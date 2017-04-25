Is Trump Delaying Border Wall Funding?

Donald Trump signaled that he is willing to delay funding for the border wall in order to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week.

The president said he was open to delaying funding for construction of the wall until September in a meeting with a group of reporters at the White House Monday evening.

Trump said this doesn’t mean he has changed his mind on building the wall.

Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

Trump pulls back on border wall demands ahead of possible government shutdown

President Donald Trump stepped back Monday from demanding a down payment for his border wall in must-pass spending legislation, potentially removing a major obstacle to a bipartisan deal just days ahead of a government shutdown deadline.

Trump told a gathering of around 20 conservative media reporters Monday evening that he would be willing to return to the wall funding issue in September, according to two people who were in the room. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the get-together, which was not originally intended to be on the record.

The border wall money is fiercely opposed by Democrats, whose votes are needed to pass the government-wide spending legislation that comes due Friday at midnight. The wall is also unpopular with many Republicans, and GOP negotiators on Capitol Hill were uneasy about the clash over the wall potentially sparking a government shutdown.

