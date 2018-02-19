Jeb Bush donor to withhold money from GOP until they support gun control

(UPI) — A prominent donor of the Republican Party said Saturday he will no give money to lawmakers who don’t support a ban on military-style firearms.
Al Hoffman, Jr., a Florida-based real estate developer and former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee who donated $1 million to Jeb Bush during the 2016 Republican primary, wrote an email to Republican leaders telling of his ultimatum.
“I will not write another check unless they all support a ban on assault weapons,” Hoffman wrote. “Enough is enough!”
In an interview with The New York Times, Hoffman, who also served as U.S. ambassador to Portugal between 2005 and 2007 after raising millions for then-President George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns, said there have been too many mass shootings not to enforce a ban.
“For how many years now have we been doing this — having these experiences of terrorism, mass killings — and how many years has it been that nothing’s been done?” Hoffman said. “It’s the end of the road for me.”
Hoffman resides in Palm Beach, Fla., located just a few miles away from last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 people were killed.
“When the tragedy occurred, I heard it instantly on the television and I felt my heart just drop,” Hoffman told CNN. “I felt I was holding my heart in my hands. The more I thought about it, the more I realized that what I had been doing, which was hounding elected officials to vote for better gun law control, was not going to happen. So I felt I had to do it on my own.”
Hoffman said he heard back from a few Republican leaders he emailed and that “they are endorsing the concept totally.”
“And I’m still waiting to hear back from the others. But I believe we can start a movement of consensus here and be successful in achieving our objective,” he said.
And so the next time someone mows down a bunch of pedestrians with a car or truck, will he be calling for a ban on them too? Wonder if he’ll call them “assault vehicles”?
I agree, but don’t hold your breath for that to happen any time with in the next 100 years.
Keep your stinking money Hoffman, you will need those millions it to beef up your home security system when the Obama armed “Fast and Furious” wolves come knocking at your door. Trump proved that truth, not money is the best protection of THE PEOPLE. Truth is that evil does exist, and when only the criminals have guns, people like YOU soon get a “Fast and Furious” visit and socially defunded in your home and on the streets in crime, just like what the criminal elements of the Democrat party do to us in government Taxes in defunding and financial disarmament.
And we now know of yet another non-conservative RINO who seeks to further empower a tyrannical government poised to stand against the American people.
Truly, who give’s a rat’s petuty what this half-dead Bush ally thinks.
The Bush family is more and more revealed as in league with the elitists i.e. the Washington Party that comprises ALL Dems and the RINO faction of the Republican Party, likely a majority. It’s a Congress AGAINST the people and their vote now.
Obviously the next mid-term election is going to be do or die, stinking corrupt Washington vs the People i.e. Americans who haven’t been brainwashed into a leftist swoon. Trump can’t clean the Augean stables alone. He’s not Hercules, more’s the pity. If we don’t send in reinforcements, we’re doomed. But I don’t see any powerful grassroots organization gearing up to primary out the RINOs who will be backed by the GOP top bananas. Where’s the Tea Party or its like????
Let’s expand on that premise. Since vehicles have already been used as weapons in assaults that have resulted in mass casualties then all those snowflakes who drive a car, truck, van, etc. owns an assault weapon! Imagine that.
Nothing like appearing on the master station who is famous for False News…So, we need to ban all those terrible guns. You just can’t trust them at all. They are famous for jumping our of their safes, loading themselves, and start mass shooting people on its own volition. Terrible, terrible things those guns.
Not at all. I left a loaded gun on a chair by the front door. Mail was delivered through the mail slot and the gun ignored it. Someone rang the doorbell, and the gun ignored that. A car honked its horn out on the street and the gun ignored that. Need I go on? It is obvious that the gun doesn’t care at all about anything that goes on around it.
Tell the dude with the reptilian eyes to keep his money.
Yes and tell the Regressive/Liberal/Socialist/Communist Democrats to realize that there are more gun owners then there are of them.
I’ll second that!
Yes, that’s the first thing I thought too; evil, soulless eyes.
