Jeb Bush: ‘Gracious’ Trump ‘couldn’t have been nicer’ after my father’s death

Jeb Bush gave praise to his 2016 primary rival, President Trump, for his graciousness following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who was laid to rest Wednesday.
Mr. Bush, who has openly criticized Mr. Trump in the past, had nothing but kind words for the president while speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council’s annual meeting on Tuesday.
The former Florida governor said Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were “really gracious” in preparing for Wednesday’s state funeral for his father, who passed away Friday.
Mr. Bush said his granddaughters were invited to the White House on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the Christmas decorations, and that the president “couldn’t have been nicer” when he called to pay his respects, WSJ reported.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee once said of Washington “First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”,,,the original American triple threat. Trump so far is running the first two out of three, but remember, if Washington were alive today, the 33% of hard-nosed last in everything foreign loving tory equivalent Democrat life failures would never embrace him or anyone who was successful and first in anything. Given the choice between a loved leader of mediocre results, and a madly successful defamed and liberally eschewed leader of accomplishment, I’ll take the latter every time. Trump did the Bushes and every other conservative establishment pardigm’d people of politics candidate a favor, by proving that when competing in a mud wrestling “slings and arrow” competition, you cannot win by arriving to battle dressed like Mr. Clean or a White night, armed with only a pen or a polite politically pumped up pea brain. However what Trump can and seems to be learning from the Bushes, is that once the battle is won and the mudslinging is over, and the power secured, the evil defeated, then can you put on your dress whites and halo, and treat the defeated in humility, and acting in a civilized “Gracious” manner of peace that you could never act like while still in the heat of battle.