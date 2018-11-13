Jeb Bush calls for removal of Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections he appointed

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes, answers reporter's questions about a possible recount from the Midterm election, in Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is calling for the removal of Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes — a person he appointed over a decade ago to fill a vacancy.

Ms. Snipes, a Democrat, went on to win four elections to cement her hold on the heavily Democratic county’s election machinery in a career marred by allegations she violates the law.

She is at the center of on ongoing disputed recount to decide Florida’s next governor and U.S. senator.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Mr. Bush said Monday in a tweet. “Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts.”

Gov Rick Scott, who leads Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson by about 12,000 votes, filed suit last week alleging Ms. Snipes violated state law by not reporting all voting results on election day as required. She also blocked candidates from viewing her continued voting counting over the next four days. She announced on Saturday she had submitted all votes to the state.

A judge agreed with Gov. Scott and ordered her to follow state law. But Gov. Scott said she refused and is trying to steal the election.

You Might Like







In the governor’s race, Republican Ron DeSantis leads Tallahassee major Andrew Gillum by over 32,000 votes.

Mr. Bush appointed Ms. Snipes to replace another scandal-scared supervisor, Miriam Oliphant, who was removed after allegations of corruption in the 2002 primary

Ms. Snipes won election in 2004 and was elected in the next three elections, the last in 2016.

Ms. Snipes has been dismissive of reporters’ questions about how her workers found tens of thousands of uncounted votes in the days following Nov. 6.

This is not the first election in which a judge accused her of breaking the law.

A court ruled she violated election law by destroying paper ballots after 12 months, instead of the legally mandated 22 months.

The Sun-Sentinel reported she posted election results before polls closed.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)