It’s official. Democrats have lost their ever-lovin’ minds

If the week’s news in review proves one thing, it is this. The Democratic Party, and its proxies in the mainstream media, have lost their ever-lovin’ minds.

Consider this.

On Thursday, the “bombshell” testimony of Lev Parnas proved to be little more than a Dollar General plastic popgun. Mr. Parnas is under indictment for fraud, and his own foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, says, “Frankly, I don’t trust any word he is now saying.” Can you spell Michael Avenatti, here?

Likewise, on Thursday, the GAO (that’s the Government Accountability Office. Google “oxymoron” for a further definition if you’re confused) reported that the Trump administration broke the law in delaying the disbursement of Ukrainian aid.

Our collective response should be, “So what!” Back in 2014, the same GAO ruled that Obama broke the law by swapping five detainees at Guantanamo Bay for the deserter Bowe Bergdahl. You remember the cries for impeachment, then don’t you? Oh, that’s right, the deafening sound of crickets must have drowned them out.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph “Blackface” Northam, the man who created a state emergency in Virginia by threatening to suspend the U.S. Constitution, declared a state of emergency. It appears, shocker of all shockers, that Virginians actually believe they are U.S. citizens who have the rights guaranteed to them by the U.S. Constitution. One wonders if the good governor ever took a freshman-level course in Socratic logic, self-fulfilling prophecies, and “begging the question.”

Meanwhile, back in Hollywood, Alec Baldwin, that paragon of virtue if there ever was one; a man who has been recorded verbally abusing his wife and children; a model citizen who has been convicted of physically assaulting strangers; a guy who routinely employs a vocabulary that even the U.S. Navy has officially labeled embarrassing; took to Twitter to audition publicly for a role as deranged hypocrite.

The “near moral collapse of this [entire] country,” spouted Mr. Baldwin, “falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.” If the emoji for “Hmm” is the first thing to come to mind, you’re not alone.

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, not to be outdone in this competition for crazy, Elizabeth Warren called Bernie Sanders a liar for pointing out that she is, well, a pathological liar. Sidebar: The word on the street is that Sen. Warren plans to announce, this coming week, that henceforth, she’ll be “identifying” as a white male because Mr. Sanders privately told “him” that a Cherokee woman can’t win the presidency.

Anyway, back to the party of economic “justice” and the” average man.”

On Friday, Jan. 10, Michael Bloomberg (whose net worth is estimated to be $60 billion) had a rally in Atlanta. He was so desperate for people to show up that he donated $5 million to Stacey Abrams so she would rally the troops and help draw a bigger crowd. One-hundred-fifty people came. That works out to about $33,000 per head, which is roughly the equivalent of what he plans to tax each and every one of us if we are stupid enough to elect him.

On Jan. 13, Spartacus became “Departacus,” as Sen. Cory Booker announced he was dropping out of the race.

On Jan. 15, several cameramen were trampled by the Squad and their obedient lemmings as they rushed to chambers to block a vote to support Iranian protesters. Yes, these “social justice Democrats” just blocked a vote supporting Iranians who are risking their lives marching for justice. George Orwell just called and wants his royalties.

Oh, and there’s this one. Rising in the polls to a virtual tie for the lead in Iowa is major Pete Buttigieg, a delusional man, who is the poster child for the Pauline “debased mind.” This is a man who not only defines himself by a practice that Moses, Paul, Peter, James and Jesus explicitly condemn, but he persists in calling himself a Christian. Did someone say something about crazy?

But the take-home for the week is this: On Tuesday, a Bernie Sanders staffer took the lead in this parade for the insane by going live on video saying, “The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f**king beaten in Milwaukee [if Sen. Sanders loses the 2020 Democrat nomination].” Another staffer is heard in the background, saying that if Mr. Trump gets re-elected “cities burn.” He went on to argue for “reeducation camps” akin to those of Nazi Germany for dealing with Trump supporters once Sanders gains political power.

Dallas Willard’s 2006 book, “The Great Omission,” proves prophetic of our times: “[Thoreau’s] ‘life of quiet desperation’ is at present, becoming noticeably more desperate and less quiet. The sad litany of misdeeds and depraved characters that Paul listed in such places as Romans 1 and 3 … is as up to date as the latest … evening news … [Our world] staggers under the burden of human wickedness … All of [it] is so common that the normal person is almost blind to it, accepting it as ‘just the way things are.”

• Everett Piper, former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is a columnist for The Washington Times and author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).

