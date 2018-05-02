It can be dangerous to support Trump while black

Musician Kanye West’s public support for President Trump has resulted in calls for gang violence against him by a former associate of rapper Snoop Dogg.

Daz Dillinger of the “The Dogg Pound” duo took to social media on Monday with a “Crip alert” to attack Mr. West for his recent rhetoric in favor of Republicans and conservatives. The threats by Mr. Dillinger, real name Delmar Drew Arnaud, were made on Instagram.

Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up,” his Instagram post said, a Los Angeles CBS affiliate reported before it was removed.

“Better not ever see you in concert,” he added. “Better not ever see you around the [Long Beach]. Better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye. You don’t speak on Crip gods, n—. We the Crips gods, n—. You know what I’m saying? … All the Crips out there, you see that n—, bang on his a— . F— his a— up.”

You Might Like







Mr. West has dismayed millions of fans and circles of friends within the entertainment industry in recent weeks for touting conservative YouTuber Candace Owens and Mr. Trump’s “dragon energy.”

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” the entrepreneur behind the shoe brand Yeezy tweeted April 25.

The singer has also posted pictures of himself wearing a red “MAGA” hat.

“There’s a silent majority of people that have been silenced for too long,” he tweeted Sunday. “We’re being starved and anyone who starts asking unpopular questions gets demonized. Only free thinkers can change the world.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)