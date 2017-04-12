Is Trump Enlisting in the War Party?

By firing off five dozen Tomahawk missiles at a military airfield, our “America First” president may have plunged us into another Middle East war that his countrymen do not want to fight.
Thus far Bashar Assad seems unintimidated. Brushing off the strikes, he has defiantly gone back to bombing the rebels from the same Shayrat air base that the U.S. missiles hit.
Trump “will not stop here,” warned U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday. “If he needs to do more, he will.”
If Trump fails to back up Haley’s threat, the hawks now cheering him on will begin deriding him as “Donald Obama.”
But if he throbs to the war drums of John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio and orders Syria’s air force destroyed, we could be at war not only with ISIS and al-Qaida, but with Syria, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
A Syrian war would consume Trump’s presidency.
Are we ready for that? How would we win such a war without raising a large army and sending it back into the Middle East?
Another problem: Trump’s missile attack was unconstitutional. Assad had not attacked or threatened us, and Congress, which alone has the power to authorize war on Syria, has never done so.
Indeed, Congress denied President Obama that specific authority in 2013.
What was Trump thinking? Here was his strategic rational:
“When you kill innocent children, innocent babies — babies, little babies — with a chemical gas … that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line. … And I will tell you, that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me … my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much.”
Two days later, Trump was still emoting: “Beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”
Now, that gas attack was an atrocity, a war crime, and pictures of its tiny victims are heart-rending. But 400,000 people have died in Syria’s civil war, among them thousands of children and infants.
Have they been killed by Assad’s forces? Surely, but also by U.S., Russian, Israeli and Turkish planes and drones — and by Kurds, Iranians, Hezbollah, al-Qaida, ISIS, U.S.-backed rebels and Shiite militia.
Assad is battling insurgents and jihadists who would slaughter his Alawite brethren and the Christians in Syria just as those Copts were massacred in Egypt on Palm Sunday. Why is Assad more responsible for all the deaths in Syria than those fighting to overthrow and kill him?
Are we certain Assad personally ordered a gas attack on civilians?
For it makes no sense. Why would Assad, who is winning the war and had been told America was no longer demanding his removal, order a nerve gas attack on children, certain to ignite America’s rage, for no military gain?
Like the gas attack in 2013, this has the marks of a false flag operation to stampede America into Syria’s civil war.
And as in most wars, the first shots fired receive the loudest cheers. But if the president has thrown in with the neocons and War Party, and we are plunging back into the Mideast maelstrom, Trump should know that many of those who helped to nominate and elect him — to keep us out of unnecessary wars — may not be standing by him.
We have no vital national interest in Syria’s civil war. It is those doing the fighting who have causes they deem worth dying for.
For ISIS, it is the dream of a caliphate. For al-Qaida, it is about driving the Crusaders out of the Dar al Islam. For the Turks, it is, as always, about the Kurds.
For Assad, this war is about his survival and that of his regime. For Putin, it is about Russia remaining a great power and not losing its last naval base in the Med. For Iran, this is about preserving a land bridge to its Shiite ally Hezbollah. For Hezbollah it is about not being cut off from the Shiite world and isolated in Lebanon.
Because all have vital interests in Syria, all have invested more blood in this conflict than have we. And they are not going to give up their gains or goals in Syria and yield to the Americans without a fight.
And if we go to war in Syria, what would we be fighting for?
A New World Order? Democracy? Separation of mosque and state? Diversity? Free speech for Muslim heretics? LGBT rights?
In 2013, a great national coalition came together to compel Congress to deny Barack Obama authority to take us to war in Syria.
We are back at that barricade. An after-Easter battle is shaping up in Congress on the same issue: Is the president authorized to take us into war against Assad and his allies inside Syria?
If, after Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Yemen, we do not want America in yet another Mideast war, the time to stop it is before the War Party has us already in it. That time is now.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of the new book “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Excellent article, Pat!
I disagree. It seems to me like pat is saying we should have not done anything. Jst let them get away with using chemical weapons and stood back just like obama did with his fake redline threat…
The Middle East is a mess. Bush should have never gone into Iraq, as Iran and ISIS have now taken a large part of Iraq. Good old Barack the STOOGE IDIOT, destabilized Libya and now Libya is run by terrorists. Good old Obama is responsible for the expansion of his JV Team, ISIS. Politicians are IDIOTS! When are the politicians going to learn, the Middle East is in the middle ages, with different tribes. Because of ISLAM, the animals in the Middle East do not want freedom, as ISLAM is anti – freedom!
