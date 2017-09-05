It’s time for Paul Ryan to do more than talk about tax reform

When House Speaker Paul Ryan held a town hall meeting in Racine recently, tax reform came up. It’s a priority he’s been talking about for the last decade.
Now is the time to do more than talk.
The tax code is broken and unfair. Congress last overhauled it more than 30 years ago. And seemingly every year since then, lawmakers have added more exemptions that serve special interests and more loopholes that appease big campaign donors.
The resulting byzantine tax system frustrates most filers. It serves only accountants and their clients who can afford to pay someone else to ferret out every deduction and write-off.
Despite broad consensus for reform, Ryan, R-Janesville, has not gained much legislative traction over the years. He’s been all talk.
For eight years, a big sticking point was Democratic President Barrack Obama, who disagreed with Ryan on the right solution. Obama is no longer president, so that excuse is gone. President Donald Trump is desperate for a legislative victory and wants tax reform. Ryan finally has an opportunity to succeed.
After his nationally televised town hall two weeks ago in his congressional district, Ryan took his proposal on the road to the West Coast. His core ideas for reform are: cut taxes for families, cut taxes for businesses and simplify the tax code.
Cutting taxes for families, especially middle-class families, is hardly controversial. Tax cuts for wealthier families is more difficult to build consensus around. But the reality is that if cuts are to occur, the people who pay the greatest share of all personal income taxes are bound to share in them.
Cutting taxes for businesses has opponents on the far left, but most leaders agree on the need. America’s corporate tax rate is one of the highest in the developed world. It encourages corporations to shift profits overseas and discourages reinvestment at home. That hinders economic growth, innovation and job creation.
Finally, simplifying the tax code has strong support among the public. At more than 4 million words — nearly five times as long as the Bible, according to Politifact — it needs it. Ryan’s idea of completing your taxes on just a postcard might be optimistic, but it’s a good goal.
Controversies emerge when the discussion turns to specifics. How much should the wealthy benefit versus the middle class and poor? How many tax brackets should there be? What is the right rate for corporate taxes?
The sort of comprehensive reform the nation needs must address those and many more questions. To survive past a congress or two and the current president, reform must win support from both Democrats and Republicans. It doesn’t have to be unanimous, but it does need to include compromise.
It will take strong leadership from Ryan to reach a deal. And the task is made even more difficult by America’s precarious finances. Successful reform should end with something that is revenue neutral or even revenue positive so the nation doesn’t dig even deeper into debt.
Ryan has a chance to become a historic leader who accomplishes tax reform in a particularly divisive time. In the next few months, Wisconsin and the nation will see if he is up to the task.
___
(c)2017 The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.)
Visit The Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, Wis.) at www.wisconsinstatejournal.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
talk is about all ryan knows how to do – he is a man of little to no action; he is a man tied to the left; he is one who is a major part of the swamp so it is NOT in his personal interest to do anything to make things better! He should have NEVER been put in the position of Speaker and he needs to be removed from that position immediately if the GOP have any hope of actually winning anything. He is just a putz.
Anyone who thinks that anything meaningful will pass RINO McConnell’s Senate is a fool. Trump will never get a 15% to 20% corporate tax rate, as the RINOS in the Senate are nothing more than socialist DemoRATS! The clowns in Washington love the status quo.
The only thing Ryan could do that would benefit America is die, resign, or have himself arrested for treason. I wouldn’t hold my breath. He is a globalist traitor who sold us out.
If anyone thinks Speaker (only a description of the only thing he does) Ryan talks and talks and talks, studies and studies and studies, embarrasses and embarrasses and embarrasses. But DO SOMETHING, not gonna happen. He is in WAY OVER HIS POINTY LITTLE choir boy HEAD!
