a re-election bid out of moral outrage or on a principled stand. He stepped away because he couldn’t win.
Shhh, once again.
And then of course, there was this, Flake’s latest anti-Trump yada yada, to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on Sunday, while speaking of Trump’s reference to the media as the enemy of the American people: “[Trump] borrowed that phrase. It was popularized by Josef Stalin, used by Mao as well,” he said.
No doubt, Flake’s got in his mind that he can take his anti-Trump message national and, in the vein of campaigning Democrats, make a real mark with moderate American voters by positioning himself as the GOPer With the Diplomatic Touch, the one who’s Not Trump.
“I think [Trump] will have a challenge. He’ll certainly have a challenge from somebody as an independent. But I think he’ll likely have a challenge in the Republican Party as well. I am not the only one — the only Republican who is saying, ‘You know, I’m not sure this is my party. We used to stand for limited government and free trade, free enterprise and not this kind of nationalist, protectionist kind of party,’ ” Flake said, in this same interview, Breitbart reported.
And who’s the guy to do it — to take back the Republican Party envisioned by Flake?
“I won’t rule it out,” Flake said of a personal run. “It’s not in my plans. But I’m not willing to rule it out.”
But in political speak — political speak that Flake’s proven very adept at using — that means: He’s likely running. Mark my words, look for him on stage. He’ll be the Republican in the blue suit wearing the donkey pin.
Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Go ahead, put your blindfold on and walk the plank jeff. The sharks are waiting with their mouths open. Maybe this one term wonder is planning on running as a democrap.
Would not be surprised if he thinks he can run for the Presidency. Most likely as a democrat – which would be a much better fit than where he is now – a RHINO. Maybe he is attempting to tie himself to John McCain and garner some of that group of voters. I doubt John McCain would welcome this anchor.
If he does run, he’ll be committing political suicide with the GOP and Conservatives. 2 quarters at +3% growth and still going, tax reform passed, and everything else, Flake needs to separate his personality conflict with Trump from real life.
Jeff Flake is an idiot. He was raised wealthy on a farm with illegal felons working there as laborers for his dad, and he grew fond of one or more of these workers, so he is for illegal felon invaders taking jobs from our citizens as well as criminals, drug pushers and their drugs, and jihadists slipping over the border and leaving their Korans in the desert.
Flake can detest Trump all he wants. He can had an advanced case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. That does not quality Jeff to run this country and its immigration policy. As much as Flake detests Trump, he may find that the majority of voters who do like Trump, may well detest him.
We just had 8 years of a flake in the White House, I seriously doubt that the country needs another so soon.
I meant to give you 5 stars- it only shows 3
No way, Jose! You betrayed us too often for me to even consider you. I didn’t vote for Trump in the last primary, but I will this time. Just go away quietly.
Ol’ Jeff is just another politician being drained from the swamp, who would have lost his seat if he did run again. I’d suggest he go back to AZ and build himself an “Earth SHIP” home, and enjoy your retirement for life under the dirt. You may just be able to buy one at a bargain, AZ has them all over the state as you drive through it.
Good structure to live in, for a former “DEEP” State / NEVER Trumper troll.
Jeff McCain won’t be reelected if he runs. That is why he isn’t, to save the humiliation.
is it just me or does it look like his nose was busted and never re-set? i can’t stand this White RINO,Jr. from Arizona(McCain is White RINO,Sr.)
Good luck with that snowFlake. I despise you as does all the right thinking people I know.
there is no way anyone would vote for this idiot
but then again, please explain arizona… have elected two morons
He could end up being Arizona’s “John Kasich” in 2020.
Yay! I’m the President of Arizona!
Jeff Flake, you are a disgrace calling Trump, Stalin. All you have to do Flake is look at yourself in the mirror and then you will know what Stalin looks like. Flake you had a great mentor in John open borders, RINO, globalist American Citizens come last McCain! Traitor!
“Jeff Flake, who’s retiring from the Senate at the end of his term, is obviously positioning himself to be the Republican challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020.”
To be the Republican challenger in 2020, wouldn’t SnowFlake first have to join the Republican Party?
This guy is even more delusional that Hillary! Voters have been roused Flake, you don’t have the chance of a snowball in Hades!
Good name for this man, “Flake”, because that’s what he is as well as a RHINO. This guy has no more the temperment, intelligence, or honesty to be Chief Executive. He votes with the President’s policies over 90 % of the time yet trashes him constantly. This man has a personality problem, maybe even mental. He’s not rerunning for Senate because he would lose big time.
Flake is great example of those professional politicians that somehow believe if you do not already belong to their “club” you have no business being there. This is in direct contavention to what our founding fathers anticipated. Congress was meant to be a public service limited time occupation of citizen statesman. It was never intended to be a full time job. That insulation of the so called professional politicians is at least half of our current problem, These boys and girls inside the beltway are so far out of touch with voters, that we voted in an agent of change. His name is Donald Trump, Think about it!
I believe in Flake as far as is possible, but the swamp is not Trump’s base. There will be border security, regardless of what happens to Obama’s unconstitutional DACA program. Trump 2020!
Figures. The ‘Never Trump’ globalists just don’t know when to quit.
Flake is as his nose, bent out of joint by his dismal failure to gain anything, really, other than scorn and ridicule, from his RINO-Traitor campaign to damage his better, President Trump. So, he’s now fantasizing about running for the Presidency, presuming, in his delusional state, some moral high ground where he, as self-described “truth-teller,” is prevented from standing for re-election, ignoring, of course, the bare, hard fact that voters overwhelmingly reject him. Perhaps he’ll call upon his fellow RINOs, Lindsey Graham in particular, maybe even John Kasich, or Jeb Bush, or Mitt Romney, for campaign advice. We all know how their pitiable efforts ended. Flake is just another RINO who’s totally out of touch with us, living, as do the Lefty-Loonies, in an alternative universe where only THEY know what’s good and true. They all fail utterly to recognize or grasp reality which, for them, is inconveniently persistent.