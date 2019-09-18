James Murdoch blasts father’s Fox News: ‘There are views I really disagree with’

James Murdoch, son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, took shots at one of his father’s many news outlets in his media empire.

Mr. Murdoch said in a New Yorker interview published Monday he fears democracy and western liberalism are being dismantled.

“There’s been a bet for a long time that economic liberalization would inevitably lead to political liberalization, but it didn’t work out that way,” he said. “The connective tissue of our society is being manipulated to make us fight with each other, making us the worst versions of ourselves.”

When asked whether that was a jab against his father, Mr. Murdoch responded: “There are views I really disagree with on Fox, but I wouldn’t cast it as some reaction to that.”

“But this is not just a Trumpian problem. Generally, Western liberalism is up against an enormous amount of opposition everywhere,” he said.

Mr. Murdoch cut ties with his father’s company, turning down $2 billion following the Disney merger. His other brother Lachlan has since taken over as Chairman and CEO.

He has since donated to the presidential campaigns of Pete Buttigieg, saying it’s “clear to anyone who hears him speak that he has an extraordinary mind,” and that the 2020 election is “a really crucial moment” for liberal ideals.

