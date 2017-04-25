Donald Trump signaled that he is willing to delay funding for the border wall in order to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week.
The president said he was open to delaying funding for construction of the wall until September in a meeting with a group of reporters at the White House Monday evening.
Trump said this doesn’t mean he has changed his mind on building the wall.
Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017
Read more at the Daily Caller
Trump pulls back on border wall demands ahead of possible government shutdown
President Donald Trump stepped back Monday from demanding a down payment for his border wall in must-pass spending legislation, potentially removing a major obstacle to a bipartisan deal just days ahead of a government shutdown deadline.
Trump told a gathering of around 20 conservative media reporters Monday evening that he would be willing to return to the wall funding issue in September, according to two people who were in the room. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the get-together, which was not originally intended to be on the record.
The border wall money is fiercely opposed by Democrats, whose votes are needed to pass the government-wide spending legislation that comes due Friday at midnight. The wall is also unpopular with many Republicans, and GOP negotiators on Capitol Hill were uneasy about the clash over the wall potentially sparking a government shutdown.
Read more at the NY Post
Is Trump Delaying Border Wall Funding?,
Why delay it? What will Trump get out of delaying it? You know that next time it comes up again that the liberals (i.e. Establishment Dems and RINOs) will threaten to shut down the government again… So DO it NOW! The Wall should have been built 40 years ago! There are over 30,000,000 illegals in this country!
30 Million illegals? So you are where the fake news is coming from!
“Trump told a gathering of around 20 conservative media reporters”
Fake news?
Do you really think he could find 20 conservative reporters? (We really do need a sarcasm font!)
Laura Ingraham was there and discussed it this morning on her show. It was supposed to be an off the record meeting so she didn’t report what Trump said but she did discuss some interesting sidelights of the meeting.
Other than Ingraham I have seen Newsmax, Breitbart, Townhall, The Daily Caller as well as other radio hosts mentioned.
Look for the border wall to be part of the infrastructure bill. That’s the only way he can get the dem votes needed$$$
I agree Art. AS we have been shown before, if you give into Dems whining about “we will shut the government down” now, they will USE IT AGAIN and AGAIN to keep hammering you so your agenda never gets put through, only theirs does..
AND since we have seen in the past, the govt shutdown, does NOT MEAN that those precious government workers lose out on wages (they get paid BACK PAY when the govt re-opens), THEN I SAY fine. LET IT SHUT DOWN.
It is NOT Trump delaying the wall. He knows he does not have the backing of the spineless ******** in his OWN party to pull it off. WHEN WILL THEY GET WITH THE PROGRAM.
The PEOPLE want a wall!
Contact your congressmen &tell them give us the funding …..NOW
Time they picked their spines up out of the mud & PUT THEM ON!
They need reminded WE CHOSE TRUMP!
Barring that, every American citizen needs to pitch in $5.00
& send to an account “FUND THE WALL!”.
THEN, WHEN Mexico begins paying for said wall, that money can be used to pay for other important things we need
I’ve hammered the emails of both Sherrod brown and Rob portman in voting FOR the bloody wall, but seeing one is a rabid dem, and the other is close enough to be a RINO, i don’t see it doing jack diddly squat in emailing or calling either of them.. And i fear most senators are the same way…
I’m sure it’s a matter of priorities and whether or not he can get the FOOT-DRAGGING RINO TRAITORS in Congress to cooperate with him. Putting the border wall into the spending bill NOW would enable the LYING COMMUCRATS to use THAT as an excuse to shut down the government and glame it on President Trump. He is in a very difficult political position, with not only the LYING COMMUCRATS, but the RINO TRAITORS in his OWN party working ceaselessly to undermine and SABOTAGE everything he is trying to do.
For that reason, I’m willing to cut him a little slack on this. But my fear is that this delay in the funding of the wall will send the wrong signal and illegals will start flooding across the border once more, making the number to remove from the country even LARGER than it already is! I don’t blame President Trump for that. I blame the DERANGED Commucrats and their RINO TRAITOR ENABLERS for it.
Yes, Mexico WILL pay for the wall, one way or another–whether that is a tax on imports, or a tax on wire transfers by illegals form the US back to Mexico, etc. or a COMBINATION of those things. But WE will have to fund it first to get it built–THAT is . And President Trump is getting PRECIOUS LITTLE help from the career politicians in Congress who are too busy guarding their OWN sorry behinds and fighting him every step of the way to preserve their profitable little status quo and PREVENT the draining of the swamp.
Prob is teabag, if you take it out now, to avoid a shutdown (which i can never understand WHY its always the GOP that gets blamed when its THE DEMS threatening to do it all the bloody time), then you SHOW the Dems that ANY TIME they don’t want it in the budget, they can just threaten a shutdown to force Don to remove it..
