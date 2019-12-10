James Comey hails IG report as vindication, says Barr ‘slimed’ the DOJ
Former FBI Director James Comey said Monday Attorney General William Barr “slimed” the Justice Department by claiming FBI agents may have spied on the Trump campaign.
Mr. Comey made the claims in a Washington Post op-ed posted just hours after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the FBI was justified in investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
However, Mr. Horowitz also found an FBI application to surveil ex-Trump campaign aide Carter Page was riddled with errors, mistakes and omissions.
Mr. Comey said the inspector general’s conclusions dispute claims by President Trump and Mr. Barr that partisan animosity was a factor in opening the Russia probe.
“Well, the wait is over and those who smeared the FBI are due for an accounting,” Mr. Comey wrote. “In particularly, Attorney General William P. Barr owes the institution he leads, and the American people, an acknowledgment of the truth.”
Continuing his attack, Mr. Comey said Mr. Barr “slimed” the Justice Department by supporting the president’s claims of FBI spying on his campaign.
“Unfortunately, it appears that Barr will continue his practice of deriding the Justice Department when the facts don’t agree with Trump’s fiction,” he wrote. “Pointing to his personally commissioned ‘review’ of the FBI’s case-opening, Barr has declared it is too soon to conclude the FBI was right to start an investigation. If his goal is to simply to support president’s conspiracy theories, it will always be too soon to acknowledge the facts.”
Although Mr. Comey took the president and attorney general to task for alleging the FBI has spied on the Trump campaign, the Horowitz report does not directly refute that claim.
The report details the FBI’s use of human sources and undercover informants to obtain evidence for the probe. However, Mr. Horowitz said no informants were placed inside the campaign nor were campaign members recruited as informants.
In fact, Mr. Horowitz revealed for the first time that the FBI used a confidential source to approach an unidentified high-level Trump campaign official in September 2016. The official did not reveal anything of value in the investigation, the report said.
© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The smug sanctimony, defiance, hypocrisy, disinformation & obvious lying by Comey is truly unbearable & should be considered direct evidence of his attempt to commit sedition.
There were no mistakes, errors or “accidental” omissions by Comey & the gang of upper level criminals at FBI, DOJ & Intel agencies; they all conspired together & knew exactly what they were doing.
Unlike the railroading of Trump, no one has to rely on biased opinion, presumption, mind reading or unprovable accusations since all the available document evidence & sworn testimonies has proven their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.
GOP does not deserve to exist if they do not use all their power to investigate, subpoena people, documents & phone records & revise any Congressional rules needed to ensure that the ringleaders & conspirators in these historically unprecedented acts of subversion & attempts to overthrow a US president are required to face a federal grand jury & a well deserved prosecution & conviction for their brazen crimes & treachery against the US.