Jimmy Carter stirred up the hornet’s nest there long ago and it’s been a mess ever since.
Turmoil times. Trump will do what is right to protect us.
Pat, for the most, I usually agree with your OP.
This is a hard one, a very hard one. Stop and ponder a couple of questions if you will:
1 – Would Syria have gone “here”, if Ronald R. was President?
Short Answer: NO!
2 – Would Russia be playing their card right now, if R.R. was President?
Short Answer: NO!
See the problem is this, Obama, made a serious mess of the Standing of America in World Politics, a seriously big big mess with his now infamous “Red Line” joke.
No America is not the Police Man of the World. But we did at one time, stand for “Truth & Justice” for all and would be more the “Big Brother” that would help the underlings, when the BULLIES of the World would try to flex their hologram muscles.
It’s not about NWO or a War Monger … it’s about standing up for what is right and standing against WRONG.
There was a time when and if America said, “No, do not go there ….” and it was listened to. Now sadly we are seen, thank you Obama … as a JOKE.
It’s time to take the Jester’s hat off, and put back on the MILITARY HAT!
Too true JJB. Ever since Reagan and Bush sr left office, we have seen enemy after enemy getting MORE emboldened to do stuff, cause they knew the US lacked the fortitude to step in and stop them in if needed..
Assad is a brutal dictator, do not try to rationally analyze his actions. He has used chemical weapons in the past with no penalty and believes he can take any actions he wants. This is the first time anyone has smacked him back, this was a crime against humanity and required a strong response. No response normalizes and legitimizes the use of these weapons and we can not allow that.
For those who think Trump has gone warmonger, how many more missiles have we launched? How many more airfields have we flattened? None. President Trump made one strong response to a criminal act.
If Trump is truly concerned about beautiful babies, why hasn’t he bombed abortion headquarters and the baby-butchers at the DNC?
He’s already tried to get pp defunded. BUT the rinos and dems keep stopping him..
Study the Quran and this system becomes exposed. Surah 9:5 ,” Kill infidels wherever you find them…”
Secular Humanists, Israelites, and Christians are Infidels.
Western Civilizations new religion of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism uses adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists to normalize the tenets of Secular Humanism to malleable school children from Kindergarten to University.
Secular Christian is an oxymoron. These are as rotten as Secular Humanisms enforcers.
Secular Christians have taken out of their current dictionaries this definition of NICOLAITAN- not a sect, but professing Christians who Balaam like, introduce a false freedom,ie. licentiousness.
Any leadership change in Islam is dangerous, as the Quran teaches Surah 9:3 …Allah and His Messenger…dissolve treaty obligations with infidels…”
The Politically Correct Ideology of Secular Humanism has made common sense a crime.
The middle east has been a mess since Britain and France carved up the Ottoman empire and Britain shelved the Balfour declaration.
Back in 2002 or 3 there was an excellent article in The American Spectator. I wish I could remember the author. Before the invasion, he argued that without a strong dictator, Iraq would need to be divided into three parts since Sunni Shia and Kurds don’t trust each other. The civil war in Syria and the collapse of the Iraqi army to Isis would seem to prove his point.
We need to defeat Isis then work with Russia to force Assad to wage war “nicely”. Allow Assad to stay in power of a smaller Syria, and an independent Kurdish state with safety guarantees for Turkey. Without brutal dictators, I don’t see how an intact Syria and Iraq can be viable.
War is a terrible thing. War however, is what keeps this world moving forward. I don’t say this glibly the truth is brutal and cruel. Economies are stimulated, employment is up, innovation/new discoveries are up etc. If you look at America’s history it has been about war since before the Pilgrims set foot on Plymouth Rock. I know young people die and are maimed and scarred for life and these are horrible but war is inevitable and it is better to be the victor than the defeated. The “Middle East” has been at war since time began and our involvement will not change that. Hopefully our involvement will be limited to keeping the war off our shores.
A government borrowing massive amounts of money to hire people to build things and hiring even more to people to destroy the things just built will massively stimulate an economy. A lot of wealth is borrowed and spent to be destroyed or on things of short term value.
It is my belief that there are moral imperatives which compel our response to those heinous acts which threaten civilization. The United States is one of the few players on the world stage with either the physical ability or moral conviction to respond to this kind of evil. I believe a failure to act ignores the admonition that we are our brothers’ keeper. Abdicating that responsibility, as the United States did during the eight years of Obama’s administration, has left the world a more dangerous and morally bankrupt place.