And of course, he’ll keep his armed guards while he wants us to give up our own protection.
That money is going to elect RINOs obedient to Dem wishes unless Republican voters get their rears in gear and show up in massive numbers to primary them out with their votes instead of the pathetic 20% turnout that returned the traitor McConnell etc. Sheer number of votes can still defeat money (see Cantor) but if the votes don’t show up…
WOW! An unelected RINO. With chump change. Who needs ya?
Given that this donor supports Jebshrub, it’s better for GOP to shed him anyway — accepting his donations is much like taking that of Soros!
AMEN
It’s his right to be so narrow-minded. But so what? It doesn’t mean he’s right just because he parrots the liberal talking points.
Less donations to libtarded repuke politicians? So what’s the downside?
Hey Al Hoffman, Jr, since you are in love with Jeb, go live in Mexico with Jeb, since he is in love with illegal aliens. You, Hoffman Jr., can then finance Jeb, when he runs for President of Mexico.
Spoken by a man who no doubt has 24/7 guards that carry AR-15 rifles to protect him and his family………..I guess my family is not worthy.
I say give your money to the democrats.
And we should care why?
It seems awkward to say the least. The “noveau rich” in this country want to dictate to its voters when in reality, they have only money that talks. He is making a huge mistake by his threats. I would like to ask him what about cars/knives/hammers/etc. they too kill. Do we dispose of them as well? He is suffering from dementia and shows all the signs of an insignificant tool to the JEB BUSH campaign. Did JEB BUSH return the money? Dare I say he did not. The hopes with the Elites are always with the DYNASTIES AND THE OLIGARCHS in the USA. Voters have shown they do not want the DYNASTIES AND OLIGARCHS running the USA. Money talks and you know what walks.
For arguments sake, lets say that out of the total population of 300 million that 65% are of voting age and 35% of those voters are Repulican. If those voters donated just one dollar to the GOP that would result in over 195 million dollars! Heck, if the 3 million NRA members (of which I am one) did likewise that would send RINO Al a message to stick his measly 1 million where the sun don’t shine. Of course he’d need to make room cause that’s where his head is firmly planted.
Why give even a buck to the GOP when the top people there use nominally Republican funds to elect RINOs? Give your money directly to the campaign of a known conservative to get the most bang for your buck. Don’t fund the GOP and RINOs (and when they ask you for money tell them why you’re not giving them a penny while they behave like the minions of the Dems).
This donor is not a Republican (who would prioritize guarding the Republic which is founded on the Rule of Law) but just a supporter of the RINO branch of the Washington Party, made up of ALL Dems and a large chunk of those posing as Republicans, likely a majority by now.
The Washington Party also called the Ruling Class by Dr. Angelo Codevilla is concerned with staying in power and inflicting socialism with totalitarian control on the peasantry i.e. Codevilla’s “country class”. This includes over-ruling what the country class votes for if it votes to move right. Ergo the Left’s hyperactivity trying to overturn the last presidential election.
It is unfortunate that someone that is of the age that this man has arrived at is so ignorant of the Constitution and Bill of Rights as he appears to be in this statement. As for his donations to the party, so be it, no one individual is that important to a political party or any other organization in this country. The only “assault” weapons in this country are in the hands of the military services and law enforcement agencies and are not available to ordinary citizens, although I believe that they should be since I think that the Founders would have wanted all law abiding adults to have them to use as prescribed in the Constitution. We are all militia, and we all have a responsibility to have, hold, and protect not just ourselves, but others as well. If this man is so ignorant that he doesn’t understand that imperative, he should withhold his donations, perhaps he could give them to the Communist Party USA since that seems to be who he would favor for their perspective on firearms.
He must have been one of those protected with our money after the real estate bubble burst. Every person that believes in the Bill of Rights should donate 2 Dollars to President Trump for 2020 and 2 Dollars of every member of Congress that is not a RINO. This nation is bigger than one person and a deluded old fool with money is not going to mandate policy in this country.