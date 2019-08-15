Home » News

Israel blocks Omar, Tlaib from entering country

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 6:50 am August 15, 2019
10

Israeli officials have decided to block U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from entering the country as part of a planned visit, a reversal that comes amid pressure from President Trump and concerns about their support for Israel boycotts.

The country’s deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely announced the decision Thursday, despite prior assurances that the congresswomen would be allowed in.

“Israel has decided — we won’t enable the members of Congress to enter the country,” Hotovely told public broadcaster Kan. “We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle, this is a very justified decision.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

The previous story is below.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing the possibility of blocking an expected visit in the coming days by two pro-BDS congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), diplomatic officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, Netanyahu met on Wednesday with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to discuss the issue.

“The possibility exists that Israel will not allow the visit in its current form,” the officials said. “Professional and legal teams from the government minister are continuing to study the materials. According to the law, the authority to do so is given to the interior minister.”

In 2017 the Knesset passed an anti-BDS law that blocks foreign BDS activists from gaining entry to Israel. The law, however, has only been implemented sporadically.

If a decision is made to block their entry, it would be a reversal of what Ambassador Ron Dermer said, just a month ago. “Out of respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” he said.

Over the weekend Channel 13 reported that US President Donald Trump – who has waged a very public Twitter campaign against the congresswoman in an apparent attempt to cast their hard-left views as the face Democratic Party – was unhappy at Israel’s original decision not to bar them.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that Israel informed congressional leaders on Wednesday that an announcement formally barring them from visiting would be made on Thursday. Such a move, however, is likely to lead to an outcry among Democrats and others who will argue that this sends exactly the wrong message about Israel’s democracy.

Both House Majority leader Steny Hoyer, who led 41 Democratic congressmen to Israel last week, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is currently here with 31 Republicans, have said that Israel should allow in the two congresswomen.

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Israel blocks Omar, Tlaib from entering country, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



10 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
8:53 am August 15, 2019 at 8:53 am

Bar them from entering your country. They are open enemies of Israel, do not allow them to stand on your soil and spew their hate. There is plenty of other soil for them to stand on.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

WardMD
WardMD
8:58 am August 15, 2019 at 8:58 am

They SHOULD be banned from Israel!

Unless and until they PUBLICALLY proclaim Israel’s RIGHT TO EXIST!

They should ALSO be required to APPOLOGIZE for their repeated anti-Semitic statements!

THEN, and ONLY THEN, should they be allowed to set foot in Israel!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
9:06 am August 15, 2019 at 9:06 am

These racist pieces of garbage should be banned. To bad these racists are not banned from the United States.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:33 am August 15, 2019 at 9:33 am

These two should be barred from Israel. They are disgusting bigots. They should also be barred from congress, but I guess we are stuck with them until the next elections.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

orenplayer
orenplayer
9:52 am August 15, 2019 at 9:52 am

Let them travel to Israel. But, bar their entry. Make them turn around to fly back to the US. But, bar the re-entry to the US. Instead, allow them to fly to Somali, Ethiopia, or some other Shi..Hole country. But don’t let them back in the US.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
9:52 am August 15, 2019 at 9:52 am

In a previous article it was said that Hoyer and McCarthy made the claim that Omar and Talib would learn from the experience. At that time I also, agreed with Trump, these 2 are bad news for Israel. They aren’t going to learn anything, they are going there looking for more ways to attack Israel. I still think that way. Denying them entry, might be a short term blow back, but that will be short lived. Israel has plenty of reason not to allow them into their country. Treat both of them, like the trash they are, both of them have openly displayed they think Israel is an enemy, rather than a Allie.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Linda Archer
Linda Archer
10:08 am August 15, 2019 at 10:08 am

Let them in, hopefully they won’t return!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

America weeps
America weeps
10:54 am August 15, 2019 at 10:54 am

One of the things that makes Donald Trump so great is that he is not afraid of telling the truth!
The president just posted this:

Donald J. Trump
46 mins ·
It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:09 am August 15, 2019 at 11:09 am

Ohmar could try and marry an Israeli to get in.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

maybe36
maybe36
11:09 am August 15, 2019 at 11:09 am

I wish we had that option.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply