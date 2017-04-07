It Didn’t Take Long for Criticism of Trump’s Syrian Action to Begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid measured support for the U.S. cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base, some vocal Republicans and Democrats are reprimanding the White House for launching the strike without first getting congressional approval.
The politically diverse group ranges from the libertarian-leaning Kentucky GOP Rep. Tom Massie to Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat and Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016. They’ve told Trump the U.S. Constitution gives Congress sole power to declare war and said the president needs to convince them that they should.
“While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “The president needs congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate. Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer, and Syria will be no different.”
Said Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, on MSNBC: “You have to come to Congress.”
Yet that’s far easier said than done at a time when Congress is deeply polarized and dysfunctional. Republicans control the House and Senate yet have been unable to agree on health care legislation, let alone a new war powers resolution. Barack Obama asked Congress two years ago to formally authorize war against the Islamic State. There were a few hearings and lawmakers argued, but they never acted on the proposal.
GOP leaders praised Trump’s order to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles Thursday evening, targeting the base from which Syrian President Bashar Assad launched a chemical weapons attack earlier this week against his own people. More than 80 men, women and children were killed.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he supported “both the action and objective.” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the strike “appropriate and just.” Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina declared that Trump “confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action.”
But Massie, who often breaks with his party, essentially called Trump a hypocrite for not getting permission from Congress. He retweeted late Thursday a 2013 tweet from Trump aimed at Obama, who at the time was considering taking military action in Syria.
“The president must get congressional approval before attacking Syria – big mistake if he does not!” Trump wrote then.
In his retweet , Massie used the hashtag “#bigmistake.”
In a statement Friday, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called Trump’s order an “ill-thought out military action” that “exposes the immoral hypocrisy of this administration’s policy in the Middle East.”
Contact Richard Lardner on Twitter: http://twitter.com/rplardner
where was this kinda criticism when the annointed one was king of america?
politicians are the biggest hypocrits ever.
congress cant even fix there own ****ups.
Due to all the leaks coming out of Government, getting congressional approval would have telegraphed the response. It is better that it was a surprise. Which is exactly what President Trump said on the campaign trail. Also, aren’t the Democrats hypocritical, they didn’t argue the same request when BHO attacked Libya to get Ghadafi out.
I absolutely agree. However, only those of us who have served in the military and/or care about casualties to our troops are concerned about the Democommies giving information about plans to the media and their friends in the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS.
He could change his tie and someone would complain about it.
So, the new pretend requirement by retarded fools in positions of Power that have no idea what the Constitution has to say on the subject are crying that PRESIDENT TRUMP didn’t get ‘permission’ from a bunch of morons and now their diapers are full?
TWO POINTS:
1: he doesn’t have to!
2: why would he tell traitors what he is going to do knowing in advance, and with recent proof, that his plans will be in front of the target before he is finished talking?
Trump acted quickly and with the element of surprise to these barbarians that we will not tolerate killing civilians using poison gas. He was smart enough not to engage Russia, but gave a strong message to Russia, Iran and N Korea that we don’t play games. We now have a strong leader and commander and chief that our allies will respect – no more bowing nor apologies to foreign leaders.
This action should also nullify any aspects of Trump/Putin collusion going forward. Still need to proceed to investigate Rice and her Dem cronies on illegal surveillance of Trump. Once this has concluded Trump needs to fire Comey.
President Trump shouldn’t wait for the investigation to be completed. He should appoint an independent council and then dismiss Comey. Let Sessions chose someone he knows intimately to handle the interim supervision of the FBI.
See, I’m not even 100% certain Assad is behind the attacks… We cannot trust the media anymore, really…
They *claim* he’s behind the attacks, but which makes more sense?
Assad, knowing full well that Trump is *not* Obama, is in fact the polar opposite of Obama, attacked his own people in such an horrific fashion that even the milquetoast United Nations now hates him and is calling for his destruction?
