Jeb Bush: ‘Gracious’ Trump ‘couldn’t have been nicer’ after my father’s death

Jeb Bush gave praise to his 2016 primary rival, President Trump, for his graciousness following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who was laid to rest Wednesday.

Mr. Bush, who has openly criticized Mr. Trump in the past, had nothing but kind words for the president while speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

The former Florida governor said Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were “really gracious” in preparing for Wednesday’s state funeral for his father, who passed away Friday.

Mr. Bush said his granddaughters were invited to the White House on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the Christmas decorations, and that the president “couldn’t have been nicer” when he called to pay his respects, WSJ reported.

