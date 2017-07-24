Jeb Bush criticizes Republicans who support President Trump

(UPI) — Jeb Bush criticized Republicans for going easy on Donald Trump on possible collusion between Russia and the campaign of his former rival for the U.S. presidency.
Bush, a former Florida governor, also blasted Trump on Saturday during Ozy Fest, a combination of policy-related symposiums and musical acts hosted by the digital news magazine in New York’s Central Park.
“If your opponent does things that you, your head explodes on, if Barack Obama did something as it’s related to Russia, you say ‘this is outrageous,’ all this stuff, then when your guy does the same thing, have the same passion to be critical,” Bush said.
When asked whether Republicans were afraid of Trump, he continued: “Does everything have to be a political calculus? ‘Oh, my god, if I say something, there will be an opponent, and there will be a third-party interest group come and give money to my opponent. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Oh, my god.’ This is not what public services should be about.”
Bush, who did not vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton or Trump in the 2016 election, has criticized Trump repeatedly since the president took office in January.
Bush addressed Trump’s way of governing Saturday.
“You get disciplined when your team says, ‘No, Mr. President, let’s stay focused on these policy objectives,'” Bush said. “Don’t disparage people, don’t go after Mueller, don’t say you’re going to pardon yourself or whatever. Don’t do all that. Govern.”
Independent counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the possible collusion.
“He unleashed five tweets today about stuff that jeopardizes his legal situation, insults somebody, goes back to the 2016 election, none of which is relevant to getting tax relief done, regulatory reform done,” Bush said about Trump. “This is going to be a long ride between 2018 in January, much less 2020.”
Bush also urged more civility.
“Now, strength is measured by how you insult people,” the ex-presidential candidate told the crowd. “Reject it, because we’re never going to solve problems that way.”
He also said: “The president is the prime minister and the king. He or she, eventually, will be the symbol of the country, and also the prime minister responsible for making government work,” Bush said. “And right now, our president doesn’t view that job as important. Look at history. History is important. When presidents inspire us, we do better. And that’s what we need to get back to.”
Bush noted that Trump was registered at one time as a Democrat in the district where Ozy Fest was being held.
Bush, who appeared with businessman Mark Cuban onstage, ruled out another presidential bid.
Former Vice President Joe Biden also appeared briefly during his wife Dr. Jill Biden’s interview with Katie Couric to address 2020 presidential rumors.
“My focus now, our focus now, is to get a Democratic Congress elected in 2018,” Biden, 74, said to cheers. “There’s a lot of talent in the Democratic Party. My hope and expectation is that some of the younger folks are going to come up and fill the void.”
jeb just go away and spend your family fortune.
you are not republican you dam sure aint a conservitive.
Amen! He had his chance and couldn’t make it.. Shut up and let Trump be president, at least he is doing things…. Can’t any of you give him credit for anything????????
Jeb, Move to Mexico and push your open borders, globalism, big spending in Mexico. Just stay away from we Americans, who are loyal to our country.
I supported the Bush family in every election since George H.W.(& W) ran against Ronald Reagan, lost the Presidential bid but became Vice President. I Live in Florida and voted for Jeb as Governor. From the start of the 2016 primaries I agreed with everything Donald Trump said. Now we find we were being sold down the river for The New World Order/ Globalism!!! Somehow I missed any mention from any of the Republicans, about that agenda. I guess you may have noticed that THE WALL became the most important issue of the campaign. I would assume that you didn’t take the importance of secure borders to the Americans. They certainly don’t want a world without borders. Now we have Democrats acting like Maniacs, a Republican Senator having a fake Trump dossier written AND handed over to the FBI. RINOs bunched up in their part of the river and offering nothing but criticism. Not even a word about Hillary Democrats, big donors yet, loading this independent council. In the first place, how does 25 lawyers mean independent? We owe $20 TRILLION, and we paying a herd of lawyers hand over fist. is that the way you treat your loyal Republicans? Now we fully understand what RINOs are.
There is a New World, an Old World and a Third World. We are still The New World, only 241 years old. Actually, my ancestors came earlier than that. I still want the sovereign country they fought for.
You got that right, Cap. I was going to post my comment exactly that way. He is NOT a Republican and in any way resembling a Conservative. Just another rino globalist obama lover. Go away Jeb. Go home and enjoy retirement.
The next words out of his mouth will be to call us deplorable. Go away and join up with the clintoons.
[ you are not republican you dam sure aint a conservitive.]
THIS is why i honestly feel a political party SHOULD HAVE the power to STRIP SOMEONE of membership, and boot them out into the other party… CAUSE Jeb, Mcconnel, Mccain and others CERTAINLY have never acted like Conservatives..
Just the rantings of another typical sore loser. He has been under the shadows of his father and brother all his life. The biggest RINOs of recent administrations in my opinion is the Bush Family. Old man Bush 41 Pushed the New World Order and one world government. He also gave us United Nations Agenda 21. No telling what other treason he was planning if Ross Perot didn’t take votes from him in the 1992 election.
To make a bigger splash, his son gave us Homeland Security and the unpatriotic Patriot Act. Both were highly abused by the Obama administration.
No telling what treason Jeb Bush would have had in store for us. You can be sure he would have tried to make a bigger splash than his old man and his brother. When he couldn’t make it in the first few primaries, he ran home to Mama. We didn’t need another RINO Bush in the White House. I have more respect for cockroaches.
Exactly, and besides he’s a jerk.
Yea jeb ya lost **** go take a nap
You’re a tough guy Jeb .
This coming from the person that said, and I quote:
“Why isn’t Trump punishing Russia based on Allegations ….. ? ”
Ya, Jeb said that. My answer – “Jeb – this is America! We do NOT punish anyone based on allegations….” IF we did, we would have to punish you for the Allegation of being stupid … Oh, wait … that is not an allegation, is it?!??
