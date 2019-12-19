Jackasses – Clinton or Trump
Posted On 6:30 am December 19, 2019
Fact: democrats are not fit to lead a town hall meeting, let alone this great nation.
The above cartoon depicts the inherent disastrous effects of those ascribing to vacillating ideals and mores which change in cycles routinely and with the frenetic frequency of those who change their opinions like dirty socks ..only when their is a public outcry. Within a political arena the resulting national instability caused by those whose moral compass swings like an wind gauge in a hurricane can only bring the nation they govern to a ruinous end. Their voting base continually reelect into office time and time again, election after election, individuals who they consider BEST REPRESENT THEIR interests….thereby declaring those elected as THEIR REPRESENTATIVES. It should be noted therefore, that those who place into office their representatives who will fight for the right to murder the unborn and the just born are just as responsible for the resulting murders as the butcher who gets paid for the dirty work. Therefore, the national destruction unleashed by THEIR REPRESENTATIVES can and should be accurately summarized as being the will of the people within their voting base illuminating the truth within this one ages old adage: ‘Birds of a feather flock together’.