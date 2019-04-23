Japanese baby coming home after being born at a little over half a pound

Five months after he was born weighing only a little over half a pound, a baby in Japan is being released from the hospital in good health.

Ryusuke Sekino is set to go home with his parents less than half a year after he was born at about 9 ounces.

The child now weighs 7.4 pounds and is doing well, said Dr. Takehiko Hiroma, who works at the Nagano Children’s Hospital where the baby was treated, according to the Tokyo-based news service Kyodo News.

“When he was born, he was so small, and it seemed as if he would break if I touched him. I was so worried,” the child’s mother, Toshiko Sekino, told the media Friday, according to The Guardian.

“Now he drinks milk,” she said. “We can give him a bath. I’m happy I can see him growing day by day thanks to the special care he received here.”

Ryusuke was photographed with his mother and father, Kohei Sekino, at the hospital Friday.

The child was reportedly born at 24 weeks via an emergency caesarean section due to his mother’s hypertension.

Ryusuke measured 22 centimeters at birth.

“There have been difficulties in the treatment because, immediately after his birth, his blood vessels were too thin to administer intravenous drips,” Hiroma said, according to Kyodo.

The smallest baby boy to survive before Ryusuke was also from Japan and weighed 9.5 ounces at the time of his 2018 birth, according to the Tiniest Babies Registry recorded by the University of Iowa.

A baby girl in Germany, meanwhile, survived after being born at just 8.9 ounces in 2015.

With News Wire Services