Or the rebels, the supposed “good guys” (who are actually ISIS in disguise), attacked the innocent children and civilians, and managed to blame Assad?
Not saying Assad is an innocent here, by any stretch. But the rebels have been trying to get the US to enter the fray for several years now, and the only thing the Obama administration would do is send them some armaments. Everyone knows Trump is not going to do that. He is not going to stand by and do nothing. He is a man of action. Both sides know this. So which side do you think actually carried out the chemical attacks? Which makes more sense?
It’s a civil war. An internal matter. It is not our job to police the world. The military industrial complex loves war for any reason. We don’t need to be involved in what is, by definition, an internal Syrian matter.
The used of banned chemical agents against an unsuspecting civilian population is not just a crime, it is a crime against humanity. Any country who promotes democracy who stands by and does nothing to stop such actions is in my book equally guilty. I am adamently opposed to America’s “Nation Building” philosophy, but this was not such an action. It was a message strong and certain to the murders of innocent people that their actions would not be tolerated. That is not “Nation Building.”
Go Trump and the heck with the SISSY QUEENS in Congress!!!!
If Trump were to wait for Congress to make a decision he’d be out of office by the time they finally came to some sort of conclusion if then!
This ‘Executive Order’ thing is kind of getting out of control though, I mean look how the ‘Muslim-in-Chief’ Obama abused it!
It’s about time someone did something !! The Russkies , North Koreans and The Chinese have been having a field day tweaking our nose, all over the planet for years. This is a wake up call that we have a real man in charge and they better start thinking twice about what they do.
President Trump needs to remind critics there is a big difference between “Declaring War” and a one time military surgical strike. Why on earth would he want to tell the worthless Congress in advance when they have been full of leaks and obstructionists to his agenda. Someone needs to explain the Constitution to those fools in the Capitol.
From previous acts of Congress has was allowed. It’s the same thing that Obama used to go in Libya and after bin laden. So where was everybody when Obama acted.
Also this was a test of Trump. It wouldn’t surprise me if Russia put Syria up to it to see if he gave the same limp-wrist response that Obama gave or if he would stand up against the use of WMDs that Obama claims to have solved by moving them all to Russia.
I guess we know Obama and Hillary failed against.
Congress cannot even run an investigation of the emails of Hillary or the quid pro quo of Russian donations to the Clinton Fraud Foundation and come up with indictments and prosecutions. They had 8 years to get the repeal and replace ready to go and have all hands on board but blew that. The Keystone Kops can’t shoot straight nor get anything done and they want to clued in on the strategic cruise bombing of the air strip where the chemical weapon cache/depot was located and the planes carrying the chemical weapons were housed?
From the article:
“Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat and Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016. They’ve told Trump the U.S. Constitution gives Congress sole power to declare war and said the president needs to convince them that they should.”
__________
Obama was really good at drawing red lines in the sand….that meant absolutely nothing.
Something tells me that Trump’s methods may be a bit more effective than Obama’s. Just a hunch.
Congressmen, Senators, Russia, China and Assad have all been taught a lesson by Trump and his Generals. It takes time to get approval of military action, long past the opportune moment for effective execution. Like a quarterback calling the play, surprise is essential.
I understand Massie and Paul; meaning to guard against ill-advised interventionism and the revitalization of the EVIL military industrial complex, BUT their extreme libertarianism has a propensity/ a proclivity.. for fear upon fear fearing fear itself. They wouldn’t ever run into a fire to save anyone with their taking such hard stances in every incidence. As of course, that might break some moral code that only they care about. These guys only live in the real world on a very part-time basis. YET.. I don’t hate on them for their pure intentions. And I very deeply appreciate their great service during innumerable congressional issues.
But… Who in HELL gives even one hair off a rat’s BALLS what that intentionally disingenuous/ LYING, sniveling slimebag Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn has to say about anything?? Same goes for the well-planned opposition machine’s other good little soldier/ flunky; the very dopey tim kaine.