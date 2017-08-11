James Mattis: Military solution in place to address North Korea threat

U.S. military strategists at the Pentagon have a military solution in place to address the growing threat emanating from North Korea, but they are holding their fire in favor of ongoing diplomatic efforts by Washington and its allies, Defense Secretary James Mattis said Thursday.
The Pentagon chief remained largely mum on the details of that military solution, which theoretically would curb Pyongyang’s efforts to develop a nuclear-capable, ballistic missile arsenal, except to say any military option would be a multilateral one involving a number of regional powers in the Pacific.
“Do I have military options? Of course, I do. That’s my responsibility, to have those. And we work very closely with allies to ensure that this is not unilateral either … and of course there’s a military solution,” Mr. Mattis told reporters en route to meet with senior leaders in the technology sector in Seattle and California.
The former four-star general declined to provide any additional insight to a statement released Wednesday, warning that the North’s continued provocations — including alleged plans for an attack against U.S. forces in Guam by Pyongyang — “would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
Instead, Mr. Mattis reiterated that the administration’s diplomatic efforts to quell tensions on the peninsula remained the top priority for the White House.
“We want to use diplomacy. That’s where we’ve been, that’s where we are right now. and that’s where we hope to remain. But at the same time, our defenses are robust” and ready to take on any threat posed by the North Korean regime, Mr. Mattis said.
U.S. defense and national security officials have repeatedly touted the capabilities of the U.S. missile defense shield over the last several weeks, in the wake of a pair of successful test launches by North Korea of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile in July. President Trump has made revamping U.S. missile defense systems a top objective for the Pentagon since taking office.
That impetus has only grown among administration officials amid reports this week that Pyongyang had built a nuclear warhead small enough to fit atop one of the country’s long-range missiles.
On Wednesday, Mr. Trump threatened to rain down “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if North Korea did not curb its nuclear programs. In response, North Korea announced it was developing plans for a missile strike against Guam.
On Thursday, Mr. Mattis declined to comment whether he was taken aback by Mr. Trump’s harsh rhetoric.
“I was not elected, the American people elected the president,” he said. “I think what he’s pointing out is simply these provocations … [and] his diplomatic effort to try and stop it,” Mr. Mattis said.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The South Korean leadership needs to understand that if the North Korean leadership launches an ICBM targeted toward any US ally or territory; their nation will be too close to the North to remain undamaged. They should be working to remove the idiots in political or military leadership of NK.
I agree. The South Koreans need to step the hell up and do more for their own bloody defense.. Cause if push came to shove, i would rather 1000 South koreans die than one US person die..
I sleep good at night too with solid, strong, good people in charge like Secretary Mattis. President Trump made a superb choice in placing ‘Mad Dog’ at the head of Defense.
“The former four-star general declined to provide any additional insight…”
Good. You don’t need to broadcast any details that N Korea might be able to prepare for. We all know the US military is the deadliest force ever created by Man. As long as the right capabilities are moved into theater (already done by now) N Korea has no chance. None.
And since N Korea has so very few high-value targets (being the backwards nothing country it is) this “war” will be over very quickly. More like a b***h-slap really.
In case you’ve never seen the map of the world at night, there’s a mysterious “island” west of Japan. That island is S Korea. It looks like an island because there’s so very little light coming from N Korea. They’re practically in the stone age.
Look at the industry-devoid nothing that is N Korea.
LINK
I agree. I could never understood HOW obama was allowed to give practically precise details on what and when our military would act on national tv, so the ENEMY was warned and could move before anything happened..