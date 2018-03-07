It’s almost nasty: Democrats unload on Republicans who sleep in their offices

Congressmen who sleep in their D.C. offices – including Republicans from South Carolina – are under fire once again from Democrats irked over where they put their heads at night.
The bunking habit, they contend, is both an abuse of taxpayer funds and, as one Mississippi Democrat termed it, “almost nasty.”
A letter from more than two dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, is asking for an ethics review into the “legality and propriety” of members using their offices as overnight apartments.
U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford, R-Mount Pleasant; Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg; and Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, are some of the South Carolina lawmakers known to have slept where they work.
“There’s something unsanitary about bringing people to your office who are talking about public policy where you spent the night, and that’s unhealthy, unsanitary – and some people would say it’s almost nasty,” Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, told Politico, the first site to report the existence of the complaint.
Clyburn told The Post and Courier he saw the practice as a large-scale effort by some members to circumvent housing and tax burdens, and reinforces the mistaken belief in the public eye that members of Congress get free housing and transportation as one of the many perks.
He pays $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, he said.
The notion of lawmakers sleeping in their offices is nothing new and dates back to the earliest days of the nation when travel was much more difficult and Washington wasn’t nearly as large. It was notably rekindled in 1994 during the so-called “Republican Revolution” led by former Texas GOP Rep. Dick Armey.
The objective at the time as stated by GOP lawmakers, including Sanford, who was in his first stint in Congress, was that conservatives wanted to promote their thriftiness and to not become too comfortable with Washington’s trappings.
Lawmakers, however, didn’t go hygiene-free as they set up cots or blew up air mattresses, using congressional gyms and other spaces for showering or getting started in the morning.
Sanford said the dispute sounds like deja vu. He remembers former Colorado Democratic Rep. Pat Schroeder raising the same issue decades ago. It fizzled.
“It’s a constant reminder of where home is and where home isn’t,” Sanford said of living in his office.
The advantage, in addition to not having to rent an apartment in Northern Virginia, is working longer hours, access to his files and computer, and not having to face D.C. traffic at all hours, he said.
Sanford sleeps on a futon he keeps behind an office couch.
Members of Congress make $174,000 per year.
Democrats contend the practice may violate House rules or even federal law.
“Members who sleep overnight in their offices receive free lodging, free cable, free security, free cleaning services, and utilize other utilities free of charge in direct violation of the ethics rules, which prohibit official resources from being used for personal purposes,” their letter to the Ethics Committee states.
The letter dates to December but became public this week.
Office-sleeping by House members is widely practiced, including by some of the top House leaders. Sanford cited House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., among those known to set up a bed in their offices overnight.
The total number of those who regularly sleep in their offices isn’t certain but ranges at times between 40 to more than 100, according to some estimates. Participants are overwhelmingly male and Republican but some women and Democrats do it, too, Politico’s tally said.
Clyburn said it’s time to have a discussion and a ruling from government oversight groups on the habit.
One of the other criticisms opponents have listed in connection to office beds is that the behavior is beneath the dignity of Congress. Sanford disagrees.
“I think it would be wise for everyone to sleep in their office,” he said.
” …. the behavior is beneath the dignity of Congress.”
Of course, saving money, even their own, would be beneath the dignity of Congress
So bivouacking in your office is an abuse of taxpayer resources, according to democrats, but spending time COMPLAINING about people sleeping in their offices… that’s a good use of their time? Many of our Republican representatives are probably quite familiar with the practice of working into the wee hours of the morning, catching a few hours of sleep on the couch, and then getting up early the next day to pick up where they left off. Clearly, however, this is a foreign concept to democrats.
OR having 3+ different houses, flyig first class all over when you could just drive or take a train there, is not abuse.. NOR is paying to get illegal invaders, granted access to enter the building to crash a State of the union address, or consistently overlooking MILLIONS OF DOLLARS each year being paid illegally to illegal aliens, via EBT/Welfare/SS fraud etc..
Yeah Clyburn would not know about saving taxpayer money, the position he holds was made up for him by Nancy Pelosi , took the minority leadership from, gave him new title and car with privileges of leadership, he did not holler about racism or taxpayer or being nasty.
And of course, the same Demotrash have no problem about Snoozeburg doing the same on the bench!
Hey Clyburn, why didn’t you bring up how unsanitary John Conyers was, walking around in his underwear, when he had women come into his Congressional office? Hypocrites!
“Snoozeburg” — lmao — and i’m jewish!
Do they save taxpayers money by sleeping in their offices?
Why not build a barracks style housing for Congress? Fenced parameter and military guards seems a lot cheaper than reimbursing the professional politicians.
I like the idea.
8 to a room, shared kitchen.
Room mates will be assigned by random, and each will have at least on minority of Black, Brown and Oriental.
Political parties will be represented equally.
Non smoking and NO ALCOHOL or illegal drugs.
Cell phones will be blocked.
Phone calls will be recorded regardless of relationship.
Firearms and any other defensive weapons WILL BE ALLOWED and no other room mate is allowed to complain!
“Non smoking and NO ALCOHOL or illegal drugs”
unfortunately the democrat relaxant of choice, weed, will probably be legal everywhere by then
I have always felt these congress cretins SHOULD get housed military barracks like.
BUT why no tobacco/alcohol?
I’m sure those Republican’s offices are more sanitary than the skanky hotel/motel/backstreet digs that the Dems use for their “snoozing” or should I say schmoozing. Get a life you morons!