What he needs imo to do, is to TELL THE dam dems, “NO ITS STAYING IN and i f you don’t like it go ahead and shut us down. YOU and your constituents are the ones going to be impacted by the shutdown”..
I agree, ituser! I don’t like seeing the wall delayed, because I think the longer it is delayed, the harder it will be to get it done. For SURE he better get it done while there is still a strong Republican majority in Congress, though I’m not sure how useful that is, when half of them are RINOS and ALMOST ALL of them are career politicians more concerned about feathering their OWN nests than representing the people who elected them.
It’s amazing to me that the LYING DEMS can have a majority in Congress and they cram all MANNER OF things down our throats that we don’t want–Obamacare, etc. But the Republicans can have the SAME majority, and they can’t seem to get a DAMNED THING DONE, because they’re TOO afraid of offending the damned DEMOCRATS to USE the majority!
What GOOD does it do to have a Republican majority, if they are not going to USE it to outvote the damned Commucrats?
ONE thing he needs to do is put pressure on the Republicans in the House to get RID of that LYING SNAKE Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House. He is weak, ineffective, and, I believe, DELIBERATELY sabotaging everything President Trump tries to do–INCLUDING the repeal of Obamacare! His idea of “repealing” Obamacare was to “repeal” Obamacare and REPLACE it with OBAMACARE with a couple of changes and a NEW NAME.
I will not give more money to the national Republican committees unless they put a down payment on the wall. A $199 M would be enough to start the engineering and the buying the land for the wall. Since the Democrats are in love with solar energy, put down a high voltage line conduit first so the wall can become an energy source. Then sell stock in the company and get some private enterprise money into the wall. BUILD THE DAMN WALL!
The Dems and RINOs are delaying the wall, not the president.
That is correct. This is Congress, not the President.
And because of that if there IS a shutdown, ALL THE BLAME should fall squarey on the dems shoulders. BUT YOU just know with their sycophants in the lame stream media, all the blame somehow will wind up being the GOP’s fault like it always seems to be.
Just give Trump some time to navigate the shark-infested waters. Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Randy822 – I lived in San Diego for 20 years and remembered reading in Reader’s Digest back in the early ’90’s an article about the 11 million illegals. That was about 2 and a half decades ago! My own observation and common sense lead me to believe that there are over 30 million today! Probably Well over 30 million! And that’s not including the Millions upon Millions that were born to those illegals in this country and are now automatically (and wrongly) US citizens!
It’s amazing don’t you think that the media uses the same number of 11 million for the past 30+ years??? Just to clarify I heard/read that number long before the Reader’s Digest article…that was just one source that I believe is fairly non-partisan.
IMO its more than likely closer to 40 mil not 30.. And that’s NOT including all the bloody anchor babies. Add them in and we are more than likely closer to 50 mil..
The sad truth IS, Art, nobody really KNOWS how many there are. And along with building a wall, we need to CLARIFY the 14th Amendment to put a STOP to this ANCHOR BABY BS. That whole “anchor baby” thing is a total PERVERSION of the 14th Amendment, which was intended SOLELY to grant American citizenship to the American-born children of African SLAVES after the slaves were freed.
The man who WROTE that amendment stated at the time that, “of course it did NOT apply to children born of foreign nationals.” I think THAT is pretty clear, don’t you? Clearly, “anchor babies” was NEVER the intent of the 14th Amendment when it was added to the Constitution, and it should not be used to “legalize” the children of ILLEGALS to make it harder to deport them, which is how it is being used by the LYING COMMUCRATS now.
Trump is president. He has choices. He can cave to Paul Ryan or he can take it on the road to the people who elected him and ask them to apply pressure to their representatives.
We know that if the wall isn’t funded now it will likely not happen at all.
This is very disappointing.
Paul Ryan and the Democrat-lite establishment win again.
No. they won’t win.
Time for We The People to stand up & demand they fund it, or they are out.
It is time we got decent Patriots in congress.
As for ryan… that boy needs GONE!
Traitor, as are most. Their mouth says one thing while sticking the knife in America & POTUS Trumps’ back.
I am over it!
Prob there disq, is if when their seat comes up for replacement, they just do like Rino Mccain did, and run a WEAK as hell republican replacement, we get into teh situation like AZ had. Do we re-vote in the devil we have, or do we let the dems take control over that seat? AND THESE devils know that.
disqus, I was AMAZED that the people of Wisconsin did not have the GOOD SENSE to PRIMARY Ryan’s SORRY BEHIND when they had the chance last August! If people don’t learn to stop electing and re-electing these self-interested career politician VERMIN to Congress, nothing will ever change, because they will SABOTAGE every attempt to drain the swamp!
Career politicians like Ryan like the swamp just FINE the way it is! The swamp has been VERY profitable for them, and they do NOT want their little gravy train derailed at THIS point.
