Jeanine Pirro’s complaints of Fox News suspension caught on hot mic

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, while wearing a hot mic, on Tuesday inadvertently complained about her employer on a radio show, publicly admitting that she was suspended earlier this year and expressing concerns it could lead to her firing.

The comments came during an interview during a commercial break on former White House aide Sebastian Gorka’s radio show, which he warned was still being streamed on YouTube.

Despite this, Ms. Pirro said she wanted to participate in an interview on his Salem Radio program, but said she may not be able to because “Fox reviews everything.”

They’re unbelievable. They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax,” she said, which Mr. Gorka said was “a shame.”

“They suspended me. I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me,” she added.

The Washington Times has reached out to Fox News for comment and has yet to receive a response.

The suspension occurred in March after Ms. Pirro questioned whether Rep. Ilhan Omar wearing a hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.”

Fox News condemned Ms. Pirro’s comments about the Minnesota Democrat as unreflective of the network and said it discussed the issue with her. She didn’t appear on her show for the two weekends following with no explanation given.

