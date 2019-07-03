Home » News

It’s no longer cool to celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday in Charlottesville

GOPUSA StaffRoanoke Times Posted On 7:40 am July 3, 2019
24

Third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson is seen in this undated portrait. The original portrait by Rembrandt Peale hangs in the Blue Room of the White House. (AP Photo)

To a smattering of applause as the clock approached midnight, Charlottesville City Council abolished the celebration of Thomas Jefferson’s birthday.

Council voted, 4-1, to remove April 13 as a paid holiday at its meeting on Monday. Councilor Kathy Galvin cast the lone vote in opposition. She has previously cited Jefferson’s contributions to the nation’s founding.

Council then voted unanimously to establish March 3 as Liberation and Freedom Day and provide employees a floating holiday.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed eliminating the recognition. She originally proposed March 3 and March 4 as new holidays, saying Monday that it would bring the city to 12 holidays, in line with Albemarle County.

City Manager Tarron Richardson surveyed city employees who voiced support instead for a floating holiday.

The issue surrounding Jefferson’s birthday was his role as a slaveholder.

Jefferson forced more than 400 people to live in bondage during his lifetime at Monticello, and he is believed to have fathered children with his slave Sally Hemings, who was not emancipated while he was alive, according to the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which owns and operates Monticello.

Liberation Day harks back to March 3, 1865, when Union troops under Gen. Philip Sheridan arrived in the area under orders to destroy the Virginia Central railroad line, cutting off Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s supply line to the Shenandoah Valley.

Sheridan occupied the city until March 6, and many slaves used the occupation to free themselves.

Albemarle County voted last month to replace Jefferson’s birthday with a floating holiday for employees.

Ben Doherty said that only adding a floating holiday wouldn’t have been a strong enough statement about the city’s mission to examine its history on race.

Doherty was one of three speakers to address the proposed change during public comment while supporters held signs denouncing Jefferson as a racist and a rapist.

Lisa Woolfork, an associate professor at the University of Virginia, decried Jefferson’s treatment of his slaves, particularly Hemings.

“Thomas Jefferson is the R. Kelly of the American Enlightenment,” she said, referring to the American rapper who faces 10 charges of sexual abuse. “Their non-consensual sexual relationship was normalized by the brutality of the age.”

Scott Wawner was the lone speaker to implore council not to eliminate Jefferson’s birthday, saying he felt compelled to “defend the honor” of the former president.

When Wawner said Jefferson built Monticello and the University of Virginia, he was greeted by hecklers who said “slaves built Monticello” and the college.

Wawner, like Galvin, spoke of Jefferson’s accomplishments .

“With all of these incredible accomplishments,” he said, “it is inconceivable that this city not recognize his birthday.”

Richardson will create a revision to the employee manual addressing the floating holiday and how employees can use it.

james gould
james gould
8:49 am July 3, 2019 at 8:49 am

This attempt to minimize Pres. Jefferson’s accomplishments to America is complete short sighted nonsense!

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    9:27 am July 3, 2019 at 9:27 am

    It’s not “short-sighted” at ALL, James Gould. The conniving Demmunists know EXACTLY what they are doing, and their long-term goal is to discredit our Founding Fathers, and EVERYTHING they did–ESPECIALLY that PESKY Constitution that is ALWAYS getting in their way, when they are trying to herd us into the NWO global government of their mad dreams.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:57 am July 3, 2019 at 8:57 am

Nikuyah Walker Mayor of Charlottesville Is a Black female.
City Manager Tarron Richardson is a Black male
Lisa Woolfork, a Black female and an associate professor at the University of Virginia, decried Jefferson’s treatment of his slaves, particularly Hemings.
Books: Embodying American slavery in contemporary culture.

It would appear that Charlottesville is ran by a bunch of Black racists.

    billyboy69
    billyboy69
    9:12 am July 3, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Yup

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
9:09 am July 3, 2019 at 9:09 am

The primary author of our Declaration of Independence and that “professor” compares Thomas Jefferson to a criminal rapper? Must be a dumbocrap. Fire her ***.

billyboy69
billyboy69
9:10 am July 3, 2019 at 9:10 am

I think Martin Luther King fits into this shoe. Adulterer, womanizer, I guess we should do away with this holiday also. Eventually we will self destruct.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:00 am July 3, 2019 at 10:00 am

    here here i second that!!

Estoban
Estoban
9:16 am July 3, 2019 at 9:16 am

What imbeciles! Jefferson was 14 years old when he inherited slaves. At that time Virginia law said they could be freed if the owner paid for the rest of their lives. Then Virginia closed down freeing them under any circumstance. Jefferson spent his life trying to free them and you idiots castigate and abuse his reputation. Study a bit of history and apologize.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
9:23 am July 3, 2019 at 9:23 am

Little by little, the Leftist LOONS are chipping away at our REAL history, and replacing it with their toxic, America-hating REVISIONIST history. Even WORSE, they are TEACHING this CRAP to our kids in school! That is why so many of them believe this garbage. When they first started pulling down Confederate statues, I predicted that the Founding Fathers would be next!

