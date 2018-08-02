Jake Tapper scolds Trump supporters, says president leading culture ‘down the drain’

CNN’s Jake Tapper came out firing in defense of colleague Jim Acosta one day after a crowd of Trump supporters in Florida heckled him with “CNN sucks”.
The host of “The Lead” spearheaded a discussion Wednesday about the trajectory of American culture, which he claims is spiraling “down the drain” with President Trump’s blessing.
Mr. Tapper said that the commander in chief is encouraging “mobs” to act out via constant “attaboy” approval.
“President Trump himself has made clear that he thinks that kind of behavior is great,” the reporter said. “His son Eric approvingly retweeted that clip of the crowd heckling CNN, and the president retweeted it to his more than 53 million followers. The erosion of basic standards of civility and human decency continues. It’s not just a Republican phenomenon, but we are being led down the drain by President Trump. To Trump supporters out there: Imagine liberals shouting down a reporter from an outlet that they didn’t like — and a Democratic president giving that mob an ‘attaboy.’ Would that be acceptable?”
Mr. Tapper’s words drew approval from CNN contributors Symone Sanders, a former national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and Jen Psaki, a former White House communications director under President Barack Obama.
“I think we’re going into dangerous territory here,” said Ms. Sanders. “There is absolutely a difference between freedom of speech and someone heckling, threatening and putting someone’s life in danger.” Added Ms. Psaki: “This is the type of behavior that happens in authoritarian societies, where leaders and their supporters are pushing down the media, pushing down people who are protesting.”
Ms. Sanders did not explain why heckling a reporter with “CNN sucks” falls outside the realm of free speech or poses a threat to life.
Trump, WH seem to endorse crowds heckling journalists https://t.co/Raz9vkflhW @SymoneDSanders @kaitlancollins @HolmesJosh @jrpsaki discuss @TheLeadCNN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 1, 2018
Join the discussion
This dude couldn’t be more wrong!
It’s astounding how the good job our President is doing can be looked at in such a negative way.
These pundits should have paid more attention in school when it was pointed out that Socialism does NOT work, ever!
I love that Trump is an aggressive free-market guy!
It’s wonderful for America!
Captain Jim Green, A Veteran
Times like this, i really would love to see someone YANK Cnn’s broadcast license.
They don’t have one to yank.
Jake is the ” Black Cauldron ” calling the tea cup, ” black “.
Wow … Jake, just wow.
“I think we’re going into dangerous territory here,”
Yes, very dangerous for lying Libtard fake newsAmerica-hating Media propaganda agents. Nobody’s buying your snake oil anymore. And when Trup rightfully points out that CNN is fake news, the best CNN can do is a tepid, “Nuh-uh!”
It’s almost comical when CNN says the Prez is pushing fake news by calling CNN fake news and how it should be against the law to accuse someone of fake news. Um… Isn’t that precisely what you accuse Trump of every single day? Get over yourself, CNN.
LINK
TRANSCRIPT
Remember this from a few years back when Soledad O’Brien interrupted a guest to tell him that everything he just said was wrong, but “please continue…”? What kind of nonsense is that? And of course the guy owned her. There were better videos back in the day but they were apparently scrubbed.
Actually no. The full video is at the bottom of the second link.
What Jake really means is that Trump is leading Jake’s culture down the drain, where all good socialist elitists belong, based on real historical results. I view the Trump presidency, from a PR standpoint, as a bullfight. Trump is the picador, enraging the bull (Liberals), and doing a darn good job. The matador will be the electorate, which will slay the enraged bull (read a resounding anti-liberal vote) in the mid-terms. The two coasts do not understand the great fly-over zone, which understands the two coasts very well.
Yeah – push 1 for English. Moron.
Is Tapper and his panel insane? “Imagine liberals shouting down a reporter from an outlet that they didn’t like — and a Democratic president giving that mob an ‘attaboy.’ Would that be acceptable?”
Has he fallen recently? How much derision has Fox News endured from Obama, academia, Hollywood, and most leftist rags? MAGA hats attract mobs of violent leftists, a college reporter is told by a Marxist professor to get out of a leftist rally lest he face “muscle” to get him out, antifa destroying property, conservatives shouted down and chased off campus…it never ends.
Who is prompting all this? Trump? Is he telling anyone to confront his opposition in the streets, or is that Maxine?
The reason “why heckling a reporter with ‘CNN *****’ falls outside the realm of free speech or poses a threat to life” is because the press believes it exercises free speech instead of the people, rather than in addition to the people. The media favored a law to limit everyone else’s speech near election time. The press also has no problem with explicitly promoting violence against others. One example, is reporting the location (which could be a hospital) of a survivor of a shooting. Aside from specific examples, the press glorifies violence in reportage and even requests people to be violent.
It certainly seems, the left would LOVE To restrict free speech, to just THEM and their media cohorts..
aSorry, Jake, but the violence ISN’T coming from Trump supporters! The Violence comes from flaming Liberals (fanned by people like YOU).
I don’t recall Clinton “crowds” complaining of conservatives attacking THEM – compared with the conservatives attacked by the “rent a mob” Liberals at Trump rallies!
And maybe CNN just forgot to report on the Democrats who were shot by a lunatic Republican, at THEIR baseball practice.
Frankly, FLUSHING lunatic Liberals’ plan for the culture “down the drain” is a GOOD thing!
WE consider THAT, “Making America GREAT Again!”
Eradicating liberal / progressives would go a long way to making America great again. They don’t deserve American citizenship ! Revoke their citizenship and deport !
So it’s ok to hold the bloodied head of a sitting President, which is not seen as a threat, yet telling someone loudly that they “suck”, is?
Wow, I can’t believe the liberal double standard. They can threaten the lives and safety of Trump, his family, and his supporters, but when a few Republicans chant “CNN s***s” they are “eroding basic standards of civility and human decency”?
Give me a break. The left have lost their minds.
“Jake Tapper scolds Trump supporters, says president leading culture ‘down the drain’.”
Jake? Draining the swamp down the drain will give you that impression. But, your kind of thinking is not “our culture.” It only wants to be, by imposing itself upon the minds of decent people who want no part of it.
Who really cares what this moron has to say? Now if he was a respected journalist and worked for a Real News Channel then we would hear him out but we Americans do not listen to fake news! It is really sad that they can dish it out but cry when it’s given back to them. Hey Jakey, would you like us to send you some fresh diapers?
Well, I must say, like Mr. Tapper, I too am concerned about inciting mobs and promoting violence.
But hey, enough about Maxine Waters.
Oh no the culture has been going down the drain for quite a while. From an overall cultural level the liberals are the ones supporting the killing of unborn humans, homosexual marriage, gender identity, euthanasia, etc. The liberals are the ones who started and perfected an outright attack on police, protests that turn violent, threatening violence to get your way, taking of faith out of society, and a myriad of other things which have increased the downfall of our culture rapidly.
Thank God for Jake Tapper. Without his astute analysis and keen observations, I would not have known what to make of Maxipad’s rantings.