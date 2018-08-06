Jay Inslee: Democrats’ midterms mission is to ‘rescue America’ from ‘unhinged narcissist’ Trump

The head of the Democratic Governors Association said Sunday his party’s 2018 mission is to protect America from an “unhinged narcissist.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Democrats will focus on the need to protect health care ahead of November’s midterms, but he also suggested their messaging will focusing on uniting Americans against President Trump.
“We will rescue America from the grasp of an unhinged narcissist who is creating a chaos,” Mr. Inslee said during an appearance with ABC’s “This Week.”
“So many Republicans, Independents and Democrats are banding together in this rescue mission,” he added.
He called on voters to elect Democratic governors in order to stop partisan gerrymandering, so Democrats could take the majority in Congress.
He said if Democrats held the majority in the House of Representatives, they would focus on stopping inequality and protecting healthcare for families.
He projects Obama characteristics on Trump. How typical of a Democrat.
They are just redistributing and copying Trump’s rescue of America from unhinged narcissist Hillary. They create nothing original either in wealth or ideas, just consume the ideas of others.
Seems odd, we voted that guy out of office in ’16 and did not vote in his replacement narcissist, we’re doing just fine with Trump
Where as i am glad TRUMP rescued us from both of those Narcissists, Hillary and Obama.
I have never heard President Trump, in his speeches and rallies, use the words ‘I’ and ‘Me’ 75 or 80 times, like their hero, Obummer.
Pat, that’s because Pres. Trump is NOT a narcisssitic LOONY-TOON and banana republic dictator WANNABE like Obama!
Why didn’t anyone protect me from the unhinged communist, narcissist Obama? Why don’t they ever talk about all the people paying double for the health care that they can’t use because the deductibles have also doubled or tripled.
No sense in debating these dullards. We must simply defeat them at the polls, and go armed whenever we are out in public to protect ourselves from their propensity toward violence. Reminder: double tap center mass.
Hey Jay Inslee, you are going to protect Obamacare? Jay, protecting Obamacare protects RATIONING of healthcare. How is that for a dose of reality, Jay Airhead? Trump has created “chaos”. Lets see, the economy has take off like a rocket under Trump! Jay, if that is “chaos”, I want more of Trump and I do not want liberals like you at all, since liberals are traitors!
Pity we can’t charge EVERYONE who votes for these libtards, for treason..
They’re going to eliminate inequality? Is that anything like Keep Your Plan?
It’s EXACTLY like “keep your plan,” williweb–just ANOTHER LEFTIST LIE. Pretty much ANYTHING a Dem tells you will be a LIE, or at BEST, a distorted HALF-TRUTH. If we learned nothing ELSE from Obozo’s TRAINWRECK of a Presidency, we certainly learned that!
From the headline I thought the guy was going to save us from “Mad Max” Waters and Putrid Pelosi.
If ONLY, claw!
WRONG. Dems’ “midterm mission” is to get back into political power BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY, so they can TYRANNIZE the rest of us by OBSTRUCTING everything our President tries to do–even though he is doing what we, the people ELECTED him to do! But the damned libs ALWAYS think THEY know better than WE do how to run our lives. That–and their ENDLESS thirst for political power is why they should NEVER be trusted with it, at ANY level!
Hence why so many places are opening/expanding who can vote, to illegal invaders.. BECAUSE the commucrats fear they won’t win any more seats without the illegal alien vote.
Ituser, they likely would NOT win any more seats–and would likely LOSE some of those they have–if not for the illegal alien vote. Hence their great “concern” for helping illegals get in and STAY in the US!
You cannot eliminate inequality amongst the people of the USA, or anywhere where people are free. That is called communism, and has never proven to work you stupid Jay Inslee. Vote these morons out and increase the amount of Republican Governors as we did last election.
“We will rescue America from the grasp of an unhinged narcissist who is creating a chaos,”
TRANSLATION: We will attempt a coup of a legitimately elected president duly elected in a legitimate election by the American people hired to straighten out the chaotic mess Obama left behind.
“So many Republicans, Independents and Democrats are banding together in this rescue mission,” he added.
RESPONSE: So many Republicans, Independents and Democrats are banding together to stand with President Trump against the Fascist Anti-American Socialist Party.
Yep, that’s my governor, laying the foundation for his 2020 Presidential run. I only hope he resigns to spend more time on that campaign. Then our little weasel AG McKenna (who files a lawsuit against the Trump administration almost daily) will have a clear path for the job he really wants. With any luck, both will go down in flames.