We do not think about a body part as long as its functioning as it should. Everything works as it should. Now if Paul Ryan and company did their jobs as they should we would pay not much attention to them. When they malfunction they get lots of attention, and their importance to our well being is noted. That’s the problem… These people (some of them) crave attention and to be be seen as very important. They are not like a parent who likes to do a great job just to see his children happy and healthy. They want to be seen as needed by the people for their very lives. Paul Ryan and company are too busy being impressed with themselves and their self importance. Without a godly nation it will always go this route.
It is long past time to completely eliminate taxation by income. This was supposed to be a tempoarary measure at the beginning of the 20th century. “The Fair Tax” (a consumption tax) or VAT taxes would be a much greater way to raise revenue, and are actually “progressive” in that those who consume the most and the most expensive items pay a far larger share of the burden. It’s time for some new ideas, not the same warmed over garbage emanating from DC.
cnkiv, I’m all for the “Fair Tax” national sales tax plan, but hope they NEVER go the VAT route! If you look at other countries that HAVE the VAT–THAT tax is added along every step of the way to producing and delivering a product, and if they jack the rate up the way they have in Europe, the Middle Class and the “working poor” end up paying WAY MORE than they would in “income” taxes! And if we enact a national sales tax, we had BETTER make sure that there are LIMITS on how high they can raise the percentage they’re taxing, because money-hungry politicans will see that as a BLANK CHECK to keep coming back to the well for more and more.
I was speaking in general terms. Yes, the way Europe does VAT tax to support their idiotic cradle to the grave socialist policies is NOT the way to go. My point is making the tax system truly fair. I’m a big proponet of the “Fair Tax” as written and exlained in a least two books wirtiiten by Neal Boortz. I truly believe the concept to be way more fair to everyone, and cannot be used to manipulate the tax structure with cronyisim in DC. PS: I cannot support this without “Total Elimination” of income based taxation, including “Estate Taxes”.
Paul has to get off his Dead A$$ I wonder what Party he is really with. Does Paul Know he is suppose to be a leader not a follower.
A few points: Paul RINO can be relied upon to do two things; lie/dissemble, and act the duplicitous traitor-of-the voters. His Speakership is a betrayal of pledges, citizens’ trust, and public statements of support for President Trump, even greater than was the hapless Boehner term. He is a fraud, a hypocrite, a major embarrassment, and because of his anti-Trump, anti-voters’ will, underhanded, clandestine attempts to contravene OUR agenda, while sabotaging this Trump Presidency, a traitor to all American citizens. If he had any personal honor and integrity, he would acknowledge his traitorous self and resign, making way for someone who cares more for the country than his own power, privilege, and perquisites.
(continued)
(continued)
The likelihood of any fair and equitable tax reform coming from this gang of RINO Establishment traitors, is slim to none, especially when the powerful and irresistible pressure from the vast Federal bureaucracy is brought to bear on the Congressional eunuchs who would dare to even suggest eliminating the I.R.S., for example, despite its massive bloat, inefficiency, ineptitude, and corruption, and replacing the byzantine income tax rules and regulations with a far simpler, efficient, and effective tax scheme, vis a vis a consumption tax.
Immigration law enforcement, revised trade agreements, re-building our military, ending appeasement as America’s foreign policy, enabling the Administration to fire the host of Federal employees who are unfit, members of the Deep State, and shockingly expensive and obviously superfluous, and many other reforms will strengthen our country, improve the circumstances for citizens, and re-assert American international leadership and influence, comprises the Trump agenda, but is NOT what either the Lefty-Loony Dems, nor the Establishment RINOs want. We must do all we can to unseat them.
It’s time for Paul Ryan to do a lot more than talk about a LOT of things. This lying, RINO SNAKE has done NOTHING except stab Pres. Trump in the back and SABOTAGE his agenda! He flat-out LIED about repealing Obamacare to get elected. I hope Wisconsin voters REMEMBER that and do not miss ANOTHER chance to PRIMARY this treacherous SNAKE like they missed their chance in August, 2016 and re-elected this do-nothing RINO again!