ISIS attack could spur France’s Marine Le Pen

The latest deadly ISIS attack in Paris on the famed Champs-Elysees — the heart of the city’s shopping district — may be the tipping point mobilizing voters to pull the lever for Marine Le Pen on Sunday in France’s high-stakes first round of its presidential election.

Similar to how Donald Trump’s bold rhetoric of building a wall and banning immigration from jihadi-saturated Muslim-majority nations fueled his stunning victory last November, so too could the latest attack propel Le Pen to victory.

Why?

Because the French are fed up with living under a state of emergency and being under siege by radical Islamic terrorists.

How many civilians and law enforcement officers have to get mowed down by ISIS using either trucks, AK-47s, IEDs or knives before our French friends realize political correctness — and open borders, thanks to globalization — isn’t serving them?

French voters know that, similar to Trump, Le Pen is the only candidate who will address lax borders and a broken immigration system contributing to national security problems.

If elected president, Le Pen has promised several reforms in her first two months in office including deporting foreigners who are being monitored by intelligence services, denying free health care to illegal immigrants and revoking French nationality to those convicted of having ties to jihadism. In addition, Le Pen will block the flow of migrants, capping refugee totals to 10,000 per year.

Like the UK’s Brexit leaders, Le Pen has also made pronouncements she may rally France to exit the European Union in an effort to regain control of its own borders and acquire greater control of its monetary policy.

If history has a way of repeating itself, France could very well take its country back and elect its own Trump-like candidate beginning this Sunday.

Globalists be damned.

Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing at noon on Wednesdays on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

