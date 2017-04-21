ISIS attack could spur France’s Marine Le Pen

The latest deadly ISIS attack in Paris on the famed Champs-Elysees — the heart of the city’s shopping district — may be the tipping point mobilizing voters to pull the lever for Marine Le Pen on Sunday in France’s high-stakes first round of its presidential election.
Similar to how Donald Trump’s bold rhetoric of building a wall and banning immigration from jihadi-saturated Muslim-majority nations fueled his stunning victory last November, so too could the latest attack propel Le Pen to victory.
Why?
Because the French are fed up with living under a state of emergency and being under siege by radical Islamic terrorists.
How many civilians and law enforcement officers have to get mowed down by ISIS using either trucks, AK-47s, IEDs or knives before our French friends realize political correctness — and open borders, thanks to globalization — isn’t serving them?
French voters know that, similar to Trump, Le Pen is the only candidate who will address lax borders and a broken immigration system contributing to national security problems.
If elected president, Le Pen has promised several reforms in her first two months in office including deporting foreigners who are being monitored by intelligence services, denying free health care to illegal immigrants and revoking French nationality to those convicted of having ties to jihadism. In addition, Le Pen will block the flow of migrants, capping refugee totals to 10,000 per year.
Like the UK’s Brexit leaders, Le Pen has also made pronouncements she may rally France to exit the European Union in an effort to regain control of its own borders and acquire greater control of its monetary policy.
If history has a way of repeating itself, France could very well take its country back and elect its own Trump-like candidate beginning this Sunday.
Globalists be damned.
Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing at noon on Wednesdays on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
I hope Le Pen wins the election. This CLOWN Muslim terrorist was on a French watch list. Why wasn’t he deported. Now an officer is dead and his family will never see him again. Why are some of these police officers in Europe unarmed in an age of terror? The politicians in Europe have sold out their countries. They are TRAITORS, just like Barack the Communist and Hillary Benghazi. The sad thing is people are stupid enough to vote for these idiots. That shows you what a total lack of common sense that people have.
Agreed.
Best wishes to our friends in France who have endured these disastrous results due to horrendous decisions thrust upon them by their previous/current leadership. Hopefully a majority this election will provide the avenue …via Le Pen…to steer their country out of the liberal toilet bowl. Her election will be an uphill battle much akin to Trump’s…..but may very well prove to be step #1 toward “making their country Great Again”.
If the liberal agenda which has proven instrumental in arranging/providing the onslaught by islamic extremists/marauders/sympathizers is not ‘corrected’in France, as well as all other countries…their conquest is inevitable.
“Why are some of these police officers in Europe unarmed in an age of terror?”
(sarcasm on)Come on backpacker, don’t you know that the Europeans are so much more civilized than us? Why would they need a gun? They just have to talk the jihadist to death.(sarcasm off).
It makes me CRY every time i see yet another terrorist incident happening, and the perp is one that was on YET ANOTHER bloody watch list..
WHAT THE HELL is the purpose of them, since its obviously not to watch people!
Viva Le Pen. If French citizens have sense, they’ll elect her. Also, if they have sense, they’ll also train and arm all of their police to combat such terrorist acts in the future.
Let’s hope the French wise up and vote Le Pen. Drive the moo-slimes back into the garbage-pile middle east from whence they came.
With how many mudslime enclaves there are hidden in each city in France, its gonna be a long hard struggle for them to DO just that.. BUT all power to them if they succeed!
I have been following this woman and I think she would be a far better President than what they have ever had!
I’ve already seen a few comments elsewhere, noticing how ‘convenient’ this attack was FOR her election hopes.. Making the conspiracy theories that maybe it was done just for this purpose, to SPUR voters into liking her even more…
The Muslims don’t understand moderation, or putting off revenge until after an election. Their only solution to anything is more violence.
This is why we have CAIR. They aren’t there to tell Muslims to stop being violent thugs. They exist to make us feel like racist bigot islamophobes for connecting the dots and realizing that all this violence is caused by Muslims.
CAIR is one of the propaganda arms of the terrorists and should be disbanded.
Liberal politics has shown us how things ought not to be done, Brexit, Trump, and Le Pen are the tip of the iceberg which might damage or sink the iS iS Islamatanic! Democat Jimmy Carter gave the militant Islamist a foot hold in Iran by shunning the Shah and leaving Americans in that country hostages, Democrat Bill Clinton ignored the agressive Osama bin Ladin, and Democrat Barach Obama openly ignored the threat of the Islamic presence in our country. Republican Ronald Reagan was no sooner sworn in when the hostages were released, Republican George Bush did the unexpected by retaliating after 9/11, Republican Donald Trump has taken up the cause of open borders and illegal immigration.
Europe learned the hard way, liberals never learn anything by their mistakes, they just make them over and over.