Demonrats are downright nasty, awake or asleep. . .such hypocrisy daily on display.
Pish Posh, don’t you have other things more important to worry about! Dems want to spend money, lavishly I might add, to appear to be some big bad important person. That’s fine, it’s their money. But it is par for the course. Dems don’t know the meaning of being fiscally sound. Who cares if Reps sleep in their office.
lmorgan3,
Exactly what I was thinking. Nothing better to do!? What about their precious dreamers? Or Russian collusion?
I’ve slept in my office PLENTY of times. And, personally, I like the idea that they are doing it. Shows some character and work ethic.
The tax savings is secondary to me.
Exactly. I’d rather someone spend their TIME THERE WORKING till they need to use their office to sleep in, than spend barely 4 hrs at work and the rest at home doing who knows what.. A HOME paid for by US the tax victim..
I just wish they were as frugal with taxpayer money.
Who cares? They are working!
Well WHINERS.
WE HIRED THEM!
IF they choose to work 20 hour days to EARN THE MONEY WE PAY, that’s fine, it’s NONE OF YOUR DAMNED BUSINESS!
Which brings me to the next order of business.
WHY AREN’T YOU PUTTING IN THE SAME HOURS?! If not, THEN WHY THE HELL NOT?
Do you have so many friends that it interferes with YOUR OBLIGATIONS TO THE VOTERS?
How about YOU WORK FROM YOUR HOME DISTRICT and NEVER GO TO DC?
YOUR VOTERS can watch you 24/7/365 and see who you visit with, who comes to your office, who picks you up and takes you to the airport for a free plane trip to wherever they need to take you for the “quiet chats without cameras or microphones”….
The only lobbyists that would stop by for a chat would be the LOCAL INTERESTS.
YOUR VOTERS could watch on closed circuit tv during your committee hearings, and watch your VOTING LIVE IN PERSON while they are in the same room.
You could live at home, in your own house.
Eat home cooked meals every day.
Hell, you might even stay in office long enough to get over the $120,000 cut in salary because there would not be a second home in DC, no travel to and from DC, cooking or shopping for one….
You know my friend, I’m not seeing a downside to this one….
yes!
i’ve thought of proposing that we solve the “swamp” problem by rotating the location of the capital every few years to various cities around the country (determined by random draw carried out close enough to the time of the actual move to discourage any major metropolitan buildups), but i like this idea even more — “remote government”
the most effective proposed use of tele-commuting i’ve heard in a long time!
[[YOUR VOTERS could watch on closed circuit tv during your committee hearings, and watch your VOTING LIVE IN PERSON while they are in the same room.]
THat’s something i’ve always laughed at. THE # of times there are supposed to be ‘big votes’ going on, but when they show the room, often there’s maybe 2 dozen folk inside..? WHERE the hell are the rest?
Anyone who has driven in the DC rush hour(S) traffic probably knows why many of them sleep in their offices… I see nothing wrong with it. If they determine that it is abusing government resources… then do away with the Barber Shop, Gym, Post Office, Bank, cafeteria, and paid government security and parking… for all members see how quick they reevaluate using government services for personal use.
Maybe “D” hank johnson should sleep in his office more often as that would keep him from copping opioids off the streets of DC and burning what’s left of his brain into thinking that Guam’s going to “tip over.”
That is a very good point
Unless this practice increases costs, I do not see a problem. It may awkward for the staff to arrive and wake up their boss. Since the members of Congress must maintain two residences, I emphasize with their situation. I would rather that my Congress member occasionally sleeps in the office rather than engage in bribes to afford a second place.
Why do they NEED 2+ residents though? Why do they need to maintain the one ‘back home’ plus one in DC? Just build a large barracks to house them all.. THAT WAY we tax victims get hocked only once to build the place..
Who the F cares about this other than some brainless ***** that should have been put out to pasture years ago. This whole “movement” of manufacture crisis and things to rage about is getting both tiresome and irksome. The old fool.
“Members who sleep overnight in their offices receive free lodging, free cable, free security, free cleaning services, and utilize other utilities free of charge……” In fact the offices are heated, cooled, have cable, security, and are cleaned whether or not anyone is sleeping in them. Looks like a good way to SAVE taxpayer money~~ not spend. However, it doesn’t matter what Republicans or Conservatives do, it will never be the correct thing to do according to Democrats. They are a bunch of whiners who find anything to distract from the really important issues.
I don’t have a problem with it at all. Why is the hell there not a BOQ for the single Congressmen and Women? Gee’s they throw money around like it was water anyway. I would not cost much to build one or to keep up either. Heck with the office’s gym barbershop and all the other perks it can’t be that big a deal Such a building is the kind of thing Donald Trump knows how to build and on time and within the budget set.
Liberals just don’t want to bring their dates back to the office.
I think it’s terrific that some Members sleep in their offices. It means that they are wasting less time in commuting from distant and expensive digs in the ‘burbs, and it makes them less inclined to accept financial favors to make ends meet.
“Republicans sleeping in their offices … beneath the dignity of Congress”.
And these “dignified democrat congressmen” sleep in expensive hotels spending our money like its water .
Then U have the democrats sleeping and playing computer games during sessions of congress. Imagine that, democrat adults playing computer games on the floor of Congress … That is called DISRESPECT.
Dems just don’t like being shown for the slackards most of them are…
The Dems are really scraping the bottom to find something on Republicans but his was just silly!
Democrats sleep in their offices, too, the difference being they do it during working hours.