And all of this coming from someone who escaped the legalities he would have to face if his father hadn’t arranged for the Federal Government to pay back his loan, a $4 million dollar loan. I would never have voted for that man. Remember the Savings and Loan Scandal? And he actually thinks he is qualified to be president? BULL CRAP.
IMO he should be in jail, RIGHT alone side Holder, Obama and Hillary..
We LOVED you ,when you were governor,supported your campaigns & we WOULD HAVE supported you for President,if you weren’t BETRAYING us & behaving like this.You are RUINING your legacy! STOP IT!!
Perhaps that is part of the problem. Too man people like you supporting him as governor, has made him think his insane policies were good enough to run on for the presidency..
John E. Bush is a phony which is why no one voted for him in the primary. Neither John Bush nor the Democrat-Socialists understand that American citizens do NOT want open borders. John Bush is so out of touch with the average American that he might as well move to Mexico. Good riddance.
Maybe Jeb could go back to Mexico on the return trip from Texas.
I believe, officially, it’s Juan, not John.
Would someone please tell Jeb that the election is over!
I would not expect anything any different from a Family of Clinton Supports
Which is why ANY BUSH from here on out that ever runs for office, will NEVER EVER get my support..
Jeb, you’re done. You reached the apogee of your natural ability as Governor of Florida. Go away, while some people still like you. Despite what you said recently, the Republican Party is not yours. If it belongs to anyone at the moment, it belongs to Donald Trump. After all, he was responsible for the GOP majority in both Houses.
As for Old Joe Biden, he should be looking for a retirement home, preferably one where he can’t make speeches.
Former Gov. Bush should have run against Sen. Nelson during the last election for the Senate. So now it is sour grapes on his part. He has gone from being the most beloved person who ever held office in the state to someone who the people have said he is now off the radar in Florida.
Jebbie, President Trump already beat your butt along with all the other Republican candidates, the Hillary cabal and the enemy of the people–the MSM. Jeb, just go into full retirement. All the Republicans I know are glad they voted for, campaigned for, prayed for, and support President Donald J. Trump. Thank God, Trump is not a RINO, or faux conservative. He has kept the campaign promises he could keep, and is working now on the rest, something the Bush’s never did.
Better yet, go into exile!
The Bush clan is a “compassionate” group of globalists whose Ivy League moneyed backgrounds exclude more than include a variety of governing systems that are not Democrat.
Jeb! has just about destroyed his own son’s ability to make politics a career. He has been self-centered and promotes more Democrat/communist ideals than republican.
I am STILL waiting for a definition of Republican. And there is STILL none forthcoming.
What I do know is that a Constitutional US government is not part of the Bush ideology.
The grapes are a bit sour this day. I am so grateful that Jeb Bush nor any like him was the republican nominee as I would have had to vote for them.
Common Jeb. Your are part of a family that includes drug runners and a bunch of Skull & Bones members who were most likely involved in one way or another in more than one assassination. Your brother was nothing but a shill for the Vatican. He hoodwinked a lot of Christians into voting for him twice and what did he do that would indicated that he was Christian? Nothing. That so-called walk with Billy Graham on the beach where he was saved is a lie. But of course Billy has his own problems to deal with when he stands before a holy God.
Jeb Bush-The Dumb of the Dumb and Dumber Bush clan should be put on trial along with his Daddy and his Bro for mass corruption, for sacrificing thousands of American lives in order to enrich family and friends. Bill Clinton (Bosnia,Kosovo, Libya , Sudan) and Bush Sr and Jr (Iraq, Afghanistan,9/11) are solely responsible for the terror engulfing that region and the world at large. Hanging seems quite appropriate.
Who cares what Jeb thinks he’s just a sore loser.
this is the LOSER Bush…. total clown
A man that is running (did run) for the highest office in the land makes statements like “The president is the prime minister and the king.” Then the idiot wonders why he had to drop out of the race so early.
Five minutes of reading about George Washington’s as well as Congress’s thinking while debating the 1st Article of the Constitution would be enlightening for the boy.
All of the Bushes — Go Away and Don’t Come Back..!!
Daddy Bush was a dim shadow of a follow-up to President Reagan. Dubbya never saw a massively-inflated Federal Budget that he couldn’t sign and he just loves moochel obama. And, this guy, Jeb is just another Bush-globalist-open borders-Clintons loving (-obama loving)- non-conservative RINO..!!
All of you — Go Away and Don’t Come Back..!!
JB displays, exactly, everything wrong with the republican establishment. They just don’t care about the country, just their position of power. That is why Trump won. He should shake hands with Lindsey Graham. Two peas in the same pod.
And this is why no one should ever vote straight GOP party ticket. Vote only on the merits of the person, not the party they belong to..
He needs to shut his mouth and go away… he keeps the hate going across this country … the republicans need to get behind President Trump and fix the mess this country is in…. Stop dragging their feet or they will give out country back to the demented democrats who will push us off the cliff into their cesspool
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!! Give this president a chance to do his job he was elected to do!!!
[Stop dragging their feet or they will give out country back to the demented democrats who will push us off the cliff into their cesspool]
IMO that is exactly what all these never trumpers WANT TO HAPPEN..
Sorry Jeb, You went easy on the Illegals, which has a greater impact on our daily life! Go serve some soup to them and feel good about yourself today!
Bless your heart……Your family must be so proud of you.
Go back to the rock you crawled out from under. No one wants to hear your opinion. You should have figured that out when you had your *** handed to you in the primaries.
To quote your bud Odumbass “you lost get over it”. To America you are not, nor have you ever been relevant. Please go home and be quite.
Jebster just woke up and realized the election is over. Talk about LOW ENERGY.