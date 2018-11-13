Jeb Bush calls for removal of Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections he appointed

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is calling for the removal of Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes — a person he appointed over a decade ago to fill a vacancy.
Ms. Snipes, a Democrat, went on to win four elections to cement her hold on the heavily Democratic county’s election machinery in a career marred by allegations she violates the law.
She is at the center of on ongoing disputed recount to decide Florida’s next governor and U.S. senator.
“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Mr. Bush said Monday in a tweet. “Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts.”
Gov Rick Scott, who leads Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson by about 12,000 votes, filed suit last week alleging Ms. Snipes violated state law by not reporting all voting results on election day as required. She also blocked candidates from viewing her continued voting counting over the next four days. She announced on Saturday she had submitted all votes to the state.
A judge agreed with Gov. Scott and ordered her to follow state law. But Gov. Scott said she refused and is trying to steal the election.
In the governor’s race, Republican Ron DeSantis leads Tallahassee major Andrew Gillum by over 32,000 votes.
Mr. Bush appointed Ms. Snipes to replace another scandal-scared supervisor, Miriam Oliphant, who was removed after allegations of corruption in the 2002 primary
Ms. Snipes won election in 2004 and was elected in the next three elections, the last in 2016.
Ms. Snipes has been dismissive of reporters’ questions about how her workers found tens of thousands of uncounted votes in the days following Nov. 6.
This is not the first election in which a judge accused her of breaking the law.
A court ruled she violated election law by destroying paper ballots after 12 months, instead of the legally mandated 22 months.
The Sun-Sentinel reported she posted election results before polls closed.
If only “someone” had done a little investigating or monitoring, even, before the appointment.
RINO Jeb merely wanted to please blacks to get their votes. Skin color qualified her in his eyes.
And forget the media looking into anything real. Liberal Blacks have no past and conservatives have no future as far as they are concerned.
Consider one Barry Seotoro, the presitender who didn’t even use his real name!!! Never had a US passport and yet traveled to the middle east. What nation issued the passport he used and when did he relinquish citizenship of that nation? He also has the Social Security number of a dead man. From Connecticut, I believe.
Any of that would prevent you or I from getting a valid I.D.. The media either looked the other way or gave him money.
And it follows that any monitoring after the appointment would be racist.
We are seeing with the Attorney General example that for an incoming administrator to suggest that they might look into how the department is actually running is, well, Hitler!!
Did anyone notice G.W. at the football game. Until he came out against Trump they said he was, well, Hitler!!! Now, the big boob is their “dohrlin'”. And what an eloquent statement about the veterans. Kind of like: “Golly! They’re ….swell.”
Thanks you for your service, Mr. President. I’m still not sure if you helped us, held us back, enabled the disaster that followed you or all of the above.
Please. Be seated.
And then enacted a law (based on commonsense) that ballots received by 23:59:59.9999 on election day may be counted as valid (which is the rule in countries other than US which actually count votes validly)!
(oops, I guess the commonsense part eliminated Jeb)
Get rid of this low IQ racist hack.
Better late than never. In this case the horse has already left the barn before the door was closed. This is probably a combination of incompetence and corruption which seems to occur on a regular basis in this woman’s district. Put someone who is competent,honest; and will “follow the election rules” in office in Broward County. It’s the patriotic thing to do if common sense is to prevail.
as we now know, dems are the racists, screaming racist, and do not possess common sense…only hatred and greed for money and power.