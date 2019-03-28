Jeanine Pirro to return to Fox News, Sean Hannity says

“Judge Jeanine” will be back.

In an interview with President Trump that aired Wednesday night on “Hannity,” Mr. Trump expressed disappointment with Fox News Channel’s ban on the host for anti-Islam remarks, saying “I hope she’s back soon.”

That prompted host Sean Hannity to tell Mr. Trump that Jeanine Pirro would return to her Saturday evening show after having been bumped the last two weeks, though he didn’t specify a date.

Mr. Hannity assured the president Ms. Pirro “will be back soon,”

Earlier this month, Ms. Pirro wondered aloud on her show about whether Rep. Ilhan Omar’s religious beliefs and typical Muslim dress made her unfit to pledge fealty to the U.S. Constitution.

“Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Ms. Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News condemned the remarks and Ms. Pirro has not hosted her show since.