It does little good to have a Republican majority in Congress if they are either TOO GUTLESS, or TOO COMPLICIT with the COMMUCRAT/GLOBALISTS to help President Trump advance his agenda by allocating the money and enacting the legislation needed to do it. These VERMIN would do well to remember that we elected President Trump PARTICULARLY because he was NOT one of THEM, and if they persist in sabotaging and impeding him every step of the way, it is on THEIR heads come time for them to need our votes to punch their tickets for another ride on the govt. gravy train.
Why not shut down the Govt they are just spending money we dont have.Reagan did it to get the “Line Item Veto” he insisted on. Which let him red ink line items he would not pass in the bills they sent him. It would do all of them up on The Hill some good to sweat a little and think about how they spend our money!!! The wall has been approved and funded before and never completed due to the Liberals and RINO’s on The Hill. Lets just get ur done!!!!! Shut it down and let them sweat or have special sessions during their precious recess until they get a bill that passes muster. It is what we the people voted for and approved or he would not be in office now.
And what makes me almost puke is that HOW they keep claiming “its a government shutdown” YES offices shut (sends home NON important workers, which if they are that damn unimportant WHY ar they on the payroll in the first place), BUT NO ONE LOSES money. THEY GET paid back pay.
AND NOTICE not a single federal official in congress loses any of THEIR PAY or travel benefits etc during the shutdown..
Why not shut down the Govt they are just spending money we dont have.Reagan did it to get the “Line Item Veto” he insisted on. Which let him red ink line items he would not pass in the bills they sent him. It would do all of them up on The Hill some good to sweat a little and think about how they spend our money!!! The wall has been approved and funded before and never completed due to the Liberals and RINO’s on The Hill. Lets just get ur done!!!!! Shut it down and let them sweat or have special sessions during their precious recess until they get a bill that passes muster.
The wall funding was part of the law Reagan signed, and the wall funding was also in the law signed in 2006. It is time to spend what has already been approved and signed into law.
Hoorah!!!! Brother!!! Funded 3 times now and never built!!!!
Which makes you wonder what has ahappened TO THAT funding already allocated? Who’s pocket(s) did it end up in?
There’s nothing wrong with putting it on the side-burner for now, if it means being able to continue moving forward in other areas. You accomplish nothing by shutting down the very government you are trying to protect. It’s only been a few months. he’s got 4 years to get things done! And at least 18 months with a CONGRESS of all one party. Work things the right way, and make things happen.
I never expect ANY candidate to deliver on all of their promises in their term, let alone in the first few MONTHS.
Actually it does do something. It shows the RINOS and dems that you are easily COWED into caving in when they make threats… WHICH is never a good thing.
As I have reminded those who know, and informed those who don’t, the “government shutdown” is nothing but a bogeyman, a sham, a lie, an empty threat. Essential services provided by the Fed will NOT be affected. Non-essential services WILL be stopped, but aren’t we better off that way? Those thousands upon thousands of Federal government bureaucrats identified as “non-essential,” ought to be fired, since we don’t have to have them. As for the wall; what’s reported is evidently true. Mr. Trump has signaled his willingness to defer funding until the next budget…FOR NEXT YEAR. He and others have attempted to clarify that by re-asserting the commitment to build the wall, but that is very different from a commitment to do it NOW. It is, after all, one of the two major campaign issues and promises. If the budget is stalled because of insistence upon funding for that wall, then so be it. The onus will fall upon the Dems. Mr. Trump is no longer a candidate, he is the President and though he’s still learning how the crocodiles and snakes live in the D.C. swamp, he ought not, no, MUST not, allow them to dictate the rules of engagement, so to speak. He has more power than he thinks. (continued next post)
(continuation of post above) He can, and should, take the issues, and the TRUTH, directly to us via a public address, wherein he identifies those who are blocking, stalling, and otherwise undermining, the advance of our agenda. The culprits include Ryan and his RINOs, McConnell and his weak sisters, as well as Pelosi, Schumer, and all the obstructionist Dems. It seems to me the President has nothing to lose and he and we have everything to gain by exposing the problems and having us lend our weight to getting them solved.
Agree with you, & each & every one needs to be named , individually, their state & dem or rep.
Call them on it.
Needs done Now…
And ensure when you DO make the names public you also put out WHICH DAMN party they are part of..
I want the wall built just as much as anyone. I also want Mexico to pay for it….just as our president declared dozens and dozens of times during the campaign. So why is everyone on here blaming everyone but Trump for this problem of funding. I, for one, never believed the “Mexico will pay for it” rant by Trump. I’m not that stupid (sorry Trumpsters). So if we truly want the wall built, then it’s time for Trump to be honest with us all, and admit that we need to fund it!