James Carville: Dems risk becoming an ‘ideological cult,’ media filled with ‘AOC crazy’ reporters

James Carville said the Democratic Party has a stark choice before it: “Do we want to be an ideological cult? Or do we want to have a majoritarian instinct to be a majority party?”

One of former President Bill Clinton’s famous “War Room” political strategists told MSNBC this week that his party — and much of the media — is flirting with disaster if it continues to go “AOC crazy.”

“This party needs to wake up and make sure that we talk about things are relevant to people,” he said Tuesday. “We need to go back to 2018 where we had good, diverse, strong candidates that had real connections to the community and talked about real things.”

Mr. Carville warned that Democrats seem more interested in wooing convicts and illegal immigrants than law-abiding citizens in economically depressed areas.

“We’re like talking about people voting from jail cells,” he said. “We’re talking about not having a border. I mean, come on, people. Everyday people are out there struggling. We’re trying to get votes in Northern Wisconsin and Western Pennsylvania.”

He then took the media to task for exacerbating the party’s problems.

“And your analysis, if you look at — the press corps went AOC crazy,” he said. “And the Iowa caucuses are liberal. The combined left side of the party — and don’t I consider myself a liberal, by the way. I’m not a moderate. … [sic] Senator Klobuchar and Buttigieg got lot of votes. We have got to decide what we want to be. Do we want to be an ideological cult? Or do we want to have a majoritarian instinct to be a majority party?”

