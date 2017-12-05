Jane Fonda to ‘woke’ Colin Kaepernick: ‘Keep kneeling until you can stand’

Activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received high praise over the weekend from another famous protester: actress Jane Fonda.
Ms. Fonda, long maligned by many for her infamous Vietnam War-era “Hanoi Jane” photo, lauded Mr. Kaepernick on Sunday during the ACLU of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights awards gala in Beverly Hills, where she symbolically passed the torch to the man who started the NFL’s national anthem protests in 2016.
“Colin, you are woke!” Ms. Fonda said to Mr. Kaepernick, who was on hand to receive the organization’s Eason Monroe Courageous Courage Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Keep kneeling until you can stand up!” said Ms. Fonda, who once sat on a Vietnamese anti-aircraft battery while U.S. troops were fighting and dying in combat.
Mr. Kaepernick told the audience that he saw himself and other activists as cultural doctors who must “confront systematic oppression” like a disease.
“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” he said.
Other celebrities in attendance included Judd Apatow, Viola Davis and Gina Rodriguez.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
From the article above: “Mr. Kaepernick told the audience that he saw himself and other activists as cultural doctors who must “confront systematic oppression” like a disease.” Hey Colin, you are disease. Colin, you admire the communists Castro and Che Guevara, who suppress people “systematically”, so Colin you are a hypocrite and a phony. Ship Kaepernick to Cuba on a one way trip, so he will be “systematically oppressed” under communism.
did anyone notice the sign behind hanoi hochi men?
says a lot about this trollop who actually sat in a anti aircraft battery in north vietnam and i for one will neeevvvveeeerrr forget that picture all while americas finest were fighting and dying in that hell hole of jungle! damn her and john kerry.
I still have NO IDEA why she was not locked up for LIFE the moment she set foot back in the US for TREASON..
Get off your knees Jane, we know when we’re licked.,,,,,, You and your socialist Barbarella kind similarly licked us in Vietnam and obviously would do it again in a heartbeat. Like most liberals you just wind up licking yourself,,,in the end,,,and taking us down to our knees with you. Thus began the fall of American Culture and American success.
If this is “woke” you can both go back to sleep. Don’t set the alarm. Just Rip Van Winkle this one.
Just one little problem – Colin Kaepernick has no place to kneel because nobody wants him on their team. Oops.
One traitor to another…..
My thoughts exactly..
Go back to your hole in the ground hanoi jane, no body with a brain wants to hear from you ever again.
Barry :-3)
PO1 USN RET
Pity that is not a PROPER hole in the ground that gets filled in once she’s in it! say 6ft deep!!
They’ll be making urinal targets of Kaepernick like Hanoi Jane next.
Who cares what she thinks or says? She’s an ignorant has-been.
Does anyone anymore have a clue the damage she did to our fighting men in Viet Nam? She is one of the most hated individuals in this Country and she is encouraging someone else to follow in her footsteps? Stupid is as stupid does I guess. Sad that there are now a few generations that don’t have a clue who/what she really is (thanks to our Federally controlled education system).
My oldest brother was over there and received some ic that attention that she dealt out, he was beaten half to death because of her, our men thought they could trust her with dome notes but she handed those notes to the Viet cong and those men were either beaten collector that. Yeah Hanoi jane is a traitor to this nation and so is colon krapernack.
I am still shocked, not one survivor of what she did, never too it upon themselves to bring justice to her..
Hanoi Jane — still on the wrong side of history!
Pity she is not on the ‘wrong side’ of a 5×5 cell, looking out through small bars at the sun!
Once a traitor, always a traitor. John Kerry will endorse this communist scum bag next.
Two communists making noise. I don’t care what either one says. Hanoi Jane belongs in GITMO; the other communist belongs in Cuba. He could visit HJ in prison. Two pieces of rubbish.
Two scumbags.
yep, two commie scumbags + the aclu ! commie heaven !
Hanoi Jane needs to move permanently to Hanoi, and take Capwhatshisname with her. They belong together in a communist country. As they say “birds of a feather flock together”, and these two should be flocking together in Hanoi.
How appropriate that a 60’s communist loving, America hating leftist would jump on the Kaepernick bandwagon. They are generations apart but share a common disdain for our nation and our military personnel. I find them both equally disgusting and unworthy of having American citizenship.
And wonder WHY we never hung this traitor before, and why can’t we do it now!
Many Vietnam vets have said they’d forgive Hanoi Jane when the Jews forgive Hitler. She still remains one of the most hated females in the country today. The last thing an idiot like Kaepernick needs now, is to have someone like HER endorsing him!
Then those vets imo are fools! for wanting to forgive her.. SHE Deserves NO ONES forgiveness!!
Has she received a “verdict” (given that she’s gotten fourscore years of rottenness) and so seeking to “pass baton”?
If either one or both fell off the face of the planet I know I wouldn’t loose any sleep. I wouldn’t feel sorry for their families either because the “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Bring back the House committee on Un-American activities. We could use Mr. McCarthy’s skills at rooting out subversion.
IMO he should have never been STOPPED in his attempt to purge commies from this country!
Hanoi Jane, Colin Kapernick ( I don’t care if it’s spelled right), and the ACLU all in one place. Where the hell is Godzilla when you need him?
Some endorsement by “Hanoi Jane”. If she endorsed me I’d find a hole, jump in and pull the hole down after me.
It’s not surprising that the ACLU in Southern California would award Kapperdink an honor, and have that traitorous Hanoi Jane deliver the words for him honor…Surely his words, which threaten his obsession with kneeling, will render him a definite obstruction to all NFL teams, although most of us will avoid the NFL, Goodell, and Soros like the diseases they are…
Let’s engineer a Kaepernick-Fondle blind date, and watch them both suffer.