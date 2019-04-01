Home » News

Jeanine Pirro returns to Fox News after Ilhan Omar flap

Posted On 11:43 am April 1, 2019
7

Fox host Jeanine Pirro returned Saturday to the airwaves after a two-week hiatus, taking aim at favorite targets such as “lying, liberal Hollywood hypocrites” without mentioning her absence.

Her show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” aired for the first time since March 9, when Ms. Pirro touched off an uproar by questioning whether Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Muslim faith was compatible with the U.S. Constitution, prompting a rebuke from the network.

One of her Saturday guests, President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, alluded to Ms. Pirro’s absence, saying it was “an honor to be with you again.”

“You know what I think of you and your entire career. You’re a crusader for justice,” Mr. Giuliani told her.

At the end of the show, the former New York state judge thanked her viewers for tuning in.

“Finally, I want to thank each of you for watching me tonight,” she said. “I love my loyal Fox News channel viewers and I appreciate all of you for joining us.”

President Trump’s attorney, @RudyGiuliani with his reaction to the Mueller report: pic.twitter.com/MTQIpwDVop
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

On her March 9 show, Ms. Pirro discussed comments by Ms. Omar, the first member of Congress to wear a hijab in office, who has been accused of making anti-Semitic comments.

“Think about it,” Pirro said. “Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran, 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

Fox News slammed her remark. “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Fox also released a statement from Ms. Pirro, who denied calling Ms. Omar un-American and invited the Minnesota Democrat to appear on the show.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she said in the statement. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

President Trump took to Twitter afterward to defend Ms. Pirro, whose parents were Lebanese, tweeting, “Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro.”

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox …..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

She had been billed to return to the network during Friday’s edition of “Hannity,” but her appearance was canceled due to a family emergency, according to host Sean Hannity.

proudrealamerican
1:28 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:28 pm

Thank you, Judge Pirro. Omar is nothing more than a Muslum BIGOT. She is a problem for Congress and she will be come a bigger problem for Congress. She needs to be thrown out of Congress! Omhar is a scumbag and that is being overly nice about her.
Thank you, Judge Pirro

geoinsd
1:42 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:42 pm

In my view, Omar just makes a lot of noise and further exposes the modern Democrat Party for what it has become, a party that acts against the interests of American citizens and American allies, and supports some that wish to do harm to the American citizens and American allies. She doesn’t seem to influence policy.

Don’t remove Omar from Congress. Encourage her to speak more freely. She doesn’t seem to be having any effect on policy. She helps the squishy middle to understand better what the Democrat Party has become and to shake the faith of the less than firmly committed Leftist Dems.

TallnOld
1:47 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:47 pm

It was great to see the Judge back on the air Saturday. Welcome back !

Flush Omar down the hopper where she belongs.

WisAz
1:51 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:51 pm

Great to have the Judge back! One of the most insightful shows on media nowadays.

440volt
2:06 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:06 pm

Thank you Judge for putting you job on the line in defiance of the onslaught of the supporters of Sharia law. Well done!

Firewagon
2:19 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:19 pm

“….Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

Somebody please ‘splain’ to me why that question should not be asked?

There ARE entire enclaves of Muslim communities in several of our states that are NOT assimilating to America’s ‘Rule of Law,’ and follow only that Sharia mess. Somebody better wake up and smell the stink.

FOX should grab a fast CLUE, that if they go PC squiggly, start dictating only PC speech be used on the network, and or otherwise tie the hands of their commentators/news reporters behind their backs, they WILL join the rest of those whackadoodledoo operations on the dinosaur road to oblivion!! Whatever ‘pencil neck’ is running the FOX show (as in the network) needs taken to the woodshed.

    DoD Retired
    2:32 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Exactly, Firewagon. They want power for one reason only – to convert infidels to Islam. We and many western nations are going to regret this one day soon. Watch for another 9/11.

