ISIS calls on recruits to copy arson terror method used in Israel

Through arson, operatives can “impose terror on an entire country,” the terror organization boasted.

Islamic State called upon its supporters and recruits to set fires as a form of terrorism in the January 6 issue of its monthly print publication,Rumiyah. In the article, entitled “Just Terror Tactics,” ISIS cited the most recent wave of firesthat spread across Israel in November 2016 as an example of an effective use of fire as a terror method. Through arson, operatives can “impose terror on an entire country,” the terror organization stressed.

“The whole world witnessed the devastating fires that ravaged Jewish settlements in Palestine, destroying around 700 Jewish homes,” the English-language article said.

“Irrespective of the motive, this deliberate act of destruction demonstrated the lethality [sic] of such an effortless operation. The attacks likewise demonstrate that with some simple and readily accessible materials (i.e. flammables), one can easily terrorize an entire nation. This is just a quick option for anyone intending to join the just terror campaign,” they added.

Recruits should target “ideal locations” such as “houses and apartment buildings, forest areas adjacent to residential areas, factories that produce cars, furniture, clothing, flammable substances etc., gas stations, hospitals, bars, dance clubs, night clubs, banks, car showrooms, schools, universities, as well as churches, Rafidi temples, and so forth,” the article explains.

Detailed instructions on how to make various types of Molotov cocktails were then provided, noting “the gasoline can be acquired from any local gas station… the procedure should not arouse any suspicion.”

The authors suggest would-be arsonists commit the act late at night when inhabitants are likely sleeping, and to identify potential exits from the target building to “increase the likelihood of killing or severely injuring those inside.”

Arsonists were cautioned against pouring fuel directly onto fires, as it could cause the perpetrator himself to catch fire.

The writers emphasized the importance of taking credit for the attack and stated that even if the fire does not result in the “killing of the enemies,” they should still not be “belittled” because “Allah has promised to reward mujahid [those engaged in Jihad] for simply harming and enraging [enemies].”

Visual aids were also featured, such as a photograph of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, captioned: “a popular gathering place of crusaders, waiting to be burned down.”

The writers also glorified “the heroic sacrifices of the brothers… who flattened cross worshipers in the Christmas markets of Berlin” and “…who terrorized the American pagans at Ohio State University.”

Elsewhere in the issue, they praised the deadly shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve that left 39 dead and many more wounded: “One of the soldiers of the Khilafah struck a famous nightclub in Istanbul while the Christians were celebrating their pagan holidays inside. He attacked the pagans with hand grenades as well as his assault rifle, and succeeded in killing and injuring 150 of them, doing so in revenge for Allah’s religion and in response to the order from Amirul-Muminin to target Turkey, the servant of the Cross.”