Of course it isn’t the Founding Fathers they’re really after. What they’re TRYING to do is discredit them and, most importantly EVERYTHING they did–because their biggest target with this BS is the US CONSTITUTION those Founding Fathers created, while they were founding the USA. The conniving Dems–with the help of their “useful idiot” brain-dead followers–have to get rid of THAT–and the freedoms it defines–in order to ENSLAVE the rest of us.

It’s ironic, isn’t it? They want to make EVERYTHING about the slavery in our past–when what they’re REALLY DOING is trying to ENSLAVE US ALL NOW!

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
9:23 am July 3, 2019 at 9:23 am

History cannot be judged based upon the circumstances and morals of the present day. While slavery is not something to be admired I have yet to see any proof that he mistreated his slaves. And people should realize that slavery still exists today. We just coat it with other names and phrases to hide the truth.

    Lewis Hartman
    hardheaded
    9:40 am July 3, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Very well said, I was typing my own but you said it better.
    What will the future people change about us in a 100 years from now,If we Survive this stupidity.

    petroskhan
    petroskhan
    12:02 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Actually, it doesn’t even have to be coated with other names. Slavery is still legal in the United States. Look at the wording of the 13th Amendment VERY carefully:
    “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
    So, if you’re convicted of a “crime” – misdemeanor, felony, it doesn’t specify, you can be enslaved. Legally, at that.
    We’re not out of the woods on that one, and you can bet once the liberals get rid of the 2nd and the 1st, they will try to use the 13th.

Mark Kuykendall
Mark Kuykendall
9:29 am July 3, 2019 at 9:29 am

One cannot change history by essentially denying its existence. You can’t erase it, there will always be a smudge that someone will be curious enough to ask about.

jimbo999
jimbo999
9:41 am July 3, 2019 at 9:41 am

I’m sure Tall Tom Jefferson is crying over this. These Racist Blacks think they can actually change history that happened 250 years ago.

wildfire
wildfire
10:14 am July 3, 2019 at 10:14 am

First, this article was very poorly written. Second, the idea that Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemings has been completely debunked. Third, a southern state celebrating a union victory?!?!? What are those morons thinking? Oh, I forgot, the left doesn’t think…

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:44 am July 3, 2019 at 11:44 am

    I’ve read the “Jefferson DNA” frequently cited more likely belonged to Thomas Jefferson’s BROTHER, but the lying media and America-hating education/Leftist indoctrination establishments prefer to believe it was Thomas Jefferson, so that is the story they push!

David Boothe
David
10:28 am July 3, 2019 at 10:28 am

Are we supposed to rid ourselves of all the people who created this Republic? I harken back the words of Jesus Christ who said, “Let he (or she now) who is without sin, cast the first stone” when he was defending the adulteress. All these folks who want to, as one previous commenter put it, forget the actual historical issues and rid us of those whose foresight made this country what it is today! The freedoms we enjoy, the greatest nation in modern history, a country that many people risk life and limb to enter, was created by those whom we seek to disavow and disown. I am beyond dumbfounded as to what statement we are trying to convey to the world, let alone our own population!

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:45 am July 3, 2019 at 11:45 am

    David, the REAL target of the history-rewriters is what the Founding Fathers CREATED–the Constitution that defines our LIBERTIES. If they can succeed in discrediting the men who created the Constitution–which they are even now trying to do–THEN they can do away with that pesky Constitution that gets in the way of them HERDING us into the NWO Global/Communist government of their deranged dreams.

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
10:57 am July 3, 2019 at 10:57 am

It is American History! Do not destroy it, learn from it. Stop living in the past !

    Frosty33
    Frosty33
    11:43 am July 3, 2019 at 11:43 am

    AMEN !!

mack2
mack2
11:27 am July 3, 2019 at 11:27 am

Right out of the left-wing Marxist playbook. To subjugate and control a people, you must first erase their history.

dlmstl
dlmstl
11:27 am July 3, 2019 at 11:27 am

More symbolism over substance. AA seem to have a penchant for self-loathing that will ensure they remain on the bottom of the socio-economic and cultural ladder. Look no further than the rampant fratricide occurring in every city and town that has a substantial AA population.

jbscpo
jbscpo
11:48 am July 3, 2019 at 11:48 am

Leftists are doing everything in their power to destroy the nation! You can’t judge people of the past by the values of today. They’re gonna get REAL upset when they get extra holes implanted!

Frank Hurley
Frank Hurley
1:31 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:31 pm

Randolph Jefferson, not Thom, was the Hemmings boyfriend,

