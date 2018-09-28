Now reading: Jackasses! Prev Next Cartoons Jackasses! Nate Beeler 6:30 am September 28, 20182 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)Jackasses!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 6 ratings Share on: 10 Shares 10 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion All the ugliness, all the gross nastiness, all the disgusting mess, is all coming from the Left. Also notice the complete and total silence from the Media concerning Keith Ellison. Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast) Log in to Reply This hearing has become a travesty of any kind of justice!!! VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above.
All the ugliness, all the gross nastiness, all the disgusting mess, is all coming from the Left.
Also notice the complete and total silence from the Media concerning Keith Ellison. Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.
This hearing has become a travesty of any kind of justice!!!