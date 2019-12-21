J.K. Rowling slammed by LGBTQ community for ‘sex is real’ tweet

British novelist J.K. Rowling drew flak from the LGBTQ community on Thursday after she came to the defense of a fired researcher who argued that biological sex cannot be altered.

“Dress however you please,” Ms. Rowling tweeted to her 14.6 million followers. “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

The “Harry Potter” creator was referring to Maya Forstater, a former visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development who was fired for purportedly using “offensive and exclusionary” language in a Twitter thread from September 2018, The Hill reported.

At the time, Ms. Forstater lamented that people she knew who were otherwise “pro-science” were refusing to acknowledge that “men cannot change into women.”

Ms. Forstater later challenged her firing in court, but the case was dismissed Wednesday after a London judge determined her “absolutist” views of sex were “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

Ms. Rowling’s tweet Thursday drew condemnation from several notable LGBTQ groups, including Lambda Legal, which tweeted, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary folks are nonbinary. The enormous universe of #LGBTQ young people & adults who have been inspired by JK Rowling’s work deserve better.”

Ms. Forstater, who now calls herself a “feminist test case,” was overjoyed by Ms. Rowling’s support.

“OMG! We are all crying,” she wrote, retweeting the author’s post. “This is all i wanted for Christmas.”

