It’s just a poll but it probably shocked some leftists

President Trump was named the most admired man by U.S. voters for the first time this past year, tying former President Barack Obama for the top spot, according to polling released by Gallup on Monday.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama were named the most admired men by 18% of respondents, and no other man was named by more than 2%.

It’s the first time Mr. Trump has been in the top spot in Gallup’s end-of-year polling, while it’s the 12th time for Mr. Obama.

Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones noted that Mr. Trump’s 45% job approval rating is among his best as president.

“Coincident with the rise in his job approval rating, the 18% of Americans currently naming Trump as the most admired man is also up, from 13% in 2018 and 14% in 2017,” Mr. Jones wrote.

Mr. Obama has typically been Americans’ choice as the most admired man, having earned the mark in 58 of 72 prior Gallup polls.

“Trump’s popularity grew enough this year to allow him to tie Barack Obama as the most admired man, but not to end Obama’s streak of 12 first-place finishes,” Mr. Jones said. “The results reflect the significant party divide in the U.S., with Republicans overwhelmingly naming Trump and Democrats Obama, and few other men garnering significant mention.”

Indeed, 41% of Democrats chose Mr. Obama and 45% of Republicans picked Mr. Trump.

Increased mentions of Mr. Trump as the most admired man came mainly from Republicans, a critical shift as the president banks on consolidating and energizing his base in his 2020 reelection campaign.

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower also finished first a record 12 times. Both Eisenhower and Mr. Obama were named the most admired man in the year they were elected president, all eight years they were in office, plus an additional three years.

Others in the top 10 this year were former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the Dalai Lama, and businessman Warren Buffett.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was the most admired woman, at 10%. She was followed by first lady Melania Trump at 5%.

Some Democrats have pined for a late 2020 presidential bid from Mrs. Obama, but she has said a run at elected office isn’t in the cards.

Rounding out the top 10 of most-admired women were media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

